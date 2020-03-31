India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 31: Income Tax Department employees contribute one day's salary to PMCaresFund

31 March 2020, 20:14 PM Beela Rajesh Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu: 45 people from Tamil Nadu who attended the gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have been tested positive for COVID-19.

31 March 2020, 20:11 PM Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have donated one-day salary to #PMCARES in the fight against #Coronavirus.



31 March 2020, 20:11 PM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service officers working in Delhi are donating their three days' salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. I sincerely thank all the DANICS officers.



31 March 2020, 19:56 PM Madhya Pradesh: Total number of positive patients in the state: 66 Indore - 44 Bhopal - 4 Gwalior - 2 Jabalpur - 8 Shivpuri - 2 Ujjain - 6 Total deaths - 5 (three Indore, two Ujjain)

31 March 2020, 19:53 PM Karnataka: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka today. Till date 101 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths and 8 discharges.



31 March 2020, 19:40 PM Income Tax Department: All officers and staff of the Income Tax Department pledge to contribute their one day's salary to PMCaresFund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We stand with India during this national challenge.



31 March 2020, 19:15 PM Capt.Amarinder Singh: I have asked the DGP Punjab Police to prune my security detail & of other protectees, to release police personnel for field duties to fight against #Covid19 in various districts of Punjab. We shall go all out to win this war! I have asked the @DGPPunjabPolice to prune my security detail & of other protectees, to release police personnel for field duties to fight against #Covid19 in various districts of Punjab. We shall go all out to win this war! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 31, 2020

31 March 2020, 19:12 PM Case registered against Maulana Saad and others of Tableeqi Jamaat u/s 3 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 read with Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B IPC for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin regarding restriction of social/political/religious gathering and for taking safety measures, including social distancing for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 viral infection.



31 March 2020, 18:43 PM Maharashtra: 2 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302. 59 from Mumbai, 3 from Nagar, 2 each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar.

31 March 2020, 18:34 PM Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have contributed one day's salary to PMCARES Fund, adding to a sum of over Rs 10 crore.



31 March 2020, 18:29 PM Haryana: A woman and her two children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sirsa. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Rohtak while her 2 children are in a hospital here, says Viresh Bhushan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Sirsa



31 March 2020, 17:59 PM West Bengal: A 57-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The patient is from North 24 Parganas and has no travel history, opines Zenith Super speciality Hospital



31 March 2020, 17:55 PM Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited: Kochi Metro services will remain closed till April 14, in view of the nationwide lockdown aimed at combating #COVID19. This has been done to make sure that people stay at home & practice social distancing.



31 March 2020, 17:50 PM Bihar woman who was cured: Keep eating medicine with positive mind. Please fully follow what the doctor says. If you won't have a negative mindset, then soon the report will also be negative. I am an example of this.



31 March 2020, 17:35 PM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Till now 1,548 people have been brought out of Markaz (Nizamuddin), 441 of them were symptomatic. They have been shifted to hospitals and their tests are being conducted. 1,107 who did not show symptoms have been sent to quarantine.



31 March 2020, 16:32 PM Jharkhand: First COVID-19 positive case reported in Ranchi.

31 March 2020, 16:28 PM Bihar: 35-year-old man with travel history to Dubai tests positive for COVID-19 in Patna, taking the tally of those afflicted in Bihar to 16.

31 March 2020, 16:23 PM State Bank of India: In the fight against COVID-19, around 2,56,000 employees of State Bank of India (SBI) have decided to contribute two days’ salary to the PM’s National Relief Fund. With this collective effort, Rs 100 crores will be donated to PMCARES Fund.

31 March 2020, 16:17 PM Tripura CM tweets those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi must immediately report to the government. Urgent:

If there is anyone from Tripura who attended the religious congregation of #TablighiJamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, kindly report immediately to the nearest Govt hospital or by dialing 112 (Control Room). — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 31, 2020

31 March 2020, 16:16 PM Alapan Bandyapadhyay, Home Secretary, Govt of West Bengal: All those from WB who have participated in this event (Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi) are being identified and will be immediately tested for COVID and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine. There are 73 who had returned from Delhi’s Nizamuddin to Bengal.



