India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 24: LIVE: 3,041 new cases take Maharashtra's total to 50,231; death count at 1,635

The number of coronavirus cases in India is increasing at an alarming rate as 6767 new cases were reported on Sunday. This marked India's highest-ever single-day spike in fresh cases of infection, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,31,868. This figure is inclusive of 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recoveries and 3,867 casualties to date.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that over 1.15 lakh (1,15,364) samples were tested for infection in facilities across the country between Friday and Saturday. With this development, the total number of samples tested in India for Covid-19 stands at 28,34,798 as of May 23.

Health Ministry on Saturday said that India's 70 percent coronavirus COVID-19 cases are from 11 municipal areas spread across seven states and UTs and top health ministry officials held a meeting with senior officials from these areas. These areas are in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

The total recovery rate in India stands at 42.28 percent.

