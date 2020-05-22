India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 22: With 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, UP's death toll rises to 138

As India relaxes the lockdown measures imposed country-wide to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, India's number of COVID-19 positive cases too see a spike.

On Thursday, India reported as many as 1,12,359 COVID-19 cases which include 45,300 cured cases and 3,435 fatalities. The highest spike has been registered by Maharashtra, which alone accounts for nearly 35 percent of Covid-19 cases and over 41 percent deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25, the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. Private airlines have started taking bookings for flight services from May 25.

The Indian Railways too has started accepting the booking of tickets for Special trains that will run from June 1. The ticket booking for these commenced from 10 am on May 21.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: