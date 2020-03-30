हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 30: Coronavirus cases rise to 720,117 globally; 1024 cases reported in India

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. The number of cases across the world reached up to 720,117 and 33,958 death cases due to coronavirus were reported as per John Hopkins University data at 6.20 am IST on Monday (March 30,2020).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020 - 06:44
Comments |
Reuters photo

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. The number of cases across the world reached up to 720,117 and 33,958 death cases due to coronavirus were reported as per John Hopkins University data at 6.20 am IST on Monday (March 30,2020).

In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming as the number of coronavirus cases crossed one thousand mark on Sunday. As per the Union Health Ministry latest data the total number of cases in India are at 1024, including 901 active cases, 95 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and the death toll at 27. The Joint secretary of Health Luv Agarwal confirmed that in the past 24 hours as many as 106 coronavirus cases have been reported with six deaths. 

Concerned over the rising number of cases the Indian government has asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal all state and district borders and said those having already left be quarantined for 14 days.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus:

 

 

30 March 2020, 06:44 AM

Total number of coronavirus cases in US rise to 142,106 as per Johns Hopkins University data at 6.40 am IST.

30 March 2020, 06:42 AM

Bengal govt launches app to sell fish online in bid to tackle rising prices amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

30 March 2020, 06:40 AM

West Bengal: Army doctors and two others tests positive of coronavirus. A 59-year-old male has tested positive for Covid-19 and the patient has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital. Two more persons test positive for Covid—19 in Bengal. This includes a doctor from Command Hospital, Kolkata. The 52-yr-old had returned from Delhi recently.Total number of cases of coronavirus stands at 21 in the state.
 

30 March 2020, 06:34 AM

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suspended two senior Delhi government officers on Sunday (March 29) for dereliction of duty during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Must Watch

PT5M52S

Joint Health Secretary Luv Aggarwal addresses press conference over COVID-19