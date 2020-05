India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 4: Bihar, Rajasthan reports new COVID-19 cases; India tally cross 40,000

As India enters its third phase of lockdown today, several restrictions have been lifted and many states have announced the opening of shops selling non-essential items like clothes, shoes, stationery, paan, cigarettes, and liquor.

India continued to see a spike in the number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections as the total stood at 40,263 cases and 1,307 fatalities, the total includes 10,887 recovered cases.

As many as 2,487 fresh cases and 87 deaths have been reported by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its latest update on Sunday (May 3, 2020). This has been the sharpest increase in the number of COVID-19 infections for the country. Though, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has maintained that India`s COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2% is the lowest in the world.

In Mumbai, 441 new COVID-19 infections and 21 deaths were reported on Sunday taking the city total to 8,613 with the death toll at 343 and the state's tally to 12,296 cases and 521 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a video conference meeting of non-alignment movement (NAM) on coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The meeting that will happen at around 4.30 pm IST will also be attended by Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Follow this live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: