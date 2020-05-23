India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 23: 2,608 new cases take Maharashtra's total to 47,190, death count at 1,577

23 May 2020, 20:29 PM
Tamil Nadu: 759 cases today take the total to 15,512. Around 7,915 active. Total deaths - 103.
363 discharged today; total 7491
Chennai: Total cases 9989; active 5865.
23 May 2020, 20:27 PM
Bihar: 82 more COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state take the total to 2,345.
23 May 2020, 20:26 PM
Karnataka: 216 new cases reported in the state in the last 24 hrs. Total Positive Cases - 1,959. Total Active Cases - 1,307. Total COVID-19 Deaths - 42. Death of COVID-19 positive patient due to Non-COVID-19 cause - 02.
23 May 2020, 20:00 PM
Maharashtra: Total number of coronavirus positive cases - 47,190. Around 2,608 new cases today. Total deaths - 1,577. Total 13,404 discharged so far.
23 May 2020, 19:54 PM
Sikkim has today reported the first COVID-19 case as a 25-year-old student who had returned from Delhi tested positive.
23 May 2020, 19:45 PM
Punjab: 16 new positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,045, including 1,870 recoveries and 39 deaths.
23 May 2020, 18:04 PM
Kerala: The number of active cases rises to 275, with 62 more people testing positive today.
23 May 2020, 18:03 PM
Jharkhand: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported from Jamshedpur. Total positive cases in the state jumped to 333.
23 May 2020, 18:00 PM
Himachal Pradesh: A total of 185 people in the state have tested positive to date, including 57 recovered cases and 3 deaths. There are 121 active cases in the state as of today.
23 May 2020, 17:57 PM
More than 20,000 Indians returned home on Vande Bharat flights so far. 6 Air India flights under Vande Bharat Mission scheduled to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Toronto, Muscat, Male, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne, today.
23 May 2020, 16:34 PM
The Indian Army continues to maintain contact and extend assistance to the local population in remote villages of the North East as a part of the national efforts towards the fight against the coronavirus.
#HarKaamDeshKeNaam#IndianArmy continues to maintain contact and extend assistance to local population in remote villages of North East as a part of the national efforts towards fight against #COVID19
Let us fight #COVID19 together#SayNo2Panic#SayYes2Precautions pic.twitter.com/k4XgQUyb8a
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 16:33 PM
Here is the list of source and destination for the Shramik Special trains running in the next 10 days:
Here is the list of source and destination for the #ShramikSpecial trains running in the next 10 days pic.twitter.com/6omlE31Ng1
— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 16:30 PM
Around 2,600 trains have completed their journey since the Indian Railways started running Shramik Specials, taking over 35 lakh passengers to their destination.
23 May 2020, 16:17 PM
Madhya Pradesh: A coronavirus positive woman gave birth to a pair of twins in Indore. The hospital in-charge, Dr Sumit Shukla said that the mother and the twins are safe and healthy and it was a normal delivery. (ANI inputs)
Madhya Pradesh: A #COVID19 positive woman today gave birth to a pair of twins at MTH hospital in Indore, where she is admitted. The hospital in-charge, Dr Sumit Shukla says that the mother and the twins are safe and healthy and it was a normal delivery. pic.twitter.com/pFOqDjdUgk
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 16:09 PM
Uttar Pradesh: Number of active cases jumped to 2,332. Around 3,335 people have recovered from the virus while 152 deaths have been reported till date.
23 May 2020, 15:14 PM
Delhi: COVID-19 case count rises up to 12,910, over 591 came in the last 24 hrs. 370 recovered today, a total of 6,267 recovered. Total deaths 231. Currently active cases - 6,412. Total Containment Zones as of today - 86.
23 May 2020, 14:38 PM
Delhi: COVID-19 death toll in the national capital rises to 231; 591 new cases take tally to 12,910.
23 May 2020, 13:48 PM
Karnataka: COVID-19 cases in the state see the highest single-day spike with 196 new cases. Total tally rises to 1,939 which includes 1297 active cases, death toll at 42.
23 May 2020, 13:44 PM
Bihar: 97 more cases reported from the state, tally rises to 2,263.
23 May 2020, 13:22 PM
Odisha: 80 new COVID19 cases in the state, total tally rises to 1,269; active cases 826 as per the Health Department official.
23 May 2020, 13:19 PM
Airlines operation: All flights from Delhi to take off from Terminal 3 from May 25.
23 May 2020, 12:52 PM
West Bengal: 6 BSF Jawan who got infected due to COVID-19 got discharged from hospital today.
23 May 2020, 12:44 PM
Uttrakhand: 20 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state; total tally rises to 173.
