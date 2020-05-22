India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 22: With 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, UP's death toll rises to 138

22 May 2020, 07:20 AM
Vande Bharat Mission 2: Air India flight 1190 took off from Vancouver International Airport yesterday with over 200 Indians on board.
Air India flight 1190 took off from Vancouver International Airport yesterday with over 200 Indians on board. This is the first #VandeBharatMission repatriation flight from Canada and the first Air India flight to operate from Vancouver.
22 May 2020, 07:15 AM
Jharkhand: 5 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 308: State Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni
22 May 2020, 07:10 AM
Punjab: Two-month-old boy dies due to COVID-19 in Punjab, toll rises to 39 in the state. (PTI input)
22 May 2020, 06:30 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 11 more coronavirus deaths reported in the state; toll mounts to 138. (PTI input)