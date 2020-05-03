हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 3: 384 new cases reported in Delhi; tally surge to 4,122

India has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 3 for two more weeks till May 17 while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones as the total number of confirmed cases in the country surged to 37,776 with death toll mounting to 1,223 across the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 3, 2020 - 06:47
Comments |

India has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 3 for two more weeks till May 17 while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones as the total number of confirmed cases in the country surged to 37,776 with death toll mounting to 1,223 across the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed has decided to salute and show solidarity to the corona warriors in India on Sunday. 

The coronavirus outbreak across the globe has now infected over 34.5 lakh people with claiming more than 2.42 lakh lives. The United States (US) with 11,42,700 cases has been the worst-hit country in the world. The US in the last 24 hours reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 positive cases.

Follow this live blog for more updates on Coronavirus COVID-19:

 

3 May 2020, 06:45 AM

Delhi: 15 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Delhi. 
 

3 May 2020, 06:43 AM

Train carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi on Sunday.

3 May 2020, 06:40 AM

Rajasthan: Death toll in the state rises to 68 with 6 more fatalities, including a 20-day-old infant; total cases 2,772 after 106 people test positive. (PTI report)

3 May 2020, 06:33 AM

Delhi: 384 fresh cases of coronavirus, tally now 4,122; 3 more deaths reported in the national capital. (PTI report)

Corona Meter
  • 37776Confirmed
  • 10018Discharged
  • 1223Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Corona 20-20: Watch top 20 coronavirus news stories of the day