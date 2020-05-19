India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 19: With 2,033 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's tally rises to 35,058

19 May 2020, 06:43 AM
Odisha: Special Relief Commissioner has written to Collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur&Mayurbhanj on the evacuation of vulnerable people to safe shelters in the wake of super cyclone Amphan, taking care against the spread of COVID-19.
19 May 2020, 06:41 AM
Delhi Lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt lockdown 4 guidelines allow industrial establishments to function in staggered business hours.
19 May 2020, 06:39 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 31 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total rises to 286. (PTI input)
19 May 2020, 06:37 AM
Maharashtra: COVID-19 tally in the state rises to 35,058 with detection of 2,033 new cases; 51 fresh deaths take toll to 1,249 as per state health ministry data. (PTI input)