India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 20: Tamil Nadu reports 743 cases in 24 hrs, total jumps to 13,191; death count at 87

20 May 2020, 19:07 PM Tamil Nadu: 743 cases today take the total to 13,191. Active - 7,219. Discharged today -987. Total deaths - 87. Chennai - 557 cases reported today. Total - 8,228 and around 2,823 discharged.

20 May 2020, 19:03 PM Karnataka: 67 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours; taking the total number of positive cases to 1,462. There are 864 active cases.



20 May 2020, 19:02 PM Himachal Pradesh: Total number of positive cases stands at 104 including 49 active cases, 48 cured and 3 deaths.

20 May 2020, 17:46 PM Ministry of Health: During COVID-19 lockdown, we have upgraded our hospital infrastructure, including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, and ventilators. Our efforts give us confidence that we are ready and equipped, along with states, to manage coronavirus cases.



20 May 2020, 17:43 PM Ministry of Health: Among 61,000 active cases, only around 2.94% are on oxygen support, 3% in ICU, and 0.45% on a ventilator. This shows that focus on early identification and surveillance, leading to timely identification, enables us to improve outcomes. When lockdown started, our recovery rate was 7.1%, this has now improved to 39.62%. Around 40% of people who were found to be COVID-19 positive have now recovered.

20 May 2020, 17:20 PM Ministry of Health: India has about 0.2 mortality per lakh population as against the global figure of 4.1. Around nine countries in the world have registered over 10 deaths per lakh population. India has about 0.2 mortality per lakh population as against the global figure of 4.1 About Nine countries have reported over 10 deaths per lakh population :@MoHFW_INDIA media briefing pic.twitter.com/4HR54hRcrh — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 20, 2020

20 May 2020, 17:17 PM Hardeep Singh Puri: Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

20 May 2020, 15:52 PM Maharashtra: A total of 1,388 policemen have been tested positive to date. Over 12 have lost their lives.

20 May 2020, 15:39 PM Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Odisha has taken care of more than ten thousand migrant labourers passing through Odisha. They were provided shelter, food and transported in buses to the border points nearest to their destination states. Odisha has taken care of more than ten thousand #MigrantLabourers passing through #Odisha. They were provided shelter, food and transported in buses to the border points nearest to their destination states. #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/dGyRiVSrbO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 20, 2020

20 May 2020, 15:36 PM Odisha: 36 more COVID-19 patients recovered and are being discharged. 23 are from Ganjam, 5 from Jajpur, 3 from Mayurbhanj, 2 each from Puri and Bhadrak, and 1 from Rourkela. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 343.



20 May 2020, 15:08 PM The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of the infection reported on Wednesday took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark, authorities said. (PTI)

20 May 2020, 15:07 PM Singapore on Wednesday reported 570 new coronavirus cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the total number of infections in the country to 29,364. (PTI)

20 May 2020, 14:22 PM Russia's coronavirus case tally, the second highest in the world, passed 300,000 on Wednesday, but a representative from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the situation was starting to stabilise. Russia's 8,764 new novel coronavirus infections took the nationwide total to 308,705. But the daily increase was the lowest since May 1. (Reuters)

20 May 2020, 13:03 PM Karnataka coronavirus update by Department of Health and Family Welfare on May 20 * Today’s Discharges - 10

* Total Discharges - 553

* New Cases Reported (from 19/05/2020, 5:00 PM to 20/05/2020, 12:00 Noon today) - 63

* Total Active Cases 864

* New Covid Deaths 00

* Total Covid Deaths 40

* Death of Covid positive patient due to Non-Covid cause 01

* Total Positive Cases 1458

20 May 2020, 12:54 PM Tokyo confirmed five new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the fourth straight day that the Japanese capital has seen fewer than 10 new cases, Asahi television said. Japan has a total of 16,367 psoitive cases and death toll of 768, as per Johns Hopkins data. (Reuters)

20 May 2020, 12:07 PM Number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand jumps to 248 out of which 118 cases are active: State Health Department. (ANI)

20 May 2020, 11:46 AM Phase 2 of Vande Bharat mission Day 2 begins, as AI-1319 Manila-Mumbai-Kochi passengers begin processing the necessary travel requirements and initial thermal screening.

20 May 2020, 11:36 AM As many as 1,08,121 samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of samples tested till 9 am today is at 25,12,388: Indian Council of Medical Research (ANI)

20 May 2020, 11:16 AM Andhra Pradesh reports 68 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 2407, as per state Health Department. (ANI)

20 May 2020, 11:00 AM School in Delhi flouting social distancing rules.

20 May 2020, 10:53 AM Overcrowded buses at Delhi's Ghazipur.

20 May 2020, 10:44 AM Migrant workers on NH-24 near Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

20 May 2020, 10:37 AM As many as 1,180 Kutchis living in Mumbai reached their motherland from Mumbai by train. Atleast 450 people were quarantined in Bhuj and the rest in Gandhidham. Such arrangements were made by the administration at Gandhidham and Bhuj. All sent to quarantine center by bus.

20 May 2020, 10:25 AM Pune reports 32 new cases of coronavirus, total number of infected rises to 4,402 while 221 people have died due COVID-19.

20 May 2020, 09:58 AM The migrant workers in Delhi said that they neither got food nor ration, work had not resumed yet and the landlord was bothering them for rent.

20 May 2020, 09:45 AM State buses in Gujarat will ply on roads from Wednesday in all districts except Ahmedabad and Surat, will run from 7 am to 4 pm. Passengers must arrive 30 minutes early to catch the bus. Bus services resume after 59 days of lockdown which was imposed to stop coronavirus from spreading.

20 May 2020, 09:06 AM India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 1,06,750 which includes 61,149 active cases, 42,298 cured cases and 3,303 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry's latest update.

20 May 2020, 09:03 AM Bihar reports 54 new COVID-19 cases taking its total number to 1,573.

20 May 2020, 08:48 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a cabinet meet at 11 am on Wednesday. Two ordinances related to farmers and agricultural sectors likely to be approved. Also, relief package to be approved. Matters related to lockdown and Coronavirus status to be discussed. Measures to tackle Cyclone Amphan is likely to be discussed.

20 May 2020, 08:37 AM Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Goa on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 46, according to Directorate of Health Services, Goa. (ANI)

20 May 2020, 08:33 AM A special train carrying passengers, stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown, arrived at New Delhi Railway Station from Jammu Tawi on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

20 May 2020, 07:51 AM Venezuela imposed new curfews in a handful of towns along its borders with Colombia and Brazil in response to a jump in coronavirus cases which officials attributed mainly to returning migrants, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday. In a state television address, Rodriguez said the South American country had detected 131 new cases in the past 24 hours, the most it has registered in a single day to date. He said that included 110 people who had contracted the virus abroad, bringing the total to 749, with 10 deaths. (Reuters)

20 May 2020, 07:08 AM Pune reported a 193 COVID-19 positive cases and 10 deaths in last 24 hours. "The death toll is at 221 while total positive cases are 4,370," informed the Health Department. (ANI)

20 May 2020, 07:02 AM 42 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana. Total number of cases in the state now at 1,634, including 1,011 cured, 585 active cases and 38 deaths, accoridng to the state Health Department. (ANI)