India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 15: With 206 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan tally rises to 4,534

15 May 2020, 06:41 AM
Uttarakhand: The portals of Badrinath Temple opened at 4:30 am today. 28 people including the Chief Priest was present at the temple when its portals opened.
15 May 2020, 06:38 AM
Special Train: First special train to Kerala from Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers on Friday.
First special train to Kerala from Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers, today. The passengers were screened after they reached the railway station. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/dpt62f4zNO
15 May 2020, 06:28 AM
Rajasthan: Death toll due to coronavirus in the state rises to 125 with 4 more deaths; tally 4,534 after 206 new cases, including 59 in Udaipur, 36 in Jodhpur, 22 in Jalore, 20 in Jaipur & 17 in Nagaur districts; active cases 1,771. (PTI input)