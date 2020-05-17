India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 17: 20 lakh migrants registered with Maharashtra govt to return to their home states, says Anil Deshmukh

17 May 2020, 17:10 PM
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: Total of 20 lakh migrants, mostly from Bihar and West Bengal, have registered with Maharashtra govt to return to their home states.
17 May 2020, 16:19 PM
IX 434 ready for departure to Kochi from Dubai shortly with 179 passengers on board including 35 pregnant women, 46 medical cases, 53 stranded workers and labourers and 13 sr citizens among others.
IX 434 ready for departure to Kochi shortly with 179 passengers on board including 35 pregnant women, 46 medical cases, 53 stranded workers and labourers and 13 sr citizens among others. @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi @DDIndialive @IndianDiplomacy @MOS_MEA @MoCA_GoI @airindiain pic.twitter.com/0ClKWnduFW
— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 17, 2020
17 May 2020, 16:18 PM
IX 554 departed from Oman to Trivandrum with a total 183 pax and 1 mortal remains.
IX 554 departed for Trivandrum with total 183 pax & 1 mortal remains. Gratitude to Omani authorities @MofaOman, @OmaniMOH, @PACAOMAN; Indian authorities @PMOIndia, @HMOIndia, @MOCA_GOI, @MoHFW_INDIA, @MEAIndia @airindiain & Kerala Govt. for coop. & support.#VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/EyO18Gwtwm
— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) May 17, 2020
17 May 2020, 16:12 PM
Andhra Pradesh: COVID-19 toll rises to 50 with a fatality in Krishna district. The total tally of cases jumped to 2,380 with 25 new cases; active cases - 747.
17 May 2020, 15:52 PM
Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 31 with more relaxations.
17 May 2020, 13:37 PM
Karnataka: One new case reported in the state till 12 noon. Total tally stands at 1146 which includes 611 active cases, 497 recovered/discharged cases and death toll at 37.
17 May 2020, 12:32 PM
Delhi: 422 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. Total tally at 9755.
17 May 2020, 10:54 AM
Odisha: 91 new COVID19 positive cases positive reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 828, death toll 5 as per the Odisha Health Department.
17 May 2020, 09:52 AM
China: 17 new coronavirus cases reported in the country, including 12 asymptomatic infections, while officials in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, continued vigorous testing of its over 11 million residents after new clusters of COVID-19 emerged in parts of the city. (PTI input)
17 May 2020, 09:51 AM
Maharashtra: 58 new cases reported in Aurangabad, total tally in the district rises to 958; death toll at 26.
17 May 2020, 09:34 AM
India COVID-19 data: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours. 120 deaths in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate is 37.51 percent.
17 May 2020, 09:27 AM
India COVID-19 data: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 90,927 which includes 53,946 active cases, 34, 108 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 2,872 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
17 May 2020, 09:22 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Migrant workers in large numbers gather at Sahranpur-Ambala highway, demanding a special train to return to Bihar; police deployed at the site.
Saharanpur: Migrant workers in large numbers gather at Sahranpur-Ambala highway, demanding a special train to return to Bihar; police deployed at the site pic.twitter.com/HGsO24a5p6
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2020
17 May 2020, 09:20 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Teachers evaluating board exam answer sheets at an evaluation centre in Prayagraj followed the social distancing norms. Thermal screening of teachers was done and the premise was also sanitised.
Teachers evaluating board exam answer sheets follow social distancing at an evaluation center in Prayagraj. YC Tripathi,Principal,Bharat Scout&Guide Inter College says,"we're following all govt guidelines.Thermal screening of teachers is done&the premises is also sanitised"(16.5) pic.twitter.com/DM4lZxJ3ay
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2020
17 May 2020, 09:02 AM
Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border: Migrants gather in large number in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Sunday morning.
Delhi: Migrant labourers in large numbers gather in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. After the #Auraiya accident, UP Government has ordered its district magistrates to arrange buses for migrant workers who are found walking on foot. pic.twitter.com/UAzqEgSiVn
— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
17 May 2020, 07:26 AM
Assam: One more COVID-19 case reported from the state, total tally rises to 95.
Alert ~ One young boy from Sibsagar test #COVID19 positive. He is at present in our Jorhat Quarantine Centre
↗️Total cases 95
↗️Recovered 41
↗️Active cases 50
↗️Deaths 2
↗️Migrated 2
Update 2.33 am/May 17#AssamCovidCount
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 16, 2020
17 May 2020, 06:24 AM
Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases rise by 1,606 with 67 deaths, taking case count to 30,706 and fatalities to 1,135 as per the state health department. (PTI input)