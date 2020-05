India's total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases crossed the one lakh mark on Tuesday with 1.01 lakh infections being reported, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll crossed the 3,000-mark too at 3,163.

The nationwide lockdown which was first imposed on March 25 to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading but was later extended till May 3, then further till May 17 and now another two weeks extension till May 31.

Though many resetrictions have been lifted in an effort to give the falling economy a boost.

World wide, the number of coronavirus cases touch 48,93,195 while the death toll stands at 3,22,861.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest coronavirus news from India and across the globe: