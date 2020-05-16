India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 16: With 213 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally rises to 4747

The coronavirus case count in India has crossed the 80,000-mark with the death toll nearing 2,700. As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of cases stood at 81,970 which includes 51,401 active cases, 27,919 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient.

As the crowd of migrant still continue to struggle to return back home, the Centre on Friday asked the states to ensure that the migrant workers board the special trains and don't have to walk back to their native places, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, as it is running buses and over 100 'Shramik' specials daily to facilitate their journey. In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asserted that the people need to be made aware of these arrangments and counseled by the states to not travel on foot.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Karnataka breached the 1,000-mark in terms of the number of people having tested positive, while testing and containment measures were ramped up in places like, Kerala, Goa and Manipur that were being seen as being mostly virus-free till a few days back.

India is now the 11th most affected nation in the world, but each one of the top-ten have one lakh or more cases. The US tops the charts with more than 14 lakh cases, followed by Russia, UK, Spain, Italy and Brazil with over 2 lakh cases each; and France, Germany, Turkey and Iran having over 1 lakh cases each.

