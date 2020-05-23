हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 23: China reports no new coronavirus cases on May 22

India recorded the highest single-day spike in the novel coronavirus cases on Friday morning, with more than 6,000 new cases of infections taking the country tally to 1.18 lakh. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 08:25
Comments |

The number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases averted due to the nationwide lockdown is between 36-70 lakhs claimed the Centre on Friday citing different models. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation citing the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) model, also said that the lockdown has saved between 1.2-2.1 lakh lives.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Secretary cited the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) saying that nearly 78,183 (96.72 percent) deaths have been averted due to the lockdown.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data on COVID-19, the total number of cases in India includes 66,330 active cases with the death toll at 3,583. As many as 48,534 people recovered so far, the Health Ministry stated. The recovery rate stood at 40.97 on Friday. 

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to coronavirus in India with over 41,000 cases. After Maharashtra (41,642), Tamil Nadu tally stood at 13,967 cases and Gujarat at 12,905. As of Friday morning, Delhi registered 11,659 cases of coronavirus.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

23 May 2020, 08:25 AM

Dehradun Airport all set for the resumption of domestic air travel from May 25

23 May 2020, 08:03 AM

China reports no new coronavirus cases on May 22: China recorded no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 22, down from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday. This was the first time China had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan late last year. (Reuters report)

 

23 May 2020, 07:55 AM

Delhi Police queues up people who arrived at the Okhla vegetable market to check the temperature using a thermometer gun.

23 May 2020, 06:55 AM

Tamil Nadu: 786 new infections reported in the state, raising the number of COVID-19 cases to 14,753; four more fatalities push toll to 98. (PTI input)

23 May 2020, 06:39 AM

Delhi: Delhi Transport Department planning to start disinfection services for public, private vehicles at minimal cost at all fuel stations in city. (PTI input)

23 May 2020, 06:37 AM

Delhi metro: A foot-over bridge connecting the Samaypur Badli metro station with the nearby railway station and the Samaypur village has been opened for public, authorities said on Friday.

A Foot Over Bridge constructed by DMRC to connect the Samaypur Badli station with the Badli Railway station & the Samaypur Village has now been opened for public. This 88m long FOB will be of immense benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur. pic.twitter.com/PLFG6s38i9

23 May 2020, 06:32 AM

Manipur: State Government has set up a dedicated quarantine centre for transgenders, in Takyelpat area of Imphal West.

23 May 2020, 06:29 AM

Uttar Pradesh: With 14 fatalities and 220 fresh cases, COVID-19 death toll rises to 152 in the state, number of cases climb to 5,735. (PTI input)

  • 1,18,447Confirmed
  • 3,583Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

