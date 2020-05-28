India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 28: Coronavirus deaths in US crosses 100,000 as country reopens

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
As India struggles to keep its number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections to a minimum, at least 1,53,764 cases have been reported so far which includes 83,004 active cases, 64,426 recovered cases and 4,337 deaths, as per the Uion Health Ministry on Wednesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 06:27
Comments |

New Delhi: As India struggles to keep its number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections to a minimum, at least 1,53,764 cases have been reported so far which includes 83,004 active cases, 64,426 recovered cases and 4,337 deaths, as per the Uion Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has appealed to the private labs to reduce the price for conducting the COVID-19 test which would be a huge relief for people waiting to get tested at government-run hospitals. The ICMR has made a similar appeal to all states and Union Territories calling for reducing the price for the COVID-19 test.

The total number of COVID-19 patients across the globe surged to 57.4 lakh while the total death count stood at 3,54,705, according to the Worldometers website on Wednesday. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on coronavirus from India and the world:

