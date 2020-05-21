India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 21: Bihar reports 96 new COVID-19 infections, total jumps to 1,675 cases

New Delhi: India's total of coronavirus COVID-19 cases rose to 1,06,750 which includes 61,149 active cases, 42,298 cured cases and 3,303 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry's update on Wednesday (May 20, 2020).

After a shut down of all activities which lasted 55 days, buses and private vehicles were allowed to ply the roads with certain restrictions in place; most shops have also been alllowed to reopen, though different states have imposed their own rules.

Meanwhile, the ICMR said that a total of 25,12,388 samples have been tested by 9 am of Wednesday, and the testing capacity has been scaled up to 1 lakh tests per day. With less than 100 COVID-19 tests per day just two months ago, to a 1000-fold increase in just 60 days.

Globally, as many as 49 lakh confirmed cases have been reported worldwide with 3.2 lakh fatalities.

