India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 24: With 44 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh recorded highest one day spike; tally at 216

The number of coronavirus cases in India is increasing at an alarming rate as 6,654 new cases were reported on Saturday. This marked India's highest-ever single-day spike in fresh cases of infection, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,25,101. This figure is inclusive of 69,597 active cases, 51,783 recoveries and 3,720 casualties to date.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that over 1.15 lakh (1,15,364) samples were tested for infection in facilities across the country between Friday and Saturday. With this development, the total number of samples tested in India for Covid-19 stands at 28,34,798 as of May 23.

Health Ministry on Saturday said that India's 70 percent coronavirus COVID-19 cases are from 11 municipal areas spread across seven states and UTs and top health ministry officials held a meeting with senior officials from these areas. These areas are in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

So far, a total of 51,784 people have been cured with 3,250 patients cured in the last 24 hours. This takes the total recovery rate to 41.39 percent. The total number of confirmed cases as of 11.25 pm on May 23 stands at 1,25,101. Since May 22, an increase of 6654 has been noted in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in India. The overall death toll stands at 3,720.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: