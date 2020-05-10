हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 10: Tamil Nadu's total count increases by 669 to 7,204, death toll at 47

The confirmed cases in India continue to surge and have now crossed the 62,000-mark. The death toll in the country surge to 2,109 as on Sunday morning. 3277 new cases and 128 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 18:16
Comments |

The confirmed cases in India continue to surge and have now crossed the 62,000-mark. The death toll in the country surge to 2,109 as on Sunday morning. 3277 new cases and 128 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

With 338 fresh novel coronavirus cases, Delhi's tally crossed the 6,000-mark, while Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state. In a mega-evacuation plan, several Indians stranded overseas have been brought back to the country via ships and special flights.

A senior official at the health ministry confirmed that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is now 29.91 per cent with India recording the recovery of 17,846 patients to date.

In a notable change of policy, the MoHFW also issued new guidelines for the RT-PCR test of recovered patients. According to the new rules, patients with moderate, pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild viral load need not be tested before discharge from a Covid-19 hospital. At the same time, it is necessary for a patient who developed a severe illness to test negative for the infection before securing discharge.

Meanwhile, more than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,68,620 have died. Italy has become the third country in the world to record 30,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus after the US. Follow Indiatoday.in for the latest news from across India and the world.

Follow this Zee News live blog to get more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

10 May 2020, 18:14 PM

Tamil Nadu: 669 new cases and  3 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 7,204 and death toll to 47. The number of active cases stands at 5,195 in the state.

10 May 2020, 18:11 PM

Samudra Setu: INS Magar reaches the Maldives to evacuate 200 stranded Indian nationals back to India.
 

 

10 May 2020, 18:08 PM

As on May 10, 2020, a total of 366 Shramik Special Trains have been operated by Indian Railways from various states across the country, in which 287 trains had reached its destination and 79 trains are in transit.
 

10 May 2020, 16:42 PM

Odisha: 10 new Coronavirus positive cases reported take the total number of cases in the state to 362 including 291 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and 3 deaths.

10 May 2020, 16:40 PM

Maharashtra: The second flight from Singapore (AI343) carrying 243 passengers has landed in Mumbai

 

 

10 May 2020, 16:39 PM

Uttar Pradesh's Add Chief Secy (Home) Awanish Awasthi: Today 57 trains connecting Lucknow from other states are coming. If we estimate each train is carrying around 1,200 people, then over 70 thousand people are coming. So far, about 215 trains have arrived in the state carrying 2 lakh 30 thousand persons.
 

10 May 2020, 16:35 PM

Uttar Pradesh: 1,884 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. The total number of people who have been cured and discharged is 1,504.

10 May 2020, 16:34 PM

Indian nationals undergoing medical screening before boarding flight from Kuwait to Chennai under the Vande Bharat Mission.
 

 

 

10 May 2020, 16:26 PM

A 56-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 here, even as people with travel history to North India spiked coronavirus cases in Karnataka, raising the tally to 847 with 53 new cases, according to an official on Sunday.

10 May 2020, 16:25 PM

45 new cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the disease have been reported in Rajasthan today. "The total number of cases in the state has risen to 3,753 and the death toll has reached 107. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,470 in the state," Rajasthan Health Department said in a release.

10 May 2020, 16:25 PM

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan  said that no case of COVID-19 has been reported from 10 States or Union Territories in the last 24 hours. 

10 May 2020, 16:24 PM

Six COVID-19 patients from Durg have been discharged on Sunday after they recovered from the infection, according to AIIMS Raipur.

10 May 2020, 15:21 PM

PM Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM.
 

10 May 2020, 14:49 PM

Shramik Special train: Shramik Special from Pandharpur Maharashtra arrived at Trichy at 11:50 with 969 passengers belonging to Tamil Nadu. District and Railway authorities received them following all health formalities.  They proceeded to their native districts in buses arranged by District officials.

10 May 2020, 14:29 PM

Delhi: 381 new COVID19 cases reported in the national capital between 12 am, 8th May and 12 am, 9th May. 5 deaths also reported today. Total number of cases in the national capitals is at 6923, including 4781 active cases, 2069 recovered & 73 deaths: Delhi Director General of Health Services

10 May 2020, 14:28 PM

Karnataka: A 'Shramik Special Train' to Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir to depart from Chikbanavara railway station in Bengaluru today.

10 May 2020, 14:24 PM

Vande Bharat Mission: Around 40 KSRTC buses, 50 cars and ambulances are parked outside the Port to receive passengers who came to India in INS Jalashwa.

10 May 2020, 13:08 PM

Karnataka: 53 new positive cases have been reported in the state, tally mounts to 847 which includes 31 deaths and 405 recovered cases.
 

10 May 2020, 13:00 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 situation: Order issued for requisition of private ambulances. Have made arrangements for the treatment of those at their homes with mild COVID-19 symptoms. 

10 May 2020, 12:53 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 situation: Out of roughly 7000 positive cases in Delhi, approximately 1500 are in hospital. Out of these 1500 in hospital, only 27 are on ventilator. Majority of cases are mild or asymptomatic.

10 May 2020, 12:36 PM

Delhi: 381 new cases of coronavirus reported in the national capital and 5 fatalities, total tally 6,923. 

10 May 2020, 11:42 AM

Andhra Pradesh: 50 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state. Total cases 1980 and death toll 45.

10 May 2020, 11:37 AM

India reliable partner of US, working on at least 3 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines: India Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Read here)

10 May 2020, 11:11 AM

Rajasthan: 33 new cases reported in the state, taking the total tally to 3741. Death toll at 107.

10 May 2020, 11:03 AM

Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa reaches Kochi from Male with 698 Indians on board. (Read here)

10 May 2020, 10:55 AM

Himachal Pradesh: 2 more COVID19 positive cases reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 54.

10 May 2020, 10:51 AM

Vande Bharat Mission: INS Jalashwa arrives at Kochi Harbour bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Male, Maldives. 

10 May 2020, 10:39 AM

Delhi: Migrant workers from Delhi stopped by police in Ghaziabad.

10 May 2020, 10:30 AM

Maharashtra: 11 new coronavirus cases in Jalgaon, corona infected people number rises to 174. So far 20 people have died due to corona, while 3 have recovered in Jalgaon.

 

10 May 2020, 09:55 AM

Maharashtra: 21 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Aurangabad district, the number of cases rise to 529 in the district which includes 52 recovered cases and 12 deaths.
 

10 May 2020, 09:34 AM

Vande Bharat Mission: Second flight carrying Indians takes off from Singapore today.

10 May 2020, 09:27 AM

Bihar: 18 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, total tally rises to 629.

10 May 2020, 09:26 AM

COVID-19 Recovery rate in India: Recovery rate in India stands at 30.75% as on Sunday (May 10, 2020).

10 May 2020, 09:17 AM

India COVID-19 data: Total number of cases rise to 62,939 which includes 41,472 active cases, 19,357 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 2,109 deaths as per Ministry of Health data.

10 May 2020, 08:59 AM

Maharashtra: One more policeman succumbs to death in Mumbai due to coronavirus. Mumbai police pay homage. 

10 May 2020, 07:28 AM

Chandigarh: Second death due to COVID-19 reported, 23 fresh cases bring union territory's tally to 169.

10 May 2020, 07:26 AM

West Bengal: Two Defence establishments in Kolkata comes under the containment zone.

10 May 2020, 07:21 AM

Vande Bharat Mission: First evacuation flight from UK with 326 Indians lands in Mumbai. (Read here)

10 May 2020, 06:54 AM

Sharmik Special train for migrants: In total 255 Shramik Special trains have reached destination in India till date.

10 May 2020, 06:48 AM

Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra has begun amid COVID-19 lockdown.

10 May 2020, 06:30 AM

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine: A new study has revealed that anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has failed another test to prove its efficiency in treating the coronavirus COVID-19, with infected patients showing no change in their conditions after being administered HCQ.  (Read more)

10 May 2020, 06:25 AM

Madhya Pradesh: 116 fresh infections in the state taking the total COVID19 tally to 3,457, death toll reaches 211 with 11 more people succumbing to infection. (PTI report)

  • 62,939Confirmed
  • 2,109Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4129437Confirmed
  • 281408Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M2S

PM Narendra Modi to review India's progress in containing COVID-19