India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 29: India coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 1000, deaths 27

29 March 2020, 20:23 PM The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumps to 1024 with 27 deaths.

29 March 2020, 20:05 PM COVID-19: Jack Ma Foundation extends support to India, sends masks, ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

29 March 2020, 19:45 PM Maharashtra: A farmer from Nashik is distributing wheat harvested from 1 acre of his 3-acre land to needy. Datta Ram Patil says, "I am a small farmer. We're not financially stable but if we have 1 chapatti then we can give half to others who are in dire need".



29 March 2020, 19:42 PM Delhi: DTC buses to allow only essential services provider. No one else.



29 March 2020, 19:37 PM NOIDA COMMUNITY KITCHEN STARTED AT 4 PLACES: 1. MAMURA

2. HAROLA

3. SORKHA JAHIDABAD

4. BHANGEL BEGAMPUR FOOD FOR 13,500 PEOPLE WILL BE AVAILABLE EVERY DAY.



29 March 2020, 19:30 PM The number of people who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228, according to figures released today, an increase of 209.



29 March 2020, 19:27 PM Uttarakhand: A 47-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19; total number of positive cases in the state rises to 7, of which 3 have been discharged after they tested negative.

29 March 2020, 19:26 PM Maharashtra: Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 8, after 2 deaths today.



29 March 2020, 19:21 PM As part of the Government’s preparedness to fight the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has decided to make available all National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and their hostels across the country for conversion into quarantine/isolation facilities.



29 March 2020, 19:20 PM Government of Himachal Pradesh: 240 tourists, 100 Indian nationals and 140 foreign nationals are currently stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to the Coronavirus Lockdown.

29 March 2020, 19:16 PM Bihar: Coronavirus positive cases in the state touch 15.



29 March 2020, 19:03 PM Maharashtra: Total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 200 in the state. 22 new cases on Sunday take the total to 203.



29 March 2020, 18:49 PM Karnataka: Till date 83 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths and 5 discharges.

29 March 2020, 18:43 PM Coronavirus enters a new stage in Russia's capital, says Moscow Mayor

29 March 2020, 18:35 PM Tamil Nadu: 8 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today bringing the total cases in the state to 50.



29 March 2020, 18:32 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day. We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food and water.

29 March 2020, 18:27 PM BJP MLA from Mussoorie Ganesh Joshi has started a Modi Kitchen to help poor and needy people at a time when the country has gone into a 21-day lockdown period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

29 March 2020, 18:14 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: House-lords shouldn't ask for rents.



29 March 2020, 18:13 PM Uttar Pradesh: One fresh COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Noida sector-27. Near-by areas have been sealed till March 31.



29 March 2020, 18:12 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: I assure you that we have all the arrangements for people in Delhi.



29 March 2020, 18:10 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: We will lose this battle if people will go out and break the lockdown.

29 March 2020, 18:07 PM Kerala Health Minister's Office: 20 more positive cases in Kerala; 18 have travel history and 2 have contact history with positive cases. Total number of cases in the state rise to 202, of which 181 are active. 4 people under treatment tested negative today.



29 March 2020, 17:47 PM Indian Railways to run Special Parcel Trains for the carriage of essential items in small parcel sizes during the complete lockdown in the fight against COVID-19



Parcel trains are expected to be of great utility to E-Commerce Companies



Parcel Trains very useful for mass quick transportation across the nation for movement of medicines, medical equipment, masks, food items, etc.





29 March 2020, 17:41 PM INDIAN ARMY: COMBATING COVID WITH CARE AND COMPASSION Bangalore: Today Pioneer Corps Trg Centre (PCTC) carried out Sahayata as part of Op Namaste and distributed food packets, biscuit packets and soaps in Gen A Kormangala and Vanerpet in Bengaluru. They also disinfected the areas using disinfectant spraying machines. Few glimpses

29 March 2020, 17:34 PM In a heart warming gesture, Judge K.Sai Rama Devi in Sangareddy town of Telangana has opened court premises to feed those migrant poor people who are walking their way towards their respective villages in and around Medak, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad districts of Telangana adjoining due to lockdown. "In these unprecedented times everyone has to do their bit because we all are human beings first. The governments are doing their best but I feel we all should also contribute in whichever way we can to save humanity,'' opines Judge K.Sai Rama Devi.

29 March 2020, 17:26 PM According to Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 figures around the globe at 05:09 PM IST. Coronavirus update COUNTRY CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS US 1,24,686 2,191 ITALY 92,472 10,023 CHINA 82,120 3,304 SPAIN 78,797 6,528 GERMANY 58,247 455 IRAN 38,909 2,640 FRANCE 38,105 2,317 UK 17,320 1,021 SWITZERLAND 14,352 282 BELGIUM 10,836 431

29 March 2020, 17:19 PM National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru has opened a helpline number for mental health-related concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; People needing assistance can call toll free helpline number 080-4611 0007.



29 March 2020, 17:18 PM Ministry of Health: 35 thousand tests have been conducted so far; 113 labs are functioning now and 47 private labs have been given clearance.

29 March 2020, 17:15 PM National Book Trust to launch ‘Corona Studies Series’ books to provide relevant reading materials for all age-groups for the post-Corona readership needs.

29 March 2020, 16:51 PM Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours.



29 March 2020, 16:39 PM The Railway Loco Carriage Workshop of Ajmer develops a coach to be used as an isolation ward. The report of this coach has been sent to the Ministry of Railways by the Loco Workshop.

29 March 2020, 16:19 PM Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister: Discharges till date - Mumbai 14, Pune 15, Nagpur 01, Aurangabad 01, Yavatmal 03, such 34 people have been discharged from the respective hospitals. Active COVID-19 cases - 155.



29 March 2020, 16:18 PM Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call, me and MoS Suresh Angadi will donate 1 month’s salary & 13 lakh railway & PSU employees will donate 1 day’s salary, equal to ₹151 crores to PM CARES.



29 March 2020, 16:16 PM Punjab's Chief Minister Office: Banks will remain open in Punjab on March 30 and 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions amid the curfew restrictions. From April 3 onwards, all bank branches shall be open only two days a week on a rotation basis.



29 March 2020, 16:15 PM Nepal extends the suspension of international flights till April 15, 2020.

29 March 2020, 15:54 PM Odisha govt directs District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to intensify surveillance and contact tracing people who returned from abroad and COVID-19 affected states.



29 March 2020, 15:48 PM Uttar Pradesh: First COVID-19 positive case reported in Bareilly.



29 March 2020, 15:23 PM Pictures of food distribution and sanitisation in Noida and Delhi.



29 March 2020, 15:11 PM IndiGo operated a relief flight from Delhi to Jodhpur on March 29, 2020. The flight 6E-9121, operated by two captains and four cabin crew members, carried 139 Indian passengers to Jodhpur where they will be shifted to the Army Isolation centre. All passengers were certified as being coronavirus negative prior to the flight. These passengers had arrived from Iran to Delhi on another flight as part of the evacuation process of Indian citizens from the COVID-19 affected countries.

29 March 2020, 15:05 PM Four new coronavirus cases in Noida, total rises to 31.

29 March 2020, 14:55 PM Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauds virologist Minal Dakhave Bhosale and her team for developing India's first testing kit for COVID-19.



29 March 2020, 14:48 PM CBI officials have decided to donate their one day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Center in its efforts to fight coronavirus in the country.



29 March 2020, 14:25 PM 13 lakh railway employees to donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help combat coronavirus.



29 March 2020, 14:07 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for pledging to donate his one-month salary to the PM-CARES fund to combat the spread of coronavirus. Thank you, Honourable President. Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/QCiERMuFBW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 14:01 PM Ministry of Railways shares pictures of prototypes of Isolation coach being made for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients. Prototypes of Isolation coach for #COVID19 is made by Railways at Kamakhya in Assam and New Delhi. We are working day and night to fight against this pandemic and contribute in every possible way.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W69LJVgnOf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 13:58 PM People follow social distancing while collecting food in Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Ghazipur area. Delhi: Food being distributed to the needy outside Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Ghazipur area. "Food is being provided at around 600 schools in Delhi," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia yesterday said. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/SOyereDw7b — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 13:23 PM PM Narendra Modi thanks Cello group for contributing Rs 3.5 crore to the PM-CARES fund. I would like to thank Shri Pradeep and Shri Pankaj Rathod of the Cello Group for contributing Rs. 3.5 crore to the PM-CARES fund. Such support from the world of commerce and industry is extremely valuable. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 13:16 PM Ministry of Health releases poster for practising social distancing.

29 March 2020, 13:12 PM 5 Pakistani nationals departed via Attari border from India to Pakistan on Sunday (March 29, 2020). All had come to India on Medical Visas for their liver treatment. The Pakistani nationals had taken special permissions from both Indian and Pakistani govts to corss border due to Covid crisis.