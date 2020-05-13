India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 13: 7 South Western Railway trains ferry over 10,000 migrant workers home

13 May 2020, 06:56 AM
Global COVID-19 deaths has surpassed 290,000, reaching 290,269 while a total of 4,238,703 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions across the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The US reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 81,805 among 1,358,901 cases. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France.
13 May 2020, 06:36 AM
Seven South Western Railway (SWR) zone special trains ferried 10,059 migrant workers back home to five Indian states amid COVID-19 pandemic, an official told on IANS. The special trains are being organized following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs granting permission for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others.