India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 29: Number of cases in India surge to 918, PM announces CARES fund

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Sunday morning reached 918 out of which 819 are active cases, 79 recovered, 19 deaths and 1 migrated patient. as per Ministry of Health.

In the wake of rising challenges due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund), a public charitable trust. The fund has been set up so that the people who want to contribute can do so by following a few simple steps which will help the government tide over the major COVID-19 hurdle.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus: