India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 18: Tamil Nadu's cases increase by 536 to 11,760; total death count at 81

As India enters its fourth phase of lockdown on Monday (May 18, 2020) the new guidelines issued by the government will remain in force till May 31 with states/UTs and district authorities taking the call on classifying and mapping red, orange, green, containment and buffer zones.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA has permitted the movement of public transport both within the state and between other states with mutual consent more than 50 days since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread.

Among other relaxations, all the shops which include barbershops and parlors, except those in malls and containment zones, will be allowed to reopen from Monday with staggered timings. The local authorities will have to ensure that social distancing rules are followed.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in India stands at 96,169, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,029.

With over 33,053 cases, Maharashtra continues to lead with the most number of infected patients followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224) and Delhi (10,054). The state of Maharashtra has also recorded the most casualties at 1,198, followed by Gujarat (659), Madhya Pradesh (248), and West Bengal (238).

