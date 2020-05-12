India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 12: 110 new coronavirus cases take West Bengal's total count to 1,363

12 May 2020, 18:09 PM
Mumbai: 46 COVID-19 cases and 1 death reported today in Dharavi. The total number of cases in the area now at 962, including 31 deaths.
12 May 2020, 18:07 PM
Special train from Bengaluru carrying nearly 1,000 migrants reaches Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir).
12 May 2020, 18:06 PM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Red zones will be divided into three categories, more relaxations likely.
12 May 2020, 18:06 PM
Mumbai: Train with 1,107 persons onboard leaves for Delhi.
12 May 2020, 18:02 PM
Maharashtra: 97 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in Pune. The total count in Pune climbed to 3,105. Death toll at 161.
12 May 2020, 17:26 PM
West Bengal: The total active cases now: 1,363. New today: 110. Fresh deaths: 8.
12 May 2020, 17:24 PM
Northern Railway: New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train (No-02441) registers itself as the first train to resume coaching operations on Indian Rlys today, which were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 lockdown.
Historic Moment !
New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train (No-02441) registers itself as the first train to resume coaching operations on Indian Rlys today, which were temporarily suspended due to #COVIDLockdown @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc @GM_NRly @pcomnr @drmdelhi pic.twitter.com/7J2PvcBozH
— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) May 12, 2020
12 May 2020, 17:18 PM
Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases in Panvel touch 189.
12 May 2020, 17:15 PM
Maharashtra: Home delivery of alcohol likely to start from May 14 in the state.
12 May 2020, 17:03 PM
Bihar: 34 more COVID-19 cases in the state take the total to 801.
12 May 2020, 15:40 PM
Madhya Pradesh: 81 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, total cases in the district rise to 2,016; death toll 92 with 2 more fatalities.
12 May 2020, 14:53 PM
Special train: Total tickets booked - 82,317. Total amount collected Rs 16,15,63,821.
12 May 2020, 14:48 PM
Shramik Special train: 542 shramik special trains operated till date carrying migrants from one state to another. Nearly, 6.48 lakh people shifted.
12 May 2020, 13:48 PM
Tamil Nadu: Contract workers at the Kudankulam nuclear plant in Tirunelveli district will be sent back to their respective states in a phased manner. Those willing to leave will be sent back in close coordination with the respective states, said CM. The state has so far sent 13,000 workers back to their home states.
12 May 2020, 13:21 PM
International Nurse Day: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee salute nurses who are selflessly attending patients amid coronavirus outbreak
Today is #InternationalNursesDay. Nurses are playing an important role in our fight against the coronavirus. We salute all those nurses who are selflessly attending to the patients in this time of crisis, putting themselves and their own families at risk.
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 12, 2020
12 May 2020, 13:07 PM
Shramik Special Train: Nearly 1000 migrants, that departed from Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru, Karnataka on May 10 reached Udhampur today.
Jammu and Kashmir: A 'Shramik Special Train' carrying around 1000 migrants, that departed from Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru, Karnataka on 10th May reached Udhampur today. pic.twitter.com/fb5hNnPVJz
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020
12 May 2020, 13:05 PM
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal released number and email id to share lockdown suggestion with the Delhi govt by Wednesday.
#WATCH I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want post May17. You can send in your suggestions by 5pm tomorrow on the number 1031 , WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/LZsAyBHMn7
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020
12 May 2020, 12:58 PM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 situation: People, experts can send their suggestions on lockdown extension or relaxation plan to Delhi govt by Wednesday 5 pm.
12 May 2020, 12:56 PM
Delhi: 13 deaths and 406 new positive cases were reported in the national capital in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 7639 and deaths to 86.
12 May 2020, 12:51 PM
Andhra Pradesh: 33 new coronavirus cases reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total tally to 2051, death toll at 46.
12 May 2020, 12:48 PM
Bihar: 6 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, taking the total tally to 767.
12 May 2020, 12:47 PM
West Bengal govt replaces Health Secretary amid row over coronavirus COVID-19 data. (Read here)
12 May 2020, 12:24 PM
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday.
Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020
12 May 2020, 12:23 PM
Karnataka: 42 new cases reported in the state, tally rises to 904 which includes 31 deaths and 426 recovered cases.
12 May 2020, 12:00 PM
Delhi High Court restores services of contractual health worker: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea of a contractual health worker whose services was terminated due to lockdown. The bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh while issuing notice to respondents also directed that the services of the concerned worker will not be terminated till the next date of hearing i.e., August 13, 2020. (ANI report)
12 May 2020, 11:06 AM
CISF death due to COVID-19: An Assistant Sub-inspector of CISF deployed in Kolkata died to coronavirus infection.