31 March 2020, 16:11 PM Tamil Nadu govt order bars landlords from demanding rent for a period of one month from migrant workers. Landlords who are forcing their tenants to vacate would face action.



31 March 2020, 16:11 PM Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO): We have decided to donate Rs 25 crores to PMCARES Fund to fight against COVID19 in India. We are also supplementing it with on the ground donation drives in villages across India.

31 March 2020, 15:59 PM Delhi: National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) has donated Rs 5 crore to PMCARES Fund. A cheque of the same amount was handed over to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar by NAFED Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Chadha.



31 March 2020, 15:43 PM Ministry of Tourism launches ‘Stranded in India’ portal to help foreign tourists stuck in various parts of India.





31 March 2020, 15:39 PM Media briefing on current Novel Coronavirus situation in the country at National Media Centre in New Delhi at 4 PM IST.

31 March 2020, 15:23 PM Indian Railways ready to modify 20000 coaches which can accommodate upto 3.2 lac possible beds for isolation needs



31 March 2020, 15:22 PM A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium.



31 March 2020, 14:46 PM Maharashtra: A similar incident like the case of Nizamuddin in Delhi was reported from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra were 10 foreigners were kept hidden in the Markus Mosque. Police has registered case against trustees of Markus Mosque under section 188 and the suspected are now taken to the hospital were they are undergoing coronavirus test.

31 March 2020, 14:27 PM Assam MLA Himanta Biswa said 157 persons from Assam who were near hotspot of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Dargarh. #NizamuddinUpdate ~ We have received another list of 157 persons from Assam who were near hotspot of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Dargarh. We are acting swiftly and in best possible manner to quarantine all of them, as and when they reach Assam or those who may have reached. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 31, 2020

31 March 2020, 14:24 PM Delhi: Doctor of Mohalla Clinic in Babarpur has been tested coronavirus positive. Delhi: A Doctor of Mohalla Clinic in Babarpur has tested positive for #Coronavirus. A notice has been put up in the area asking patients who had visited the clinic between 12th to 20th March, should self-quarantine at home for the next 15 days. pic.twitter.com/pFDFaLjE7f — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

31 March 2020, 14:19 PM 9 Coronavirus hotspots in India 1- Laddakh

2- SBS Nagar Punjab

3- Dilshad Garden

4- Nizamuddin

5- Bhilwara, Rajasthan

6- Pune, Maharashtra

7- Mumbai, Maharashtra

8- Kasaragod, Kerala

9- Pathanamthitta, Kerala

31 March 2020, 14:07 PM SpiceJet airlines cuts employees salary for March. The salary cut is in range from 10 - 30 percent, says sources. The highest salary salary cut is of Chairman that is of 30 percent. However, there is no salary cut for lower grade employees like Loader, lorry drivers etc.



31 March 2020, 13:43 PM Karnataka: 10 new cases reported in the state, total number rises to 98.

31 March 2020, 13:33 PM Jammu: A doctor from GMC hospital was tested COVID19 positive on Tuesday. He was from the Microbiology Department and was a part of the test team.



31 March 2020, 13:30 PM Tamil Nadu reports 7 news coronavirus positive cases. Patients kept at isolation center. #TN has 7 new #COVID19 +ve cases. 43 Y M,travel History to Tvm at #RGGH. 28 Y M co-worker of earlier +ve Pt at Tiruvannamalai MC, 3 Male Pts, at #Vilupuram MC with Travel Hist to Delhi, 2 Male Pts at # Madurai Rajaji,Trav.Hist to Delhi.All Pts in isolation & stable. @MoHFW_INDIA — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 31, 2020

31 March 2020, 13:24 PM Delhi: Number of food distribution centres to be increased from 500 to 2,500 to ensure social distancing, says Delhi LG Anil Baijal. (PTI report)



31 March 2020, 13:09 PM Seven new coronavirus cases in state. All patients in isolation and are in stable condition, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister #TN has 7 new #COVID19 +ve cases. 43 Y M,travel History to Tvm at #RGGH. 28 Y M co-worker of earlier +ve Pt at Tiruvannamalai MC, 3 Male Pts, at #Vilupuram MC with Travel Hist to Delhi, 2 Male Pts at # Madurai Rajaji,Trav.Hist to Delhi.All Pts in isolation & stable. @MoHFW_INDIA — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 31, 2020

31 March 2020, 13:06 PM Health Minister of Karnataka Sri Ramlu says via tweet 45 people from Karnataka took part in the Delhi Jammat congregation. 13 have been traced so far. Rest being traced to be quarantined.



