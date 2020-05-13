India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 13: Punjab's total number of cases touch 1,924, including 32 deaths

As India's battle continues with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the number of confirmed cases by Wednesday morning surged to 74,281 with 2,415 deaths and 24,386 cured cases. The recovery rate increased to 32.82%, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced a Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Package to help India become self reliant. He added that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a long time but we cannot let our lives revolve around it.

PM Modi said the nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus will have to continue beyond May 17 and he asked the states to give suggestions before May 15 on what economic activities should be allowed.

Meanwhile, the number of cases worldwide has risen to 42,56,991 with a jump in the number of fatalities to 2,91,487.

