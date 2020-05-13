India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 13: 7 South Western Railway trains ferry over 10,000 migrant workers home

New Delhi: As India's battle continues with the coronavirus COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases are 70,756 while the death toll is at 2,293 with 22,455 cured cases.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced a Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Package to help India become self reliant. He added that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a long time but we cannot let our lives revolve around it.

PM Modi said the nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus will have to continue beyond May 17 and he asked the states to give suggestions before May 15 on what economic activities should be allowed.

Meanwhile, the number of cases worldwide has risen to 42,56,991 with a jump in the number of fatalities to 2,91,487.

