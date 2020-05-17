India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 17: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 30,706; death toll at 1,135

Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 85,940. This figure includes 30,152 recoveries, 2,752 casualties and one migration. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 70 percent of novel coronavirus patients in India who succumbed to the infection died due to comorbidities.

Two days before the end of the present phase of the lockdown, the number of Covid-19 cases in India surpassed that of China that has reported a total of 82,933 cases as of May 16.

India's 80 per cent coronavirus COVID-19 cases are from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, UTs and top health ministry officials on Saturday held a meeting with senior officers and district magistrates from these areas. These areas are in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha. Maharashtra remains the worst hot state with total number of cases rising to 30,706 and 1,135 deaths.

An emphasise was made that added attention needs to be accorded to the timely tracing of patients to improve recovery percentage, which currently stands at 35.09 per cent.

Follow the Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: