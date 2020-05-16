India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 16: 438 new cases in 24 hours take Delhi's total to 9,333; death toll at 129

16 May 2020, 16:16 PM
Uttar Pradesh: The total number of positive cases in the state touch 4,140. A total number of 95 people in the state have died so far.
16 May 2020, 15:55 PM
PM Narendra Modi: Thank you, Donald Trump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India - United States friendship!
Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.
This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19.
More power to - friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020
16 May 2020, 15:08 PM
Delhi: 438 new cases in the last 24 hours take national capital's total to 9,333. The death toll increases by 6 to 129.
16 May 2020, 14:42 PM
Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: We hear that the central government is not giving as much money to the states as they should. I think the states should be supported and they should fight this battle. Maharashtra is the center of India's economy and needs to be supported. Rather, the government should support all states adequately. The work of the center should be of management and the work of the states - to fight the coronavirus
16 May 2020, 14:41 PM
Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: A 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many. The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many.
16 May 2020, 14:35 PM
Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: It is time to think of a solution for the upcoming potential economic storm.
16 May 2020, 14:34 PM
Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: Today our people need money. PM should reconsider this package. Modi ji should think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers etc. because all of them are the future of India.
16 May 2020, 14:25 PM
Uttar Pradesh: 65-year-old resident of Sector 8, Noida dies due to coronavirus infection on Friday night.
16 May 2020, 14:20 PM
Delhi: 15 prisoners and jail staff test coronavirus positive in Rohini.
16 May 2020, 13:12 PM
Karnataka: 23 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 1079 including 36 deaths and 494 discharges. Number of active cases stands at 548.
16 May 2020, 13:02 PM
Maharashtra: A total of 11 police personnel lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the state.
16 May 2020, 12:38 PM
Date sheet of CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be released today at 5 pm.
Attention Students!
Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm.
Stay tuned for more details...#IndiaFightsCOVID19@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @mygovindia @SanjayDhotreMP @cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive
— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020
16 May 2020, 12:17 PM
Delhi/Tamil Nadu: Special train from Delhi to carry 700 Jamaatis at 2 pm on Saturday. The train arrangement was made after the Tamil Nadu government's special request to send back Jamaatis who were cured.
16 May 2020, 11:54 AM
Maharashtra: Another policeman died due to coronavirus in the state. ASI Madhukar Mane from Mumbai lost his life due to COVID-19 infection.
16 May 2020, 11:17 AM
Odisha: 65 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in the state, total tally at 737. (ANI report)
16 May 2020, 11:15 AM
Tamil Nadu: People put their belongings outside a government-run TASMAC (liquor) shop in Tiruchirappalli district.
Tamil Nadu: People put their belongings outside a government-run TASMAC (liquor) shop in Tiruchirappalli district. State Government has allowed reopening of TASMAC shops from today in the state except in Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls and containment zones. pic.twitter.com/f5dQAUgLmF
— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020
16 May 2020, 11:13 AM
Airports Authority of India (AAI) issues guidelines as domestic flight operations may resume soon in India.
With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, #AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on #AarogyaSetuApp. #AAICares pic.twitter.com/N6ooZIoOsc
— Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 15, 2020
16 May 2020, 11:04 AM
Lockdown 4.0: Suggested by PM Narendra Modi, announcement on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 likely today with new guidelines.
16 May 2020, 11:03 AM
India surpasses China as coronavirus COVID-19 count reaches 85,940, death toll at 2,752. (Read here)
16 May 2020, 09:49 AM
Rajasthan: 91 positive cases reported from the state, tally rises to 4,838. Death toll at 125.
Jaipur 55 (out of this, 48 are from Central Jail Jaipur)
Udaipur 9
Kota 1
Jhunjhunu 1
Dungarpur 21
Bharatpur 1
Sirohi 2
Ajmer 1
16 May 2020, 09:26 AM
India COVID-19 data: 3970 new cases and 103 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate 35.08%.
16 May 2020, 09:16 AM
India COVID-19 data: The total number of cases stood at 85,940 which includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient, and 2,752 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
16 May 2020, 07:55 AM
Gautam Buddh Nagar: Police arrested 19 people and issued challans to owners of 547 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying coronavirus-induced lockdown. (PTI report)
16 May 2020, 06:49 AM
Bihar: Number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 1,018.
16 May 2020, 06:48 AM
Special train: As per Railway Ministry 825 trains have carried passengers from one place to other and nearly 13 lakh passengers have travelled using the railway services amid lockdown.
16 May 2020, 06:27 AM
Rajasthan: 213 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state; total rises to 4,747.