20 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in the state till 11:30 am today; taking the total number of cases to 173: Uttarakhand Health Department pic.twitter.com/lFLpUdXZTN
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 12:24 PM
Passport Seva Kendra in Delhi's R K Puram to resume operations from May 26
In continuation of gradual opening of operations by RPO Delhi amid COVID-19 lockdown, PSK R K Puram will resume its operations w.e.f 26 May (Tuesday) for passport & PCC.
PSKs ITO & Gurgaon are already functional for passport applicants.
For appointments kindly visit our website
— RPO Delhi (@rpodelhi) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 12:14 PM
Assam: 7 new cases reported from the state, tally rises to 266.
Alert ~ Seven people are found to be #COVID19 +. 6 of them are from Hojai but are in Sarusajai quarantine centre. One is from Dhubri but in quarantine.
Update 11.20 pm / May 23#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/Fs0cHKradj
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 11:50 AM
Bihar: Migrants returning to the state from Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata & Bangalore to be kept in quarantine camps.
Bihar: Migrants returning to the state from Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata & Bangalore to be kept in quarantine camps. People returning from other places to be home quarantined if they don't show #COVID19 symptoms. pic.twitter.com/OCS8IuqxYQ
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 11:44 AM
The Congress released a documentary film on Saturday on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a group of migrant labourers last week, demanding justice for such workers who are walking hundreds of kilometres to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.
WATCH: The full interaction of Shri @RahulGandhi with migrant workers #राहुल_गांधी_मजदूरों_के_साथ https://t.co/sQjQBIrbIt
— Congress (@INCIndia) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 11:26 AM
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Railways asking them not to send Shramik Special trains to state till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan.
23 May 2020, 10:51 AM
ICMR data on sample testing: Total number of samples tested is 28,34,798; number of samples tested in 24 hours is 1,15,364.
23 May 2020, 10:40 AM
ICMR allows use of HCQ among healthcare workers in containment zones, non-COVID hospitals. (Read here)
23 May 2020, 09:47 AM
Maharashtra: Total of 18 police personnel died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra and 1666 were infected by the deadly virus. Total cases in the stands at 44582.
23 May 2020, 09:30 AM
The recovery rate in India stood at 41.39 percent on Saturday as 51,783 people get recovered so far.
23 May 2020, 09:29 AM
India recorded the highest single-day spike in the novel coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, with 6,654 new cases of infections taking the country tally to 1.25 lakh.
23 May 2020, 09:25 AM
India COVID-19 data: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 1,25,101 which includes 69,597 active cases, 51,783 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 3,720 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
23 May 2020, 08:46 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days.
All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days & will be tested for #COVID19 using RTPCR test. If tested negative they will be sent home otherwise to a hospital. This is the UT protocol under the Disaster Mgt Act: J&K Government
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 08:25 AM
Dehradun Airport all set for the resumption of domestic air travel from May 25
Uttarakhand: Dehradun Airport all set for resumption of domestic air travel from May 25. Airport Director, DK Gautam says,"Arrangements like sensor-operated sanitizer dispensers & social distancing markers already in place.We'll give a safe & comfortable experience to passengers" pic.twitter.com/UaQq3rRYRN
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 08:03 AM
China reports no new coronavirus cases on May 22: China recorded no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 22, down from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday. This was the first time China had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan late last year. (Reuters report)
23 May 2020, 07:55 AM
Delhi Police queues up people who arrived at the Okhla vegetable market to check the temperature using a thermometer gun.
Delhi: Police are checking temperature using a thermometer gun, of people who have arrived to make purchases at Okhla vegetable market amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/cfUUSbprw0
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020, 06:55 AM
Tamil Nadu: 786 new infections reported in the state, raising the number of COVID-19 cases to 14,753; four more fatalities push toll to 98. (PTI input)
23 May 2020, 06:39 AM
Delhi: Delhi Transport Department planning to start disinfection services for public, private vehicles at minimal cost at all fuel stations in city. (PTI input)
23 May 2020, 06:37 AM
Delhi metro: A foot-over bridge connecting the Samaypur Badli metro station with the nearby railway station and the Samaypur village has been opened for public, authorities said on Friday.
A Foot Over Bridge constructed by DMRC to connect the Samaypur Badli station with the Badli Railway station & the Samaypur Village has now been opened for public. This 88m long FOB will be of immense benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur. pic.twitter.com/PLFG6s38i9
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 22, 2020
23 May 2020, 06:32 AM
Manipur: State Government has set up a dedicated quarantine centre for transgenders, in Takyelpat area of Imphal West.
Manipur: State Government has set up a dedicated quarantine centre for transgenders, in Takyelpat area of Imphal West. It can accommodate 24 persons. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/uo7yRKzNIi
— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020
23 May 2020, 06:29 AM
Uttar Pradesh: With 14 fatalities and 220 fresh cases, COVID-19 death toll rises to 152 in the state, number of cases climb to 5,735. (PTI input)