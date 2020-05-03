India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 3: 384 new cases reported in Delhi; tally surge to 4,122

India has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 3 for two more weeks till May 17 while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones as the total number of confirmed cases in the country surged to 37,776 with death toll mounting to 1,223 across the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed has decided to salute and show solidarity to the corona warriors in India on Sunday.

The coronavirus outbreak across the globe has now infected over 34.5 lakh people with claiming more than 2.42 lakh lives. The United States (US) with 11,42,700 cases has been the worst-hit country in the world. The US in the last 24 hours reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 positive cases.

