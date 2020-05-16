हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 16: 438 new cases in 24 hours take Delhi's total to 9,333; death toll at 129

The coronavirus case count in India has crossed the 85,000-mark with the death toll nearing 2,700. As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of cases stood at 85,940 which includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 16:16
Comments |

The coronavirus case count in India has crossed the 85,000-mark with the death toll nearing 2,700. As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of cases stood at 85,940 which includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient.

As the crowd of migrant still continue to struggle to return back home, the Centre on Friday asked the states to ensure that the migrant workers board the special trains and don't have to walk back to their native places, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, as it is running buses and over 100 'Shramik' specials daily to facilitate their journey. In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asserted that the people need to be made aware of these arrangments and counseled by the states to not travel on foot.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Karnataka breached the 1,000-mark in terms of the number of people having tested positive, while testing and containment measures were ramped up in places like, Kerala, Goa and Manipur that were being seen as being mostly virus-free till a few days back. 

India is now the 11th most affected nation in the world, but each one of the top-ten have one lakh or more cases. The US tops the charts with more than 14 lakh cases, followed by Russia, UK, Spain, Italy and Brazil with over 2 lakh cases each; and France, Germany, Turkey and Iran having over 1 lakh cases each.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

16 May 2020, 16:16 PM

Uttar Pradesh: The total number of positive cases in the state touch 4,140. A total number of 95 people in the state have died so far.

 

16 May 2020, 15:55 PM

PM Narendra Modi: Thank you, Donald Trump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India - United States friendship!

16 May 2020, 15:08 PM

Delhi: 438 new cases in the last 24 hours take national capital's total to 9,333. The death toll increases by 6 to 129.
 

16 May 2020, 14:42 PM

Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: We hear that the central government is not giving as much money to the states as they should. I think the states should be supported and they should fight this battle. Maharashtra is the center of India's economy and needs to be supported. Rather, the government should support all states adequately. The work of the center should be of management and the work of the states - to fight the coronavirus

16 May 2020, 14:41 PM

Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: A 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many. The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many.

16 May 2020, 14:35 PM

Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: It is time to think of a solution for the upcoming potential economic storm.

16 May 2020, 14:34 PM

Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: Today our people need money. PM should reconsider this package. Modi ji should think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers etc. because all of them are the future of India.

16 May 2020, 14:25 PM

Uttar Pradesh: 65-year-old resident of Sector 8, Noida dies due to coronavirus infection on Friday night.
 

16 May 2020, 14:20 PM

Delhi: 15 prisoners and jail staff test coronavirus positive in Rohini.
 

16 May 2020, 13:12 PM

Karnataka: 23 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 1079 including 36 deaths and 494 discharges. Number of active cases stands at 548.

16 May 2020, 13:02 PM

Maharashtra: A total of  11 police personnel lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the state.

16 May 2020, 12:38 PM

Date sheet of CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be released today at 5 pm.

16 May 2020, 12:17 PM

Delhi/Tamil Nadu:  Special train from Delhi to carry 700 Jamaatis at 2 pm on Saturday. The train arrangement was made after the Tamil Nadu government's special request to send back Jamaatis who were cured.

16 May 2020, 11:54 AM

Maharashtra: Another policeman died due to coronavirus in the state. ASI Madhukar Mane from Mumbai lost his life due to COVID-19 infection.
 

16 May 2020, 11:17 AM

Odisha: 65 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in the state, total tally at 737. (ANI report)

 

16 May 2020, 11:15 AM

Tamil Nadu:  People put their belongings outside a government-run TASMAC (liquor) shop in Tiruchirappalli district.

16 May 2020, 11:13 AM

Airports Authority of India (AAI) issues guidelines as domestic flight operations may resume soon in India.

16 May 2020, 11:04 AM

Lockdown 4.0: Suggested by PM Narendra Modi, announcement on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 likely today with new guidelines.

16 May 2020, 11:03 AM

India surpasses China as coronavirus COVID-19 count reaches 85,940, death toll at 2,752. (Read here)

16 May 2020, 09:49 AM

Rajasthan: 91 positive cases reported from the state, tally rises to 4,838. Death toll at 125.

Jaipur 55 (out of this, 48 are from Central Jail Jaipur)
Udaipur 9
Kota 1
Jhunjhunu 1
Dungarpur 21
Bharatpur 1
Sirohi 2
Ajmer 1

 

16 May 2020, 09:26 AM

India COVID-19 data: 3970 new cases and 103 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate 35.08%.

16 May 2020, 09:16 AM

India COVID-19 data: The total number of cases stood at 85,940 which includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient, and 2,752 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

16 May 2020, 07:55 AM

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Police arrested 19 people and issued challans to owners of 547 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying coronavirus-induced lockdown. (PTI report) 

16 May 2020, 06:49 AM

Bihar: Number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 1,018.

16 May 2020, 06:48 AM

Special train: As per Railway Ministry 825 trains have carried passengers from one place to other and nearly 13 lakh passengers have travelled using the railway services amid lockdown.

 

16 May 2020, 06:27 AM

Rajasthan: 213 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state; total rises to 4,747.

  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M50S

Even after the Auraiya road accident, trucks full of labors passing through the Lucknow-Auraiya highway