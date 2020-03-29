India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 29: Number of cases in India surge to 918, PM announces CARES fund

29 March 2020, 06:47 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'MannKiBaat', at 11 AM today. The episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to coronavirus outbreak.
29 March 2020, 06:44 AM
Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar, BN Singh has issued an order that salaries under certain circumstances must be paid to the labours/employees during the Coronavirus Lockdown or else law will take its own course under the National Disaster Management Act 2005.
29 March 2020, 06:38 AM
India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday (March 28) reiterated that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in India so far but the ICMR said that around 10 per cent of those who have been tested positive so far due to severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) have been found positive for the deadly virus.
29 March 2020, 06:33 AM
As on 6:30 am IST, total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 662,073 with US recording the highest number of cases at 122,666 and 30,780 people have died across globe due to the virus outbreak as per Johns Hopkins univeristy.