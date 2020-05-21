हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 21: Bihar reports 96 new COVID-19 infections, total jumps to 1,675 cases

 India's total of coronavirus COVID-19 cases rose to 1,06,750 which includes 61,149 active cases, 42,298 cured cases and 3,303 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry's update on Wednesday (May 20, 2020).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 07:33
Comments |

After a shut down of all activities which lasted 55 days, buses and private vehicles were allowed to ply the roads with certain restrictions in place; most shops have also been alllowed to reopen, though different states have imposed their own rules. 

Meanwhile, the ICMR said that a total of 25,12,388 samples have been tested by 9 am of Wednesday, and the testing capacity has been scaled up to 1 lakh tests per day. With less than 100 COVID-19 tests per day just two months ago, to a 1000-fold increase in just 60 days.

Globally, as many as 49 lakh confirmed cases have been reported worldwide with 3.2 lakh fatalities.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on coronavirus COVID-19 from India and areound the world:

21 May 2020, 07:16 AM

Ninety-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the state so far to 1,675, an official said. (PTI)

21 May 2020, 06:40 AM

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total such cases reported in the state to 1,661 here. (ANI)

21 May 2020, 06:31 AM

At least 14 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh taking the total number of cases in the state to 115 including 56 active cases and 59 recovered cases: State Health Department (ANI)

