India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 11: LIVE: Home delivery made mandatorily cashless in Ahmedabad

11 May 2020, 17:38 PM Chairman, Empowered Group 9: Privacy is a very important feature of the Aarogya Setu App. A unique anonymous randomized ID is generated for the device of a new user. So far 9.8 crore people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app.



11 May 2020, 17:36 PM Karnataka: 14 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state jumped to 862, including 426 discharges and 31 deaths.

11 May 2020, 17:25 PM Gujarat Additional Chief Secy Rajiv Kumar Gupta: Home delivery has been made mandatorily cashless in Ahmedabad. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 through currency notes, it is mandatory to accept the digital mode of payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms.



11 May 2020, 17:18 PM Chairman, Empowered Group 9: Aarogya Setu App is playing a crucial role in India's fight against COVID-19. The app has been developed in order to alert people before they come in contact with infected patients and to alert health system to take adequate steps for their help. Special surveillance system was developed in order to make proper health data on testing, #AarogyaSetu app data and contact tracing available to health professionals and administrators.

11 May 2020, 16:59 PM Ministry of Railways: Data pertaining to special trains is being fed on the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted. Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 16:55 PM Bengal Imam Association Chairman, Md. Yahya writes to other Imams of the state. Says there are close to 2,000 Madrasas in Bengal, Madrasas are presently close due to the shut down besides schools and colleges. These Madrasas should be offered to the government to make isolation centre, quarantine centre. In his letter, he says, “Only criticising the govt will not help. One must come forward to help. This is the only opportunity to stand by the society, there will be no second chance. Must offer these premises to the state government.”

11 May 2020, 16:49 PM Health Ministry: It also important to note that this discharge policy is not meant for home or facility quarantine patients because quarantine is for asymptomatic/ healthy person who has been exposed to the virus but does not show any symptoms.



11 May 2020, 16:48 PM Health Ministry: In severe cases who are immuno-compromised (such as HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy, etc), patients will be discharged only if they are clinically recovered or if the patient tests turn negative once by RT-PCR (after the resolution of symptoms).



11 May 2020, 16:46 PM Health Ministry: On May 8, the Health Ministry issued a revised discharge policy for confirmed COVID-19 patients. It is aligned with the guidelines on 3 tier COVID facilities and categorisation of patients based on clinical severity. As per the revised policy, the Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to COVID care facility: 1) Can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if there is no fever for 3 days. 2) No need to test before discharge. 3) Advised for home isolation after discharge.

11 May 2020, 16:44 PM Health Ministry: Today, when we are fighting a communicable disease like COVID-19, there is a need for every kind of support from the community, most important is health-seeking behaviour. Don't hide symptoms of COVID-19, rather step out and get timely treatment.

11 May 2020, 15:49 PM West Bengal: Total number of COVID-19 positive cases at Kolkata port Trust rises to 15. KoPT employees: 5, Contract Employees: 4, CISF: 3, Outsiders: 3.



11 May 2020, 15:42 PM Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi: So far, 184 trains have brought 2.26 lakh migrant workers from other states. 55 more trains will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today. Around 1 lakh migrant workers have returned by their own conveyance.



11 May 2020, 15:15 PM PM Modi holds meet with CMs through video conference.



11 May 2020, 14:35 PM Paramilitary forces test COVID-19 positive: More than 530 Paramilitary forces soldiers tested positive so far. Details: BSF: 223

CRPF: 162

ITBP: 82

CISF: 48

SSB: 17

11 May 2020, 14:31 PM Rajasthan: 126 new cases of COVID19 and 2 deaths have been reported in the state till 1 pm, taking the total number of cases to 3940 and 110 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1566. (ANI report)

11 May 2020, 14:23 PM Chandigarh: Public dealings in government offices to begin from May 18, says the administration. #Chandigarh Administration has decided that public dealings in government offices to start from May 18. pic.twitter.com/cRgYQAnAHC — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 13:51 PM Bihar: 7 more positive cases reported in the state, taking the total tally to 714 in the state.

11 May 2020, 13:28 PM Karnataka: 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 858 including 31 deaths and 422 discharges.

11 May 2020, 13:21 PM India COVID-19 data and graph

11 May 2020, 13:04 PM Maharashtra: The APMC market of Navi Mumbai will remain completely closed from May 11 to May 17. The vegetable market, fruit market, cereal market, masala mandi, will also remain completely shut. The decision comes as around 100 sellers working in the market have been infected with the coronavirus.

11 May 2020, 12:34 PM Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Express flight from US (San Francisco) landed at Hyderabad Airport on Monday. #VandeBharatMission: Special evacuation flight Air India AI 1617 carrying 118 Indian citizens from US (San Francisco) landed at Hyderabad Airport today. pic.twitter.com/8HyJ9XYNRL — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 12:29 PM Jharkhand: Total of 160 positive COVID19 cases have been reported in the state which includes 79 active cases, 78 are recovered/discharged cases, says Jharkhand Health Department.

