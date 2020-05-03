India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 3: No new COVID-19 case reported in Kerala, active cases stand at 95

India has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 3 for two more weeks till May 17 while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones as the total number of confirmed cases in India stands at 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed has decided to salute and show solidarity to the corona warriors in India on Sunday.

Ministry of Railways on Saturday informed that few special trains which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 12,000-mark with at least 500 deaths. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum - Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, the classification of districts into red, green, and orange zones is being shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with the States and Union Territories (UTs) on a weekly basis, or earlier, as required. While States and UTs can include additional districts as red and orange zones, they may not lower the classification of a district included by MoHFW in the list of red or orange zones.

The coronavirus outbreak across the globe has now infected over 34.5 lakh people with claiming more than 2.42 lakh lives. The United States (US) with 11,42,700 cases has been the worst-hit country in the world. The US in the last 24 hours reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 positive cases.

