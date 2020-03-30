India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 30: Coronavirus cases rise to 720,117 globally; 1024 cases reported in India

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. The number of cases across the world reached up to 720,117 and 33,958 death cases due to coronavirus were reported as per John Hopkins University data at 6.20 am IST on Monday (March 30,2020).

In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming as the number of coronavirus cases crossed one thousand mark on Sunday. As per the Union Health Ministry latest data the total number of cases in India are at 1024, including 901 active cases, 95 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and the death toll at 27. The Joint secretary of Health Luv Agarwal confirmed that in the past 24 hours as many as 106 coronavirus cases have been reported with six deaths.

Concerned over the rising number of cases the Indian government has asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal all state and district borders and said those having already left be quarantined for 14 days.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus: