India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 17: 18 fresh positive cases take Punjab's total to 1,964; death count at 35

Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 90,927. This figure includes 53,946 active infections, 34,108 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 2,872 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 70 percent of novel coronavirus patients in India who succumbed to the infection died due to comorbidities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed that of China that has reported a total of 82,933 cases as of May 16.

India's 80 per cent of coronavirus cases are from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, UTs and top health ministry officials on Saturday held a meeting with senior officers and district magistrates from these areas. These areas are in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha. Maharashtra remains the worst hot state with a total number of cases rising to 30,706 and 1,135 deaths.

An emphasise was made that added attention needs to be accorded to the timely tracing of patients to improve recovery percentage, which currently stands at 35.09 per cent.

Follow the Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: