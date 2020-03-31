हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 31: 227 new cases reported in last 24 hours; death toll at 32

India saw the highest jump in the number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the government reported 227 new cases escalating the coronavirus crisis in the country. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the total number of coronavirus-positive cases in India has risen to 1,251 — this includes 1,117 active cases, 102 cured/discharged/migrated people, and 32 deaths.

Last Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 06:50
Comments |
Reuters photo

India saw the highest jump in the number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the government reported 227 new cases escalating the coronavirus crisis in the country. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the total number of coronavirus-positive cases in India has risen to 1,251 — this includes 1,117 active cases, 102 cured/discharged/migrated people, and 32 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Ministry on Monday (March 30) denied the news circulating in some section of media that financial year has been extended, and termed it fake news amid the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19. 

The government also said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period and the Indian Army dismissed as 'fake' social media posts about a possible emergency declaration in April.

The worldwide tally of coronavirus COVID-19 deaths reached 37,638 with 784,314 positive cases, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest data. Italy and US have been the worst-hit nations with the former witnessing the most deaths (11,591) and the latter having the most number of confirmed cases of 1,63,429.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus:

 

31 March 2020, 06:44 AM

Six persons from Telangana who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from March 13-15 died due to coronavirus COVID-19 infection, said the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday (March 30).

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Coronavirus Deaths: Bodies will be cremated in Mumbai irrespective of their religions