India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 19: With 2,033 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's tally rises to 35,058

he nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases crossed96,000 mark on Monday with more people testing positive for the deadly virus in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other states, even as a much-relaxed fourth phase of the lockdown began with several relaxations. The death toll due to Covid-19 crossed the 3,000-mark too.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 06:43
With an aim to reboot numerous locked down economic activities, authorities across the country ordered reopening of markets, intra-state transport services and even of barbershops and salons in some states, barring in containment zones. However, schools, colleges, theatres, malls and religious gatherings are among those that would remain shut down, at least till May 31.

India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was first supposed to be for 21 days or toll April 14, but was later extended till May 3, then further till May 17 and now for another two weeks till May 31.

Follow Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

19 May 2020, 06:43 AM

Odisha: Special Relief Commissioner has written to Collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur&Mayurbhanj on the evacuation of vulnerable people to safe shelters in the wake of super cyclone Amphan, taking care against the spread of COVID-19.

19 May 2020, 06:41 AM

Delhi Lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt lockdown 4 guidelines allow industrial establishments to function in staggered business hours. 

19 May 2020, 06:39 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 31 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total rises to 286. (PTI input)

19 May 2020, 06:37 AM

Maharashtra: COVID-19 tally in the state rises to 35,058 with detection of 2,033 new cases; 51 fresh deaths take toll to 1,249 as per state health ministry data. (PTI input)

