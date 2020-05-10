India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 10: Tamil Nadu's total count increases by 669 to 7,204, death toll at 47

The confirmed cases in India continue to surge and have now crossed the 62,000-mark. The death toll in the country surge to 2,109 as on Sunday morning. 3277 new cases and 128 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

With 338 fresh novel coronavirus cases, Delhi's tally crossed the 6,000-mark, while Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state. In a mega-evacuation plan, several Indians stranded overseas have been brought back to the country via ships and special flights.

A senior official at the health ministry confirmed that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is now 29.91 per cent with India recording the recovery of 17,846 patients to date.

In a notable change of policy, the MoHFW also issued new guidelines for the RT-PCR test of recovered patients. According to the new rules, patients with moderate, pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild viral load need not be tested before discharge from a Covid-19 hospital. At the same time, it is necessary for a patient who developed a severe illness to test negative for the infection before securing discharge.

Meanwhile, more than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,68,620 have died. Italy has become the third country in the world to record 30,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus after the US. Follow Indiatoday.in for the latest news from across India and the world.

