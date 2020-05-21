India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 21: Bihar reports 96 new COVID-19 infections, total jumps to 1,675 cases

21 May 2020, 07:16 AM
Ninety-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the state so far to 1,675, an official said. (PTI)
21 May 2020, 06:40 AM
Twenty-seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total such cases reported in the state to 1,661 here. (ANI)
21 May 2020, 06:31 AM
At least 14 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh taking the total number of cases in the state to 115 including 56 active cases and 59 recovered cases: State Health Department (ANI)