India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 23: Kerala's active cases rise to 275 after 62 more people tested positive today

The number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases averted due to the nationwide lockdown is between 36-70 lakhs claimed the Centre on Friday citing different models. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation citing the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) model, also said that the lockdown has saved between 1.2-2.1 lakh lives.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Secretary cited the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) saying that nearly 78,183 (96.72 percent) deaths have been averted due to the lockdown.

India recorded the highest single-day spike in the novel coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, with 6,654 new cases of infections taking the country tally to 1.25 lakh.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data on COVID-19, the total number of cases in India includes 69,597 active cases with the death toll at 3,720. As many as 51,783 people recovered so far, the Health Ministry stated. The recovery rate stood at 41.39 on Saturday.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to coronavirus in India with over 41,000 cases. After Maharashtra (41,642), Tamil Nadu tally stood at 13,967 cases and Gujarat at 12,905. As of Friday morning, Delhi registered 11,659 cases of coronavirus.