DG #CISF & all ranks salute the spirit & steadfast devotion to duty of our #CoronaWarrior ASI Jharu Burman of CISF Unit GRSEL Kolkata who sacrificed his life at the altar of duty battling #COVID-19 infection. We stand firm with the bereaved family of the brave soul. pic.twitter.com/IKTykLrkyi
— CISF (@CISFHQrs) May 12, 2020
12 May 2020, 11:02 AM
Indian Railways: Aarogya Setu mobile app 'mandatory' for passengers travelling on special trains.
12 May 2020, 11:01 AM
54000 passengers buy tickets worth Rs 10 crore through IRCTC as Indian Railways starts special trains. (Read here)
12 May 2020, 10:21 AM
Shramik Special train: A Shramik special train brought back migrants to Bankura from Karnataka's Bengaluru.
West Bengal: A 'Shramik special' train brought back migrants to Bankura from Karnataka's Bengaluru today. pic.twitter.com/WeSNYjXX1E
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020
12 May 2020, 10:19 AM
Maharashtra: 24 new cases reported from Aurangabad, taking tally in the district to 651.
12 May 2020, 10:16 AM
Maharashtra: Online consultation services started by the state govt for those who need to consult doctors for their health-related issues.
12 May 2020, 10:13 AM
India suspends 39 import licenses for refined palm oil: India has suspended 39 licences to import 452,303 tonnes of refined palm oil after a surge in duty-free purchases from neighbours such as Nepal and Bangladesh which are not key producers, government and trade sources told Reuters. The suspension could reduce India`s palm oil imports in the next few months and pressure Malaysian palm oil futures, but could lift shipments of soyoil and sunflower oil. (Reuters input)
12 May 2020, 08:58 AM
Bihar: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state. Total tally rises to 761.
12 May 2020, 08:57 AM
India COVID-19 data: Total number of cases in India mounts to 70,756 which includes 46,008 active cases, 22,454 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 2,293 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. In last 24 hours, 3604 new cases, 87 dead. Recovery rate 31.73 percent.
12 May 2020, 08:41 AM
South Korea: 27 new cases of coronavirus reported in the state in the past 24 hours. (PTI input)
12 May 2020, 08:31 AM
Jharkhand: With one more COVID-19 case tally in the state rises to 162 which includes 81 active cases and 78 people have recovered.
12 May 2020, 08:12 AM
Indian Railways: Over 450 Shramik special trains helped more than 5 lakh migrant labourers reach their native states amid lockdown.
12 May 2020, 07:46 AM
World Health Organisation (WHO): Amid rising concerns over second wave of coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday (May 11) said that countries must exercise "extreme vigilance" while beginning to exit from lockdowns imposed to check the spread of the deadly virus. The WHO issued the warning after Germany reported a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases after deciding to ease lockdown. South Korea, which had managed to flatten the coronavirus curve, is now witnessing a new outbreak of the highly contagious disease in nightclubs. (Read here)
12 May 2020, 07:42 AM
800 people to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 monthly in every district: Health Ministry directs states. (Read here)
12 May 2020, 06:42 AM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says he had a "productive discussion" on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea via video conference.
A broad-based virtual meeting on responding to the #CoronaVirus challenge.
Productive discussion with FMs @SecPompeo, @MarisePayne, @Israel_katz, @moteging @ernestofaraujo & Kang Kyung-wha. pic.twitter.com/iOYWJAai2D
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 11, 2020
12 May 2020, 06:40 AM
Bihar: Shramik special train from Surat in Gujarat reached Gaya with 1200 migrants on Monday.
Bihar: Around 1200 migrant labourers who had boarded a 'shramik special train' from Surat in Gujarat reached Gaya, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wNnic117Sf
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020
12 May 2020, 06:37 AM
Odisha CM seeks national SOP to reboot economy: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sought a national Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to reboot economic activities in the country. "To reboot the economic activities, the Union Government may come up with a National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Our production lines are interlinked so also our value addition process cutting across state boundaries. A national SOP will guide in a unified response in rebooting economy," he said. (IANS input)
12 May 2020, 06:30 AM
Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 221 with 6 more fatalities – 3 in Bhopal, 2 in Jabalpur and 1 in Indore; total cases 3,785 after 171 people test positive, active cases 1,817. (PTI input)