India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 22: With 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, UP's death toll rises to 138

As India relaxes the lockdown measures imposed country-wide to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, India's number of COVID-19 positive cases too see a spike.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 22, 2020 - 07:20
On Thursday, India reported as many as 1,12,359 COVID-19 cases which include 45,300 cured cases and 3,435 fatalities. The highest spike has been registered by Maharashtra, which alone accounts for nearly 35 percent of Covid-19 cases and over 41 percent deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25, the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. Private airlines have started taking bookings for flight services from May 25.

The Indian Railways too has started accepting the booking of tickets for Special trains that will run from June 1. The ticket booking for these commenced from 10 am on May 21.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

22 May 2020, 07:20 AM

Vande Bharat Mission 2: Air India flight 1190 took off from Vancouver International Airport yesterday with over 200 Indians on board.

Air India flight 1190 took off from Vancouver International Airport yesterday with over 200 Indians on board. This is the first #VandeBharatMission repatriation flight from Canada and the first Air India flight to operate from Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/qVgDyuj21J

22 May 2020, 07:15 AM

Jharkhand: 5 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 308: State Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni

22 May 2020, 07:10 AM

Punjab: Two-month-old boy dies due to COVID-19 in Punjab, toll rises to 39 in the state. (PTI input)

22 May 2020, 06:30 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 11 more coronavirus deaths reported in the state; toll mounts to 138. (PTI input)

  • 1,16,822Confirmed
  • 3,584Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

