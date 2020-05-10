India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 10: Two Defence establishments under containment zone in West Bengal

10 May 2020, 07:28 AM
Chandigarh: Second death due to COVID-19 reported, 23 fresh cases bring union territory's tally to 169.
10 May 2020, 07:26 AM
West Bengal: Two Defence establishments in Kolkata comes under the containment zone.
10 May 2020, 07:21 AM
Vande Bharat Mission: First evacuation flight from UK with 326 Indians lands in Mumbai. (Read here)
10 May 2020, 06:54 AM
Sharmik Special train for migrants: In total 255 Shramik Special trains have reached destination in India till date.
In total 255 #ShramikSpecialTrains have reached destination & 65 on the run ... In all 320 .. Gujarath 153 , Maharashtra 38 , Punjab 27 , Telangana 23 , Kerala 22 , Rajasthan 20 are top six states who have facilitated .. 45 requests are in pipeline . #IndiaFightsCorona
— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) May 9, 2020
10 May 2020, 06:48 AM
Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra has begun amid COVID-19 lockdown.
Odisha: Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra has begun. The 9-day festival is scheduled to begin on June 23. Ajay Jena,Administrator Development Officer,Jagannath Temple Admn says, "72 workers are at it. Centre has given approval for construction, with conditions."(09.05) pic.twitter.com/Fpdjr6ylNL
— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020
10 May 2020, 06:30 AM
Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine: A new study has revealed that anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has failed another test to prove its efficiency in treating the coronavirus COVID-19, with infected patients showing no change in their conditions after being administered HCQ. (Read more)
10 May 2020, 06:25 AM
Madhya Pradesh: 116 fresh infections in the state taking the total COVID19 tally to 3,457, death toll reaches 211 with 11 more people succumbing to infection. (PTI report)