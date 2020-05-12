India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 12: With 6 more fatalities, COVID-19 death toll rises to 221 in MP

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 67,000-mark while death toll has crossed 2,200. Prime Minister Modi held six-hour-long crucial meeting with the chief ministers of state on Monday. The ministers discussed the lockdown exit strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 11) said the nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus will have to continue beyond May 17 and he asked the states to give suggestions before May 15 on what economic activities should be allowed and how to go about it.

Indian Railways, meanwhile, has decided to gradually resume passenger train services amid the ongoing lockdown with 15 special trains from May 12. Bookings for these trains on 15 routes will started from May 11.

