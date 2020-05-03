India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 3: No new COVID-19 case reported in Kerala, active cases stand at 95

3 May 2020, 17:59 PM
Bihar: 17 new COVID-19 cases in the state take the total to 502.
3 May 2020, 17:15 PM
Kerala: No new COVID-19 case reported today. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 95 now. A total of 401 patients have recovered so far.
3 May 2020, 17:02 PM
Maharashtra: What's allowed and not allowed in the state during the extended period of COVID-19 lockdown.
3 May 2020, 16:53 PM
Karnataka Govt issues the order to allow inter-district movement to 'undertake permitted activities' amid COVID-19 lockdown in the state.
3 May 2020, 16:36 PM
COVID-19 lockdown: HRD Ministry to announce fresh dates for JEE and NEET on May 5.
3 May 2020, 16:25 PM
PM Narendra Modi: Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces.
Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19.
3 May 2020, 16:04 PM
Haryana: Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 421 including 242 discharges and 5 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 174.
3 May 2020, 15:57 PM
During COVID-19 lockdown, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) achieved a record sales turnover of 52 crore rupees in the month of April 2020 compared to 42 crore rupees in March 2020.
3 May 2020, 15:34 PM
Ladakh: 19 new confirmed cases -- 18 in Leh, 1 in Kargil; total rises to 41.
3 May 2020, 15:31 PM
On the date they conducted their 1 millionth test, this is where these countries stood in terms of the spread of COVID-19 inside their borders:
3 May 2020, 15:24 PM
Rajanth Singh: सारे जहां से अच्छा हिन्दोस्ताँ हमारा.
3 May 2020, 15:18 PM
The helicopters of IAF presenting aerial salute at Guwahati Medical College.
Aerial Salute by #Airwarriors to #CoronaWarriors .
3 May 2020, 15:17 PM
Indian Air Force: "We are in this together, we will win this together". IAF MI-17 helicopter showering petals over Victoria hospital, Bengaluru to convey nation's gratitude to the Coron Warriors.
"We are in this together, we will win this together".
3 May 2020, 15:16 PM
Prakash Javadekar: What a aerial salute to frontline warriors against #COVID. This gives very deep confidence to all those who work tirelessly. This is how nation pays tribute to those who works in difficult time.
3 May 2020, 14:43 PM
Rajasthan: 60 new cases recorded in the state. Total tally at 2832, death toll at 71.
District wise detail:
27 from Jodhpur
17 from Jaipur
Two from Ajmer
Two from Bharatpur
2 new positives arrived in Pratapgarh.
Udaipur 5
Chittorgarh 3
Quota 1
Dungarpur 1
3 May 2020, 13:59 PM
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee announced health insurance with up to Rs 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID19 workers, including journalists.
3 May 2020, 13:15 PM
CRPF headquarters sealed: One driver attached with CRPF headquarters tests positive. Headquater closed for sanitization process.
3 May 2020, 12:54 PM
Haryana: The total number of COVID19 cases in the state stands at 421 including 242 recovered/discharged and 5 deaths.
3 May 2020, 12:48 PM
Andhra Pradesh: 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state; tally at 1583 and 33 deaths recorded till date.
3 May 2020, 12:44 PM
Karnataka: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported taking the state's tally to 606 which includes 282 recovered cases. Death toll at 25.
3 May 2020, 12:41 PM
India coronavirus zone data
Zone and District (733 total)
Red Zone: 130
Orange Zone: 284
Green Zone: 319
3 May 2020, 12:26 PM
Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI warplanes flew over Ahmedabad city and honoured frontline workers for their contribution with flower shower.
3 May 2020, 12:14 PM
Ladakh: 18 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh`s Chuchot Yokma, said Union Territory's Health and Medical Education Commissioner/Secretary Rigzin Samphel on Sunday.
18 new Positve Cases from Chuchot Yokma.
Please Stay Home and repect the rule of Social Distancing.
3 May 2020, 11:31 AM
Kolkata: Petal shower by Mi-17 on Chittaranjan National Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat.
3 May 2020, 11:25 AM
Indian Air Force honours corona warriors by showering flower petals.
3 May 2020, 10:36 AM
Tribute to corona warriors: Jaipur's SMS hospital lauds effort of health workers, honours them by clapping.
3 May 2020, 10:32 AM
Maharashtra: 200 Maharashtra students stranded in Punjab's Lovely Professional University, Kapurthala return back to Nashik after special arrangements were made for their shifting.
3 May 2020, 10:09 AM
Haryana: Indian Army band performs outside Government Hospital, Panchkula to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting coronavirus.
3 May 2020, 10:08 AM
Maharashtra: 30 new cases of coronavirus reported in Aurangabad, death toll stands at 9. From Nagpur 12 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, total cases stand at 150 in the region.
3 May 2020, 10:03 AM
IAF tribute to corona warriors: Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.
3 May 2020, 10:01 AM
Indian Air Force showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial in order to express gratitude and appreciation to police personnel fighting coronavirus pandemic.
3 May 2020, 09:34 AM
India COVID-19 data: Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1301 deaths as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 2644 cases and 83 deaths, India records the highest spike in last 24 hours.
3 May 2020, 08:57 AM
Indian Air Force flypast: The fighter aircraft training mission departure is delayed by one hour, due to rains. Now the fighters are expected to be over NCR area, approx at 11:00 hours, depending on the rain/weather condition.
3 May 2020, 08:39 AM
Indian Armed Forces tribute to corona warriors: The act of paying tribute to these corona warriors by the armed forces will include fly-pasts, playing military bands, lighting up ships at sea, and the showering of flower petals at different places across the country.
3 May 2020, 08:34 AM
Indian Armed Force flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers who are fighting coronavirus.
3 May 2020, 08:05 AM
Odisha: Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. Total positive cases in the state stand at 159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death. (ANI input)
3 May 2020, 07:16 AM
A 'shramik special train' carrying more than 800 migrant workers arrived at Charbagh railway station from Nashik, Maharashtra on Sunday morning.
3 May 2020, 07:03 AM
COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases more than 3.42 lakh, death toll at 243,674 as per Johns Hopkins University data. US worst hit with 1,132,315 cases.
3 May 2020, 06:45 AM
Delhi: 15 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Delhi.
3 May 2020, 06:43 AM
Train carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi on Sunday.
3 May 2020, 06:40 AM
Rajasthan: Death toll in the state rises to 68 with 6 more fatalities, including a 20-day-old infant; total cases 2,772 after 106 people test positive. (PTI report)
3 May 2020, 06:33 AM
Delhi: 384 fresh cases of coronavirus, tally now 4,122; 3 more deaths reported in the national capital. (PTI report)