India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 24: LIVE: 3,041 new cases take Maharashtra's total to 50,231; death count at 1,635

24 May 2020, 20:08 PM
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today visited the Chaudhary Brahma Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, in Najafgarh (New Delhi), which is functioning as a COVID Care Centre (CCC), to oversee the preparedness to manage coronavirus cases.
Health Minister @drharshvardhan today visited at Chaudhary Brahma Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, in Najafgarh, New Delhi, which is functioning as a COVID Care Centre (CCC), to oversee the preparedness to manage #COVID19 cases.#StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/JqG8dyrcIm
— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 19:52 PM
Punjab: 15 new positive cases were reported today, taking the total number of cases to 2,060. There are 122 active cases in the state now.
24 May 2020, 19:43 PM
Mumbai: 39 new deaths took the death count to 988. Total positive cases - 30,452.
24 May 2020, 19:13 PM
Maharashtra: 3,041 new cases and 58 deaths reported today, taking the total number of cases to 50,231, of which 33,988 are still active. The death toll stands at 1,635.
24 May 2020, 19:11 PM
Goa: 11 new positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of cases to 66 out of which 47 are active cases.
24 May 2020, 18:52 PM
Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 cases go past 16K - 16,277. Active - 7,839. Around 833 discharged today; 8,324 total. 8 new deaths took death count to 111.
Chennai: City goes past 10K. 587 new cases today; active - 5,653; total 10,576.
24 May 2020, 18:50 PM
Karnataka: Total discharges - 654. New cases reported in the last 24 hours - 130. Total active cases - 1,391. Total COVID-19 deaths - 42.
24 May 2020, 18:48 PM
Bihar: 34 more confirmed cases take the total to 2,511.
24 May 2020, 17:19 PM
Kerala: The total number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 322, with 53 more people testing positive today.
24 May 2020, 15:55 PM
Delhi: The total number of positive cases in the national capital increased to 13,418 after 508 new cases.
24 May 2020, 15:51 PM
Uttarakhand: 53 new confirmed cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 298.
24 May 2020, 15:48 PM
Uttar Pradesh: Number of active cases has touched 2,493. Around 3,433 people have recovered from the virus while 155 deaths have been reported till date.
24 May 2020, 14:45 PM
Indonesia: Indonesia confirmed on Sunday 526 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 22,271 cases, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
Yurianto reported 21 new deaths, taking the total to 1,372.
24 May 2020, 14:23 PM
Haryana: 21 new positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1152.
21 new positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1152: Haryana Health Department pic.twitter.com/0hqoB2bmXK
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 14:16 PM
International airlines guidelines: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for international arrivals: 14-day mandatory quarantine- 7 days institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for international arrivals: 14-day mandatory quarantine- 7 days institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation pic.twitter.com/RWGataVm1m
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 13:34 PM
Delhi: The number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 87 with the addition of house numbers 600-800 Hari Nagar, Rani Bagh, and two houses at street number 8, Shastri Park. Till now, 41 zones have been de-contained. (ANI input)
24 May 2020, 13:29 PM
Andhra Pradesh: 66 new COVID19 cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours; the total number of cases in the state is now 2627. (ANI report)
24 May 2020, 12:45 PM
Assam: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported from the state, tally rises to 350.
Alert ~ 4 new #COVID19+ confirmed.
2 from Chirang, at Tezpur quarantine centre; 2 from Jorhat with travel history to Chennai
↗️Total cases 350
↗️Recovered 57
↗️Active cases 286
↗️Deaths 04
↗️Migrated 03
Update 9.30 am / May 24#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/Rk6KCyO5NQ
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 12:14 PM
Maharashtra: 87 police personnel of the state found COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours taking total number of affected cops to 1,758 out of which 18 have died due to the virus and 673 have recovered.
Maharashtra: 87 police personnel of the state found COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours taking total number of affected cops to 1,758 out of which 18 have died due to the virus and 673 have recovered. pic.twitter.com/gnA4bLRgt9
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 11:57 AM
Odisha: With 67 new cases reported on Saturday, Odisha's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,336, according to the state health department.
24 May 2020, 11:07 AM
Maharashtra: 59 new coronavirus cases reported from Pune. Total tally rises to 5,485 in the district. Death toll in Pune stands at 264.
24 May 2020, 10:40 AM
Rajasthan: 52 new COVID19 positive cases reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6794.
52 new COVID19 positive cases reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6794: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/zNGMOM3Ebo
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 09:32 AM
COVID-19 recovery rate: Recovery rate in India stands at 42.28 percent.
24 May 2020, 09:29 AM
India COVID-19 data: Highest one-day spike in number of cases as 6,767 infections were reported in last 24 hours. 147 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours as per the Health Ministry data.
24 May 2020, 09:02 AM
India COVID-19 data: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 131,868 which includes 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 3,867 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
24 May 2020, 08:59 AM
Delhi: Vegetable & fruit sellers in Daryaganj face a slowdown in festive season of Ramzan.
Delhi: Vegetable & fruit sellers in Daryaganj say that this year they have not witnessed the same festive cheer during the month of Ramzan and their business has slowed down as compared to the earlier years, due to COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/IUigMFfwgk
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 07:43 AM
Kerala: Kochi's Juma Masjid remains closed for devotees on the occasion of Eid, amid COVID19 lockdown.
Kerala: Kochi's Juma Masjid remains closed for devotees on #Eid today, amid COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/UPy2L97vPu
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 06:50 AM
Airlines: Authorities of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru are taking measures to ensure social distancing among the passengers in view of the resumption of domestic flight services from May 25.
Karnataka: Authorities of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru are taking measures to ensure social distancing among the passengers in view of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2NzbVpcftK
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
24 May 2020, 06:45 AM
Maruti Suzuki Employee test positive: An employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant tests positive for COVID-19, said company's spokesperson.
24 May 2020, 06:41 AM
Rajasthan: With 7 coronavirus deaths, 248 fresh infections in the state the total number of fatalities rise to 160 and cases to 6,742.
24 May 2020, 06:39 AM
Chhattisgarh: Biggest one-day increase in COVID19 cases in the state with 44 people testing positive, state's tally now 216. ( PTI input)