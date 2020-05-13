हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 13: 7 South Western Railway trains ferry over 10,000 migrant workers home

As India's battle continues with the coronavirus COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases are 70,756 while the death toll is at 2,293 with 22,455 cured cases.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 06:56
New Delhi: As India's battle continues with the coronavirus COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases are 70,756 while the death toll is at 2,293 with 22,455 cured cases.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced a Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Package to help India become self reliant. He added that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a long time but we cannot let our lives revolve around it.

PM Modi said the nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus will have to continue beyond May 17 and he asked the states to give suggestions before May 15 on what economic activities should be allowed.

Meanwhile, the number of cases worldwide has risen to 42,56,991 with a jump in the number of fatalities to 2,91,487.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on coronavirus, COVID-19: 

13 May 2020, 06:56 AM

Global COVID-19 deaths has surpassed 290,000, reaching 290,269 while a total of 4,238,703 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions across the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The US reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 81,805 among 1,358,901 cases. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France.

13 May 2020, 06:36 AM

Seven South Western Railway (SWR) zone special trains ferried 10,059 migrant workers back home to five Indian states amid COVID-19 pandemic, an official told on IANS. The special trains are being organized following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs granting permission for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others.

 

  70,756 Confirmed
  2,293 Deaths

Full coverage

  4,309,760 Confirmed
  290,606 Deaths

Full coverage

