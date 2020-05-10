हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 10: Two Defence establishments under containment zone in West Bengal

The confirmed cases in India continue to surge and have now crossed the 59,000-mark. The death toll in the country nears 2,000 and is currently at 1,981 as on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 08:11
Comments |

The confirmed cases in India continue to surge and have now crossed the 59,000-mark. The death toll in the country nears 2,000 and is currently at 1,981 as on Saturday.

With 338 fresh novel coronavirus cases, Delhi's tally crossed the 6,000-mark, while Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state. In a mega-evacuation plan, several Indians stranded overseas have been brought back to the country via ships and special flights.

A senior official at the health ministry confirmed that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is now 29.91 per cent with India recording the recovery of 17,846 patients to date.

In a notable change of policy, the MoHFW also issued new guidelines for the RT-PCR test of recovered patients. According to the new rules, patients with moderate, pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild viral load need not be tested before discharge from a Covid-19 hospital. At the same time, it is necessary for a patient who developed a severe illness to test negative for the infection before securing discharge.

Meanwhile, more than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,68,620 have died. Italy has become the third country in the world to record 30,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus after the US. Follow Indiatoday.in for the latest news from across India and the world.

Follow this Zee News live blog to get more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

10 May 2020, 07:28 AM

Chandigarh: Second death due to COVID-19 reported, 23 fresh cases bring union territory's tally to 169.

10 May 2020, 07:26 AM

West Bengal: Two Defence establishments in Kolkata comes under the containment zone.

10 May 2020, 07:21 AM

Vande Bharat Mission: First evacuation flight from UK with 326 Indians lands in Mumbai. (Read here)

10 May 2020, 06:54 AM

Sharmik Special train for migrants: In total 255 Shramik Special trains have reached destination in India till date.

10 May 2020, 06:48 AM

Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra has begun amid COVID-19 lockdown.

10 May 2020, 06:30 AM

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine: A new study has revealed that anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has failed another test to prove its efficiency in treating the coronavirus COVID-19, with infected patients showing no change in their conditions after being administered HCQ.  (Read more)

10 May 2020, 06:25 AM

Madhya Pradesh: 116 fresh infections in the state taking the total COVID19 tally to 3,457, death toll reaches 211 with 11 more people succumbing to infection. (PTI report)

  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

