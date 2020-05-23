India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 23: China reports no new coronavirus cases on May 22

23 May 2020, 08:25 AM
Dehradun Airport all set for the resumption of domestic air travel from May 25
Uttarakhand: Dehradun Airport all set for resumption of domestic air travel from May 25. Airport Director, DK Gautam says,"Arrangements like sensor-operated sanitizer dispensers & social distancing markers already in place.We'll give a safe & comfortable experience to passengers" pic.twitter.com/UaQq3rRYRN
23 May 2020, 08:03 AM
China reports no new coronavirus cases on May 22: China recorded no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 22, down from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday. This was the first time China had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan late last year. (Reuters report)
23 May 2020, 07:55 AM
Delhi Police queues up people who arrived at the Okhla vegetable market to check the temperature using a thermometer gun.
Delhi: Police are checking temperature using a thermometer gun, of people who have arrived to make purchases at Okhla vegetable market amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/cfUUSbprw0
23 May 2020, 06:55 AM
Tamil Nadu: 786 new infections reported in the state, raising the number of COVID-19 cases to 14,753; four more fatalities push toll to 98. (PTI input)
23 May 2020, 06:39 AM
Delhi: Delhi Transport Department planning to start disinfection services for public, private vehicles at minimal cost at all fuel stations in city. (PTI input)
23 May 2020, 06:37 AM
Delhi metro: A foot-over bridge connecting the Samaypur Badli metro station with the nearby railway station and the Samaypur village has been opened for public, authorities said on Friday.
A Foot Over Bridge constructed by DMRC to connect the Samaypur Badli station with the Badli Railway station & the Samaypur Village has now been opened for public. This 88m long FOB will be of immense benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur. pic.twitter.com/PLFG6s38i9
23 May 2020, 06:32 AM
Manipur: State Government has set up a dedicated quarantine centre for transgenders, in Takyelpat area of Imphal West.
Manipur: State Government has set up a dedicated quarantine centre for transgenders, in Takyelpat area of Imphal West. It can accommodate 24 persons. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/uo7yRKzNIi
23 May 2020, 06:29 AM
Uttar Pradesh: With 14 fatalities and 220 fresh cases, COVID-19 death toll rises to 152 in the state, number of cases climb to 5,735. (PTI input)