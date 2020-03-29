India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 29: Piyush Goyal, 13 lakh railway employees donate close to Rs 151 cr to PM CARES fund

29 March 2020, 16:51 PM Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours.



29 March 2020, 16:39 PM The Railway Loco Carriage Workshop of Ajmer develops a coach to be used as an isolation ward. The report of this coach has been sent to the Ministry of Railways by the Loco Workshop.

29 March 2020, 16:19 PM Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister: Discharges till date - Mumbai 14, Pune 15, Nagpur 01, Aurangabad 01, Yavatmal 03, such 34 people have been discharged from the respective hospitals. Active COVID-19 cases - 155.



29 March 2020, 16:18 PM Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call, me and MoS Suresh Angadi will donate 1 month’s salary & 13 lakh railway & PSU employees will donate 1 day’s salary, equal to ₹151 crores to PM CARES.



29 March 2020, 16:16 PM Punjab's Chief Minister Office: Banks will remain open in Punjab on March 30 and 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions amid the curfew restrictions. From April 3 onwards, all bank branches shall be open only two days a week on a rotation basis.



29 March 2020, 16:15 PM Nepal extends the suspension of international flights till April 15, 2020.

29 March 2020, 15:54 PM Odisha govt directs District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to intensify surveillance and contact tracing people who returned from abroad and COVID-19 affected states.



29 March 2020, 15:48 PM Uttar Pradesh: First COVID-19 positive case reported in Bareilly.



29 March 2020, 15:23 PM Pictures of food distribution and sanitisation in Noida and Delhi.



29 March 2020, 15:11 PM IndiGo operated a relief flight from Delhi to Jodhpur on March 29, 2020. The flight 6E-9121, operated by two captains and four cabin crew members, carried 139 Indian passengers to Jodhpur where they will be shifted to the Army Isolation centre. All passengers were certified as being coronavirus negative prior to the flight. These passengers had arrived from Iran to Delhi on another flight as part of the evacuation process of Indian citizens from the COVID-19 affected countries.

29 March 2020, 15:05 PM Four new coronavirus cases in Noida, total rises to 31.

29 March 2020, 14:55 PM Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauds virologist Minal Dakhave Bhosale and her team for developing India's first testing kit for COVID-19.



29 March 2020, 14:48 PM CBI officials have decided to donate their one day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Center in its efforts to fight coronavirus in the country.



29 March 2020, 14:25 PM 13 lakh railway employees to donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help combat coronavirus.



29 March 2020, 14:07 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for pledging to donate his one-month salary to the PM-CARES fund to combat the spread of coronavirus. Thank you, Honourable President. Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/QCiERMuFBW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 14:01 PM Ministry of Railways shares pictures of prototypes of Isolation coach being made for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients. Prototypes of Isolation coach for #COVID19 is made by Railways at Kamakhya in Assam and New Delhi. We are working day and night to fight against this pandemic and contribute in every possible way.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W69LJVgnOf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 13:58 PM People follow social distancing while collecting food in Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Ghazipur area. Delhi: Food being distributed to the needy outside Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Ghazipur area. "Food is being provided at around 600 schools in Delhi," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia yesterday said. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/SOyereDw7b — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 13:23 PM PM Narendra Modi thanks Cello group for contributing Rs 3.5 crore to the PM-CARES fund. I would like to thank Shri Pradeep and Shri Pankaj Rathod of the Cello Group for contributing Rs. 3.5 crore to the PM-CARES fund. Such support from the world of commerce and industry is extremely valuable. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 13:16 PM Ministry of Health releases poster for practising social distancing.

29 March 2020, 13:12 PM 5 Pakistani nationals departed via Attari border from India to Pakistan on Sunday (March 29, 2020). All had come to India on Medical Visas for their liver treatment. The Pakistani nationals had taken special permissions from both Indian and Pakistani govts to corss border due to Covid crisis.

29 March 2020, 13:03 PM A 40-year-old corona virus-infected woman died in Mumbai on Sunday. Total death toll in the state rise to seven. Till now there are a total of 167 corona infected patients in Maharashtra

29 March 2020, 12:54 PM Five new coronavirus positives cases confirmed in Kashmir -2 from Srinagar, 2 Budgam, 1 Baramulla.



29 March 2020, 12:28 PM Coronavirus cases rises to 665,164 globally. US, Italy worst affected nations. Global death toll at 30,852 as per Johns Hopkins University data at 12:25 pm.

29 March 2020, 11:58 AM Coronavirus 'Patient 1' from Gujarat recovers, discharged from SVP Hospital.

29 March 2020, 11:45 AM PM Modi urges people to take up old hobbies such as gardening, music during lockdown to deal with isolation and make proper utilisation of time.

29 March 2020, 11:44 AM PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat: We have to win this battle against coronavirus and i am sure we will definitely win this battle.

29 March 2020, 11:42 AM Uttar Pradesh: Two fresh cases reported from Ghaziabad, patients resident of Saviour park society and Mohan Nagar.

29 March 2020, 11:38 AM PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat: The fight against coronavirus is unprecedented, therefore we had to take unprecedented decisions.

29 March 2020, 11:37 AM PM Modi praises bank employees, grocers, e-commerce delivery personnel, IT people for staying at work and helping people lockdown.

29 March 2020, 11:36 AM PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat: Social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction, I urge Indians to reconnect with friends and family.

29 March 2020, 11:23 AM Doctor from a Delhi hospital Nitish Gupta tells PM Modi during Maan Ki Baat that many hospitalised people are scared after seeing news of massive deaths in other countries, need counselling.

29 March 2020, 11:21 AM PM also talks to Agra's Ashok Kapoor and Teja from Hyderabad the patients who recovered from coronavirus disease.

29 March 2020, 11:18 AM Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it, says PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat

29 March 2020, 11:17 AM We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics: PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat

29 March 2020, 11:16 AM PM Modi urges people to be mindful says, ''People not following quarantine measures world over are now repenting.''

29 March 2020, 11:15 AM We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics: PM Modi

29 March 2020, 11:14 AM I understand that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of Coronavirus, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.

29 March 2020, 11:05 AM I apologies to people for the difficulties they are facing: PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat

29 March 2020, 10:51 AM Madhya Pradesh reports 39 coronavirus cases: Bhopal - 3 Gwalior - 2 Indore - 20 Jabalpur - 8 Shivpuri - 2 Ujjain - 4. The state has also reported two deaths due to COVID-19, one each in Ujjain and Indore.

29 March 2020, 10:47 AM National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) writes to States for ensuring the availability and distribution of masks, gloves, and sanitizers. NPPA chairman Shubhra Singh has written to Health Secretaries & Chief Secretaries of all States.

29 March 2020, 10:46 AM Ministry of Urban Development directs states/UTs to provide ​free food to the urban homeless in the DAY-NULM shelters amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. The Ministry said that there is urgent requirement to support them as they do not have available sources of livelihood right now.

29 March 2020, 10:22 AM 979 coronavirus cases reported in India out of which 867 are active cases, 86 recovered, 25 deaths and 1 migrated patient as per Ministry of Health data at 10:20 am IST.

29 March 2020, 10:04 AM Maharashtra reports 12 new coronavirus cases - 5 from Pune, 4 from Mumbai, 1 each from Jalgaon, Sangli, Nagpur. Total number of cases in the state rises to 193.

29 March 2020, 09:52 AM A 45-year-old COVID19 patient died in Ahmedabad. A total of five deaths have been reported from Gujarat till date: Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat government

29 March 2020, 09:44 AM Five of a family tests positive for coronavirus in UP's Meerut. Patients admitted to Meerut Medical College. One of the family members had returned from Amravati and it is suspected that he infected other four members of the family.



29 March 2020, 09:34 AM Seven migrant workers who had returned to their village in Vangid, Balarampur, West Bengal from Chennai, quarantined themselves under the branches of tree in order to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus among their family members.

29 March 2020, 09:33 AM A doctor in Uzbekistan died on Saturday after unsuccessfully trying to treat a coronavirus infection that he kept secret, the Central Asian nation`s healthcare ministry said. The 39-year-old man had been in contact with Uzbek "patient zero", it said in a statement, who appeared to have infected him.

29 March 2020, 08:08 AM Italy reports 10,023 deaths due to coronavirus according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

29 March 2020, 08:03 AM Uttar Pradesh: 28-day paid leave for workers or employees infected with coronavirus; factory, shop workers to get daily wage for lockdown period, says Noida administration