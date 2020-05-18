India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 18: With 73 new COVID-19 cases, Bihar tally rises to 1,251

18 May 2020, 06:43 AM
Special train: A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrives at New Delhi Railway Station on Monday.
Delhi: A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrives at New Delhi Railway Station. One of the passengers, Hina Jain says, "The journey was comfortable, there was no problem. All arrangements were good". #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/OMlFTTssUl
18 May 2020, 06:38 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 8 more deaths due to COVID19 in the state, toll rises to 112; tally 4,464 with 206 new cases; active cases 1,716. (PTI report)
18 May 2020, 06:36 AM
Bihar: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 8; tally 1,251 with 73 new cases, including 57 in Patna; active cases 768. (PTI report)