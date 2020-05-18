हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 18: Tamil Nadu's cases increase by 536 to 11,760; total death count at 81

As India enters its fourth phase of lockdown on Monday (May 18, 2020) the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)  has permitted the movement of public transport both within the state and between other states with mutual consent more than 50 days since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 18, 2020 - 19:22
Comments |
File Photo (Reuters)

As India enters its fourth phase of lockdown on Monday (May 18, 2020) the new guidelines issued by the government will remain in force till May 31 with states/UTs and district authorities taking the call on classifying and mapping red, orange, green, containment and buffer zones.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA  has permitted the movement of public transport both within the state and between other states with mutual consent more than 50 days since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread. 

Among other relaxations, all the shops which include barbershops and parlors, except those in malls and containment zones, will be allowed to reopen from Monday with staggered timings. The local authorities will have to ensure that social distancing rules are followed.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in India stands at  96,169, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,029. 

With over 33,053 cases, Maharashtra continues to lead with the most number of infected patients followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224) and Delhi (10,054). The state of Maharashtra has also recorded the most casualties at 1,198, followed by Gujarat (659), Madhya Pradesh (248), and West Bengal (238).

Follow this Zee New live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

18 May 2020, 19:17 PM

Tamil Nadu: 536 new cases and 3 deaths reported today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,760, including 7,270 active cases and 81 deaths. 46 tested positive today returned from Maharashtra.
 

18 May 2020, 17:57 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Lockdown 4.0: Taxis with 2 passengers, auto-rickshaw, and e-rickshaw with 1 passenger each, buses with 20 passengers to be allowed. Restaurants can open for home-delivery, dining facility not allowed. Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31; spa, saloon to remain closed. Metro trains, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools to remain closed in Delhi. 

18 May 2020, 17:56 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Lockdown 4.0: Govt, private offices will be allowed to open in Delhi. No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi. 50 people to be allowed in marriage functions; 20 people can attend funerals. Passengers boarding buses will be screened. Two-wheelers will be allowed but with no pillion rider. 

18 May 2020, 17:53 PM

Chandigarh: 5 new positive cases reported today. The total number of positive cases is now 196.
 

18 May 2020, 17:53 PM

Jharkhand: 2 new confirmed cases have been reported today. Total positive cases in the state rose to 225.
 

18 May 2020, 17:52 PM

Kerala: 29 new cases reported today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 630, including 130 active cases.
 

18 May 2020, 17:51 PM

Delhi: 10,054 cases have been reported in the national capital to date. 4,485 persons have been cured/discharged and 160 people have died till now.

18 May 2020, 17:47 PM

Karnataka: Record 99 new cases in the last 24 hours take state's total to 1,246. The death count stands at 37.
 

18 May 2020, 15:01 PM

Bihar: 37 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the state today. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 1363 as per the State Health Department data.

 

18 May 2020, 13:18 PM

Karnataka: 84 new cases reported in the state, total tally rises to 672. The death toll stands at 37, as per the state health department.

18 May 2020, 12:01 PM

Oppo employees test COVID-19 positive: 6 employees of OPPO mobile company's factory in Greater Noida have tested positive for COVID-19.

18 May 2020, 11:56 AM

Ahmedabad: Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and pelted stones at police and people passing by during the lockdown, an official said. (PTI input)

18 May 2020, 11:33 AM

Andhra Pradesh: 52 new cases reported in the state in last 24 hours. Total number rises to 2282 which includes 705 active cases and 50 deaths as per state Health department data.

 

18 May 2020, 11:30 AM

Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds a meeting with state ministers and senior govt officers to discuss about the guidelines issued by Centre on Lockdown 4.

18 May 2020, 10:57 AM

Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath conducts a review meeting at his residence with team-11 officials. Finance and Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna, Health Minister Jayapratap Singh and Minister of State Atul Garg have also joined the review meeting.

18 May 2020, 10:49 AM

Maharashtra: 65 new cases reported in Pune taking the total tally in the city to 4,083. Death toll in Pune at 206.

18 May 2020, 10:43 AM

Maharashtra: 2,347 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in the state. Total tally rises to 33,053 and the total death toll at 1198 in Maharashtra.

 

18 May 2020, 09:55 AM

GoM meet: Group of Ministers to meet today at 12 noon in Rajnath Singh's residence. The meeting will be done to plan the execution of the relief package. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to take part in the meeting.

18 May 2020, 09:20 AM

India COVID-19 data: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 96,169 which includes 56,316 active cases, 36,823 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 3,029 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

18 May 2020, 09:16 AM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee about the requirement of Shramik special train for migrant workers.

18 May 2020, 08:22 AM

Migrant workers gather at Delhi-UP border

18 May 2020, 08:19 AM

Goa: Four passengers who travelled in Mumbai-Goa train on Sunday, test positive for COVID-19 during TrueNat testing. With this, the total number of active cases in the coastal state rises to 26. (ANI input)

18 May 2020, 08:18 AM

Shramik Special trains: South Western Railway operates 12 more Shramik Special trains on Sunday.

 

18 May 2020, 08:07 AM

Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani said, Gujarat will make guidelines according to containment zone and non-containment zone. Tomorrow District Collectors, Municipal commissioners will make a list of these zones.

18 May 2020, 07:41 AM

India among 62-nation seeking probe into WHO's COVID-19 response: A total of 62 countries, including India has backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union, calling for an independent inquiry into the WHO`s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting beginning today. (ANI report)

18 May 2020, 07:36 AM

Shramik Trains: A Shramik Express train with 1290 passengers on-board departed for Uttarakhand`s Haridwar from Karmali on Sunday.

18 May 2020, 06:43 AM

Special train:  A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrives at New Delhi Railway Station on Monday.

18 May 2020, 06:38 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 8 more deaths due to COVID19 in the state, toll rises to 112; tally 4,464 with 206 new cases; active cases 1,716. (PTI report)

18 May 2020, 06:36 AM

Bihar: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 8; tally 1,251 with 73 new cases, including 57 in Patna; active cases 768. (PTI report)

  • 96,169Confirmed
  • 3,029Deaths

Full coverage

  • 47,58,857Confirmed
  • 3,14,618Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M

PM Modi to hold a meeting on Amphan super cyclone