11 May 2020, 12:28 PM Delhi: Health minister Satyendra Jain said that 310 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, and the total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 7,233. 310 new COVID19 cases reported in Delhi till midnight of 10th May. The total number of positive cases is now 7233. We have ordered all hospitals to submit death report with death summary each day: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain pic.twitter.com/HDMXL209oi — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 12:25 PM Delhi: LG Anil Baijal expresses sadness on the demise of COVID-19 warrior Baikali Sarkar. Extremely saddened by the tragic news of demise of Smt. Baikali Sarkar, Pr Teacher of @NorthDmc. She served tirelessly at Hunger relief centre & made supeme sacrifice in fight against COVID-19. She will always be remembered as COVID fighter amongst teacher fraternity. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 12:13 PM Andhra Pradesh: 38 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state, tally rises to 2,018.

11 May 2020, 12:08 PM Shramik Trains: Shramik special trains to now have up to three stoppages in the destination state. They will now run with the full capacity of around 1,700 people instead of 1,200.

11 May 2020, 11:53 AM More than 1 lakh cases registered and 19,630 people arrested in Maharashtra for violation of lockdown rules. (Read here)

11 May 2020, 11:27 AM Bihar: 11 more COVID-19 cases reported from the state. Tally rises to 707.

11 May 2020, 11:15 AM Maharashtra: Buldhana district becomes corona free as the last three-person who tested COVID-19 positive recovered. Total of 24 cases was reported from the district in which 23 recovered and 1 died.

11 May 2020, 10:59 AM Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath send 5 member teams to Agra to monitor COVID-19 situation. The list of names include - Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary / Nodal Officer Agra, Rajneesh Dubey Principal Secretary Medical Education, Vijay Prakash ..IG (IPS), Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh Special Officer, Prof. Alok Nath Professor SGPGI Lucknow.

11 May 2020, 10:41 AM Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting with the 'COVID-19 management Team-11' pic.twitter.com/n7XM9gSj6Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 10:16 AM IRCTC to offer ticket booking from May 11 as Railways get ready to restart limited train services: Indian Railways on Sunday (May 10) announced that it is planning to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, 2020. Indian Railways announced that the services will restart initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys). These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. (read here)

11 May 2020, 10:06 AM Maharashtra: 58 new cases reported from Aurangabad, tally rises to 616 in the district.

11 May 2020, 09:47 AM Railway: First train from Howrah to Delhi to ply on 12 May and the first train from New Delhi to Howrah will ply on May 13. (both the trains will run on daily basis)

11 May 2020, 09:14 AM India COVID-19 data: In last 24 hours, 4213 new cases and 97 deaths have been recorded which is the highest single-day spike in India. Previously the highest rise was 3900 cases on May 5.



11 May 2020, 08:58 AM India COVID-19 data: Total number of coronavirus cases in India mounts to 67,152 which includes 44,029 active cases, 20,916 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 2,206 deaths as per Ministry of Health data.

11 May 2020, 08:55 AM South Western Railway operates special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, students: The South Western Railway operated six Shramik special trains on Sunday, carrying 7,353 passengers to their home town, said Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi. (ANI input)

11 May 2020, 08:52 AM Railway: South Eastern Railway reduces speed of all goods, special trains to 40 kmph in its Kharagpur-Bhadrak section till Monday morning owing to the movement of migrant workers along railway tracks. (PTI info)

11 May 2020, 08:45 AM Agra: Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of #COVID19: Amit Mohan Prasad, State Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/AOyQm3U6Zk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 08:41 AM Rajasthan: With 106 fresh cases and two more COVID-19 deaths, the state's tally rises 3,814 which includes 1,465 active cases and 108 deaths.

11 May 2020, 08:13 AM Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet: PM Modi

11 May 2020, 07:34 AM People arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Delhi’s Ghazipur, to make purchases amid coronavirus lockdown. People arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Delhi’s Ghazipur, to make purchases amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/WbkBhAK9Zr — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 06:44 AM NSG records first coronavirus case as medical staff tests COVID-19 positive at Manesar.

11 May 2020, 06:29 AM First Air India special flight from the US brings in 225 Indians from San Francisco to Mumbai: Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

11 May 2020, 06:28 AM A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat (Gujarat) for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat (Gujarat) for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/QaGYva7KUD — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

11 May 2020, 06:27 AM In a letter to Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has urged for cooperation to protect livelihoods of people in textile industry.

11 May 2020, 06:26 AM Air India flight 1387 carrying Indians from Manila, Philippines has arrived in Mumbai: Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

11 May 2020, 06:26 AM UGC urges universities to set up grievances cell for students amid COVID-19 crisis.