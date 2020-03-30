India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 30: Record 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, taking total cases to 97

30 March 2020, 21:14 PM West Bengal: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal. Total number of persons infected by Coronavirus in the state rises to 22.



30 March 2020, 21:10 PM Karnataka: All persons under Home Quarantine shall send their selfie to Government every 1 hour from home.

30 March 2020, 20:36 PM Delhi: 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total cases to 97. Biggest single-day jump in cases in the city so far.

30 March 2020, 20:34 PM NITI Aayog: Eat healthy, sleep well, exercise regularly & reach out to your near and dear ones. Together, #IndiaFightsCorona! ये #21daylockdown नहीं मुशकिल, इतना तो समझ लीजिये ;

बस #SocialDistancing को अपनाना है और हाथ धोते जाना है I Eat healthy, sleep well, exercise regularly & reach out to your near and dear ones. Together, #IndiaFightsCorona! — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) March 30, 2020

30 March 2020, 20:25 PM Delhi: More than 100 people have been taken to different hospitals in Delhi for examination of coronavirus from Markaz of Tabligi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

30 March 2020, 20:24 PM Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir: Three more COVID-19 cases tested positive in Kashmir, taking the total cases to 48 now. 11,644 persons are currently under observation & 722 samples have been tested so far.



30 March 2020, 20:03 PM Mumbai: The bodies of people who have died due to coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of their religions, orders BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.



30 March 2020, 19:58 PM Mumbai Municipal Corporation activats a Helpline number 1800221292 to support and address the issues of food and shelter of migrant/stranded labourers in Mumbai/Mumbai Suburbs. The Helpline will be available daily from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.



30 March 2020, 19:50 PM DMRC has decided to contribute 1 day’s basic pay (as on April 2020) of its employees towards PM’s Citizen Assistance&Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund to combat efforts in fight against #COVID19. DMRC has around 14500 employees at present.

30 March 2020, 19:37 PM Spain's total number of COVID-19 cases touch 85,195.



30 March 2020, 19:28 PM Maharashtra COVID-19 positive case touch 220 with 10 deaths.

30 March 2020, 19:26 PM Airtel announces unrestricted incoming services till April 17 and Rs 10 talk time for all low income users



30 March 2020, 18:49 PM BSNL offers free validity extension and talk time during lock down. BSNL is extending the validity of all subscribers up to April 20, 2020, free of cost, so that the subscribers continue to receive incoming calls. In addition to this, BSNL is also giving free talk time of Rs 10 to all such subscribers who reach zero balance during the lock down period. These facilities are extended to facilitate communication by BSNL mobile subscribers in emergency.

30 March 2020, 18:35 PM Chandigarh: 5 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Chandigarh taking the total positive cases in the Union Territory to 13. Two of the five new cases, a couple, has history of travel to Canada. Another case is the mother of a person who had tested positive earlier.



30 March 2020, 18:30 PM Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides have been placed under precautionary coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine, according to an AFP report.

30 March 2020, 18:27 PM 31 Indian nationals from Kabul, Afghanistan brought to ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla, New Delhi for 14 days Quarantine today.

30 March 2020, 18:25 PM Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be held from July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021. Paralympic Games to be held from August 24, 2021 till September 5, 2021.



30 March 2020, 18:17 PM Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala out of which 17 have foreign travel history. With this, total cases rise to 213 in the state.



30 March 2020, 18:16 PM Karnataka Health Department: 5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka taking positive cases in the state to 88. Of the 5, one is a close contact of an earlier confirmed patient and 4 others are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru, from where a person had tested positive.



30 March 2020, 18:11 PM Oil marketing companies IOCL,BPCL, HPCL today announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh each, as a one-time special measure, in the unfortunate case of demise of personnel like Show-room Staff, Godown-keepers, Mechanics and Delivery boys attending duty in the LPG distributorship chain due to the infection and impact of COVID-19.



30 March 2020, 17:21 PM Delhi Hunger Helpline are given below to help people amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: 1. East Delhi District: 8375879007 2. North East district: 9136469416 3. Central district: 7428210545 4. New Delhi district: 7290978054 5. North district: 8595364814 6. Shahdara district: 8595269577 7. South East district: 7048998835 8. West district: 8595269589 9. South district: 9818523225 10. South West district: 9871662109 11. North West district: 8595552073

30 March 2020, 17:15 PM Due to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the application deadline for the JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) is being extended so that students can make use of this extended time to fill up their application forms and prepare for JNUEE. "Students may please visit the National Testing Agency website for the new date of the entrance exam. Wish all the JNU aspirants good luck," said a statement issued by JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar.

30 March 2020, 15:31 PM PM Modi interacts with members of various social welfare organisations through video conferencing over COVID-19.



30 March 2020, 15:27 PM Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir.: Four more COVID-19 cases detected positive in Kashmir; 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. They have contact history with previous positive cases.

30 March 2020, 15:20 PM First Parcel Special train having 389569 Qtl. essential items sent by Ferozpur division from Moga (Punjab) to Changsari (Guwahati, Assam).



30 March 2020, 15:09 PM Central Railway will run three parcel trains between Kalyan-Sankrail & Godhani-New Tinsukia for sending essential commodities like medical, food, etc.: Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.



30 March 2020, 14:49 PM Policeman in Chhattisgarh adopts unique way to spread awareness about coronavirus, sings songs, asks people to stay home. #WATCH Chhattisgarh: A policeman, Abhinav Upadhyay sings a song to spread awareness about #COVID19 in a residential area of Civil Lines in Bilaspur. A woman had tested positive for the disease in the city after returning from Saudi Arabia. There are 7 COVID-19 cases in state. pic.twitter.com/I15yNosPvj — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

30 March 2020, 14:43 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Indian ambassadors today.

30 March 2020, 14:29 PM Indian army denies any news claiming declaration of emergency, says the message being circulated in social media is fake and malicious. Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid April and employment of #IndianArmy, #Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration. It is clarified that this is absolutely FAKE. pic.twitter.com/YnbLnBZGY0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 30, 2020

30 March 2020, 14:08 PM Maharashtra: A 52-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Pune taking the total death toll to 8 in the state.

30 March 2020, 14:05 PM Ministry of Health shared details of preparations being made to deal with coronavirus pandemic, Bharat Electronics to manufacture 30,000 ventilators, DRDO will begin manufacturing 20,000 N99 masks per day within the next week. Bharat Electronics Ltd. has been asked to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers. — Ministry of Health StayHome StaySafe (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 30, 2020

30 March 2020, 13:57 PM A PIL has been moved in Delhi HC seeking direction to Centre to Provide medical benefit and LIC facility of at least Rs 50,000 each to every journalist, reporter and other media personnel. A PIL has been moved in Delhi HC seeking direction to Centre to Provide medical benefit & LIC facility of at least Rs 50,000 each to every journalist, reporter & other media personnel. Court says "No urgency in this, we'll hear the petition when the lockdown period gets relaxed." pic.twitter.com/i7pHgfLIHX — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

30 March 2020, 13:53 PM Tamil Nadu: 17089 isolation beds getting ready in govt & private hospitals in Tamil Nadu to deal with coronavirus outbreak in the state. 30,000 corona test kits are made available and 1.5 crore masks and 25 lakh N95 masks have been ordered. 209234 passengers have been screened so far and 43537 people are in home quarantine.



30 March 2020, 13:51 PM Uttar Pradesh: PAC and RAF force deployed in Noida borders. State government ahs ordered prohibiting unnecessary movements of vehicle during lockdown. However, essential services will continue.



30 March 2020, 13:47 PM The Central Government has again given instructions to all the states including Delhi that no landlords can force doctors, nursing staff or the community health service provider to vacate their house. Strict legal action should be taken against those who will violate this law.

30 March 2020, 13:31 PM Sources in Maharashtra State Home ministry claim it has issued advisory to all police stations across city to conduct "Nakabandi" and take strict action against people/vehicle out to venture without any valid reason. Mumbai Police conducts Nakabandi more strictly now at various locations. Vehicles without valid reasons/pass were sent back. All state and district borders are also sealed to curb the problem of migration.



30 March 2020, 13:18 PM Bharat Electronics Ltd. has been asked to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers. Automobile manufacturers have been asked to manufacture ventilators and are working towards this end: Ministry of Health

30 March 2020, 12:45 PM Tamil Nadu: 17 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday making it the highest number of case reported in a day. Total number of cases rises to 67 in the state.

30 March 2020, 12:44 PM CM Yogi Adityanath writes to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Assures him that his govt will take care of all residents of Delhi, living in UP. His letter also reads that he hopes Delhi govt will ensure that health, security & other necessities of residents of UP, living in Delhi, will be looked after.

30 March 2020, 12:22 PM Madhya Pradesh govt to release prisoners on parole for a maximum of 60 days to decongest jails in wake of coronavirus pandemic under MP Prisoner's Leave Rules, 1989. (ANI report)

30 March 2020, 12:11 PM Delhi Police Cyber ​​Cell registers FIR for doing fraud by making fake account in the name of Prime Minister Relief Fund. According to the DCP, the UPI ID for depositing funds in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund is PMCARES @ SBI while the fraudsters created a fake account PMCARE @ SBI. The DCP also said that this account was also made viral on social media after which the cyber cell filed a case against it. As of now the account has been blocked.

30 March 2020, 12:05 PM Delhi: Nurses and doctors of RML hospital who showed fever like symptoms are being sent to quarantine as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of coronavirus.

30 March 2020, 12:02 PM Maharashtra: Soon after the first case of coronavirus positive case was reported in Nashik, preparation to deal with the situation is tightened in the city. More than 50 thousand three layer masks are being bought in the city. 1300 doctors and nurses are being trained to operate more than 150 ventilators. Schools and colleges are being prepared to be used as quarantine centers.



30 March 2020, 11:57 AM Delhi's Five Star Hotel Lalit located near Barakhamba Road to be used as a quarantine center for coronavirus patients.

30 March 2020, 11:54 AM Jammu and Kashmir: No new cases reported in Kashmir Division today; 3 new cases in Jammu division. Total number of cases rise to 41.

30 March 2020, 11:50 AM Uttar Pradesh: Price of groceries fixed in Noida to avoid overcharging during lockdown due to coronavirus.

30 March 2020, 11:47 AM Delhi: Railway will serve free meals at New Delhi railway station, Anand Vihar railway station, Shakurbasti, Safdarjung railway station and Nizamuddin railway station starting from 12 pm amid lockdown due to coronavirus.



30 March 2020, 11:31 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 30) posted animated yoga videos in response to a query during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show on Sunday (March 29) about how he was maintaining his fitness amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

30 March 2020, 10:54 AM Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 1071 which includes 942 active cases, 99 cured/discharged cases and 29 deaths and 1 migrant patient as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.