India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 15: With 206 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan tally rises to 4,534

As the deadly coronavirus infection spread further in various states to push the nationwide tally to 78,003, the government on Thursday unveiled special measures amounting to over Rs 3 lakh crore for migrant workers, farmers and other segments of the economy to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

FM Sitharaman said, "Farmers and workers are the backbones of this nation. They serve all of us with their sweat and toil. Migrant workers need affordable and convenient rental housing in urban areas in addition to social security. There is also a need to create employment opportunities for the poor, including migrant and unorganised workers. Farmers need timely and adequate credit support."

The death toll crossed 2,500, while more than 26,000 have recovered so far. Large numbers of cases continued to get reported in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and the national capital.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: