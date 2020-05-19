India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 19: Record 149 cases reported in 24 hrs in Karnataka; total count at 1,395

19 May 2020, 17:49 PM
New Delhi: Heavy traffic is seen at ITO and Yamuna Bridge area after certain relaxations were eased in the lockdown 4.0.
Delhi: Heavy traffic congestion seen at ITO and Yamuna Bridge area amid #lockdown4 against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ak1nP3YSfh
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020
19 May 2020, 17:38 PM
Karnataka: Record 149 number of cases reported in a day. Total active cases 811. Total discharges 543. Total deaths - 41. Total positive cases - 1,395.
19 May 2020, 16:36 PM
Bihar: 53 more COVID-19 confirmed cases take the total to 1,495.
19 May 2020, 16:10 PM
Uttarakhand: 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported today. The total number of positive cases rise to 104 including 52 recovered, 1 death and 51 active cases.
19 May 2020, 15:11 PM
Rajasthan: 128 fresh positive cases of COVID19 and 1 death have been reported in the state till 2 pm. Total number of positive cases rise to 5757 including 139 deaths, 3232 recovered and 2386 active cases as per the State Health Department.
19 May 2020, 14:56 PM
Ministry of Health: India has so far about 7.1 confirmed COVID19 cases per lakh population vis a vis approx. 60 cases per lakh population globally. A glimpse of the comparison with countries having the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID19.
India has so far about 7.1 confirmed #COVID19 cases per lakh population vis a vis approx. 60 cases per lakh population globally.
A glimpse of the comparison with countries having the highest number of confirmed cases of #COVID19.#SwasthaBharat pic.twitter.com/rLbv2ycaZI
— Ministry of Health #StayHome #StaySafe (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 19, 2020
19 May 2020, 14:21 PM
Mangaluru migrant protest: Hundreds of migrant labourers protested in front of Milagres College in Mangaluru demanding that the Dakshina Kannada administration arrange transport for them to go back to thier native places. The migrant labourers are provided temporary shelter at the college by district administration until Shramik trains are arranged. Following protests, Mangaluru city police commissioner Dr P S Harsha visited the spot and convinced the migrant workers and assured them that they'll arrange transport at the earliest.
19 May 2020, 13:58 PM
Delhi: With 500 new cases reported in the last 24 hrs, Delhi’s case count rises up to 10,554.
19 May 2020, 13:02 PM
Karnataka: 127 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1373, including 802 active cases, 530 discharged & 41 deaths (1 due to 'non-covid' cause) as per State Health Department data.
19 May 2020, 12:58 PM
Prolonged global recession likely due to Coivd-19 pandemic: Risk managers expect a prolonged global recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a report by the World Economic Forum showed on Tuesday, reports Reuters. Two-thirds of the 347 respondents to the survey - carried out in response to the outbreak - put a lengthy contraction in the global economy top of their list of concerns for the next 18 months.
19 May 2020, 12:49 PM
Delhi Deputy CM Manish on migrants: Till now, around 65,000 migrants from Delhi have been sent to their home states by trains. We are seeking permission from different states to send back their citizens stranded in Delhi
Till now, around 65,000 migrants from Delhi have been sent to their home states by trains. We are seeking permission from different states to send back their citizens stranded in Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/PG0yhUapHx
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020
19 May 2020, 12:39 PM
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains.
19 May 2020, 12:32 PM
MHA to states: Lack of clarity about running of trains, buses coupled with rumours is causing unrest amongst migrant workers. Operate more special trains for migrant workers by pro-active coordination with Ministry of Railways. (PTI input)
19 May 2020, 12:29 PM
India COVID-19 data: 4970 new cases, 134 deaths reported in 24 hours as per Ministry of Hea;the data. Recovery rate 38.72% .
19 May 2020, 12:29 PM
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Express special flight arrived in Hyderabad from Muscat, Oman yesterday with 166 passengers on board.
Telangana: An Air India Express special flight arrived in Hyderabad from Muscat, Oman yesterday with 166 passengers onboard, under the 2nd phase of #VandeBharatMission. pic.twitter.com/YaqK2LcdAY
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020
19 May 2020, 12:26 PM
Sample testing: A total of 24,04,267 samples tested for COVID-19 in India till 9 am today.
Testing Update as on 19/05/2020 at 9:00 PM IST. For more details visit: https://t.co/hldhoOzngE #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/b1PM3nwFWR
— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) May 19, 2020
19 May 2020, 11:59 AM
COVID-19 data: India Graph on the number of days it took to touch 1 lakh mark
19 May 2020, 10:43 AM
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office says Uttar Pradesh government has demanded that 1,000 buses the party wants to ply for ferrying migrant labourers back to state be handed over in Lucknow Tuesday morning and alleges the move is politically motivated. (PTI input)
19 May 2020, 09:40 AM
Maharashtra: 3 migrant workers died and 22 got injured after the bus carrying them collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The deceased were going to Jharkhand from Solapur in Maharashtra.
19 May 2020, 08:58 AM
India COVID-19 data: The total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 101,139 which includes 58,802 active cases, 39,173 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 3,163 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
19 May 2020, 06:43 AM
Odisha: Special Relief Commissioner has written to Collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur&Mayurbhanj on the evacuation of vulnerable people to safe shelters in the wake of super cyclone Amphan, taking care against the spread of COVID-19.
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner has written to Collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur&Mayurbhanj on evacuation of vulnerable people to safe shelters in the wake of super cyclone #Amphan,taking care against spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0timcYB6Rp
— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020
19 May 2020, 06:41 AM
Delhi Lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt lockdown 4 guidelines allow industrial establishments to function in staggered business hours.
19 May 2020, 06:39 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 31 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total rises to 286. (PTI input)
19 May 2020, 06:37 AM
Maharashtra: COVID-19 tally in the state rises to 35,058 with detection of 2,033 new cases; 51 fresh deaths take toll to 1,249 as per state health ministry data. (PTI input)