31 March 2020, 12:48 PM 17 Kyrgyzstan citizens who attended religious event at Nizamuddin traced to Patna. All 17 have been placed in isolation ward for 14 days. None of them are showing any symptoms of coronavirus so far.

31 March 2020, 12:19 PM Government extends validity of documents like Driving Licences, Vehicle Registration, Fitness and Permits that expired since February 1, till June 30 2020, due to lockdown. — PIB India StayHome StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 31, 2020

31 March 2020, 12:15 PM Chairman of UP Shia Central Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, gave statement on Nizamuddin case said, ''Some fundamentalist Muslims are trying to violate the lock-down. A lawsuit should be filed against them.''

31 March 2020, 12:11 PM A total of 1830 people, including 281 foreigners, attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of south Delhi.

31 March 2020, 11:52 AM Gujarat: Three new positive cases reported in Gujarat. Total number of cases stand at 73 including 6 deaths and five recovered cases.

31 March 2020, 11:45 AM Coronavirus COVID-19 cases rises to 786,228 globally and the total number of deaths reached 37,820 according to Johns Hopkins University's data on 11.30 am IST.

31 March 2020, 11:41 AM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal hold meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are holding a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting. (file pic) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Hu9vMaSsBs — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

31 March 2020, 11:36 AM Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls emergency meeting with senior officials of UP government in Lucknow on Tablighi Jamaat. Yogi Adityanath canceled all his visits today and now he will directly to Lucknow from Ghaziabad. As per reports, people from UP also attended the Tablighi Jamaat program in Nizamuddin area of south Delhi.

31 March 2020, 11:26 AM US company Johnson & Johnson on Monday (March 30) announced a potential vaccine that is expected to hit the market in 2020 and another US firm Abbott Laboratories has announced about its plan to launch a rapid test.

31 March 2020, 11:17 AM Andhra Pradesh: 17 new cases has been reported in the state. Total cases stand at 40 Patient details as mentioned below: Patient No. District Town Age Gender Travel / Contact Details 24 Anantapur Lepakshi 10 M Close Contact of Mecca Returnee in Karnataka

25 Anantapur Lepakshi 34 F Close Contact of Mecca Returnee in Karnataka

26 Prakasam - 31 M Close Contact of P16 (Attended Delhi Meeting)

27 Prakasam Chirala 32 M Attended Delhi Meeting

28 Guntur - 28 F Close Contact of P29

29 Guntur - 28 M Close Contact of P14 & Attended Delhi Meeting

30 Guntur Karampudi 39 M Attended Delhi Meeting

31 Krishna - 65 F Close Contact of Person Attended Delhi Meeting

32 Guntur - 42 M Contact of P10 & Attended Delhi Meeting

33 Guntur Guntur Town 39 M Contact of P10 & Attended Delhi Meeting

34 Prakasam Kunkala Marru 32 M Attended Delhi Meeting

35 Prakasam Chirala 59 M Attended Delhi Meeting

36 Prakasam Chirala 44 M Attended Delhi Meeting

37 Prakasam Chirala 28 M Attended Delhi Meeting

38 Prakasam Kandukuru 46 M Attended Delhi Meeting

39 Prakasam Chirala 35 M Attended Delhi Meeting

40 East Godavari - 65 M Returned From Madina

31 March 2020, 11:10 AM Tablighi Jamaat, which is under the scanner for organising an Islamic congregation Delhi’s in Nizamuddin West which was attended by thousands of its followers from India and abroad despite lockdown in the country and is now being blamed for the spread of novel coronavirus in the national capital, is a global educational and missionary movement whose primary purpose is to encourage Muslims everywhere to be more religiously observant. Here is all you need to know bout the organisation