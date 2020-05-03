India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 3: 384 new cases reported in Delhi; tally surge to 4,122

3 May 2020, 06:45 AM
Delhi: 15 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Delhi.
3 May 2020, 06:43 AM
Train carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi on Sunday.
Maharashtra: A 'shramik special train' carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi at around 1:23 am today. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/y7Vqw9QEZZ
— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020
3 May 2020, 06:40 AM
Rajasthan: Death toll in the state rises to 68 with 6 more fatalities, including a 20-day-old infant; total cases 2,772 after 106 people test positive. (PTI report)
3 May 2020, 06:33 AM
Delhi: 384 fresh cases of coronavirus, tally now 4,122; 3 more deaths reported in the national capital. (PTI report)