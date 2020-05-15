हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 15: With 206 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan tally rises to 4,534

As the deadly coronavirus infection spread further in various states to push the nationwide tally to 78,003, the government on Thursday unveiled special measures amounting to over Rs 3 lakh crore for migrant workers, farmers and other segments of the economy to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 15, 2020 - 06:41
Comments |

As the deadly coronavirus infection spread further in various states to push the nationwide tally to 78,003, the government on Thursday unveiled special measures amounting to over Rs 3 lakh crore for migrant workers, farmers and other segments of the economy to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

FM Sitharaman said, "Farmers and workers are the backbones of this nation. They serve all of us with their sweat and toil. Migrant workers need affordable and convenient rental housing in urban areas in addition to social security. There is also a need to create employment opportunities for the poor, including migrant and unorganised workers. Farmers need timely and adequate credit support."

The death toll crossed 2,500, while more than 26,000 have recovered so far. Large numbers of cases continued to get reported in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and the national capital.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

 

 

15 May 2020, 06:41 AM

Uttarakhand: The portals of Badrinath Temple opened at 4:30 am today. 28 people including the Chief Priest was present at the temple when its portals opened.

15 May 2020, 06:38 AM

Special Train: First special train to Kerala from Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers on Friday.

15 May 2020, 06:28 AM

Rajasthan: Death toll due to coronavirus in the state rises to 125 with 4 more deaths; tally 4,534 after 206 new cases, including 59 in Udaipur, 36 in Jodhpur, 22 in Jalore, 20 in Jaipur & 17 in Nagaur districts; active cases 1,771. (PTI input)

  • 78,003Confirmed
  • 2,549Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M33S

DNA: What benefit have migrant workers, farmers and women received from economic package?