India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 31: 227 new cases reported in last 24 hours; death toll at 32

India saw the highest jump in the number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the government reported 227 new cases escalating the coronavirus crisis in the country. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the total number of coronavirus-positive cases in India has risen to 1,251 — this includes 1,117 active cases, 102 cured/discharged/migrated people, and 32 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Ministry on Monday (March 30) denied the news circulating in some section of media that financial year has been extended, and termed it fake news amid the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

The government also said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period and the Indian Army dismissed as 'fake' social media posts about a possible emergency declaration in April.

The worldwide tally of coronavirus COVID-19 deaths reached 37,638 with 784,314 positive cases, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest data. Italy and US have been the worst-hit nations with the former witnessing the most deaths (11,591) and the latter having the most number of confirmed cases of 1,63,429.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus: