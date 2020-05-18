हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 18: With 73 new COVID-19 cases, Bihar tally rises to 1,251

As India enters its fourth phase of lockdown on Monday (May 18, 2020) the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA  has permitted the movement of public transport both within the state and between other states with mutual consent more than 50 days since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 18, 2020 - 06:43
Comments |

As India enters its fourth phase of lockdown on Monday (May 18, 2020) the new guidelines issued by the government will remain in force till May 31 with states/UTs and district authorities taking the call on classifying and mapping red, orange, green, containment and buffer zones.

Among other relaxations, all the shops which include barbershops and parlors, except those in malls and containment zones, will be allowed to reopen from Monday with staggered timings. The local authorities will have to ensure that social distancing rules are followed.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in India stands at  90,927, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872. 

With over 30,000 cases, Maharashtra continues to lead with the most number of infected patients followed by Gujarat (10,988), Tamil Nadu (10,585) and Delhi (9,333). The state of Maharashtra has also recorded the most casualties at 1,135, followed by Gujarat (625), Madhya Pradesh (243), and West Bengal (232).

Follow this Zee New live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

18 May 2020, 06:43 AM

Special train:  A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrives at New Delhi Railway Station on Monday.

18 May 2020, 06:38 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 8 more deaths due to COVID19 in the state, toll rises to 112; tally 4,464 with 206 new cases; active cases 1,716. (PTI report)

18 May 2020, 06:36 AM

Bihar: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 8; tally 1,251 with 73 new cases, including 57 in Patna; active cases 768. (PTI report)

