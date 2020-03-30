India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 30: Coronavirus cases rise to 720,117 globally; 1024 cases reported in India

30 March 2020, 06:44 AM
Total number of coronavirus cases in US rise to 142,106 as per Johns Hopkins University data at 6.40 am IST.
30 March 2020, 06:42 AM
Bengal govt launches app to sell fish online in bid to tackle rising prices amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.
30 March 2020, 06:40 AM
West Bengal: Army doctors and two others tests positive of coronavirus. A 59-year-old male has tested positive for Covid-19 and the patient has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital. Two more persons test positive for Covid—19 in Bengal. This includes a doctor from Command Hospital, Kolkata. The 52-yr-old had returned from Delhi recently.Total number of cases of coronavirus stands at 21 in the state.
30 March 2020, 06:34 AM
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suspended two senior Delhi government officers on Sunday (March 29) for dereliction of duty during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.