India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 4: Over 11,706 people cured in India, recovery rate at 27.52%, says Health Ministry

4 May 2020, 16:34 PM Health Ministry: Till now, 11,706 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1,074 people have been cured. This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted to date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52%.

4 May 2020, 16:33 PM Chandigarh: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases to 102.



4 May 2020, 15:41 PM UPSC: Civil services prelim exams, scheduled to be held on May 31, deferred. As and when dates are decided for deferred tests, candidates will be given notice of at least 30 days.

4 May 2020, 15:40 PM Jharkhand govt says it will not implement any of relaxations granted by Centre from today, decides to extend 'total' lockdown in the state for 2 more weeks till May 17.

4 May 2020, 15:23 PM Madhya Pradesh: Shops, other commercial establishments open in 43 districts in green, orange zones with some curbs in accordance with Centre's guidelines

4 May 2020, 15:19 PM Bihar: 6 more COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state take the total to 523.

4 May 2020, 15:18 PM Rajasthan: 6 deaths and 130 cases have been reported today. Total positive cases stand at 3,016 and the death toll is 77.



4 May 2020, 15:16 PM West Bengal: The BSF driver who drove the escort car for IMCT in Kolkata has tested positive. The driver had a fever and was immediately removed on April 30 and quarantined. Yesterday, he tested positive. His contact tracing is on. BSF says that the driver didn’t come in contact with the members of IMCT.

4 May 2020, 15:15 PM Govt of Tripura along with the help of Central Govt has decided to send back 33,000 migrant workers to their respective States from Tripura largely by train. For orderly transport the migrant workers to their respective States we have formed a team consisting of senior officials.

Govt of Tripura along with the help of Central Govt have decided to sent back 33000 migrant workers to their respective States from Tripura largely by train For orderly transport the migrant workers to their respective States we have formed a team consisting of senior officials. pic.twitter.com/lHQkQJ9AER — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 14:56 PM Andhra Pradesh: After group of ladies protested against the opening of liquor shops in Papanaidupet, Chittoor District the shops were shut down.

4 May 2020, 14:24 PM Stone pelting in Surat: Thousands of workers in Surat's Palsana village pelt stone at police demanding the removal of restriction to go home. Police releases tear gas as the situation becomes uncontrollable.

4 May 2020, 14:19 PM Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on return of migrants labourer: All of them (migrant workers) will be staying at quarantine centre for 21 days, after which they will be given a minimum amount of Rs. 1000 each by Bihar government. Under this scheme, Rs. 1000 has been already given to 19 lakh people in the state. I want to thank Centre for considering the suggestion to run special trains to send the people of Bihar who are stranded in other states back to Bihar. Nobody will have to pay for the tickets. A quarantine centre has been set up here for them

4 May 2020, 14:13 PM Special trains for migrants: Two special trains carrying over 2,000 migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra due to coronavirus lockdown reach Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI input)

4 May 2020, 14:09 PM Delhi: East Delhi DCP orders closure of all liquor shops in the area due to massive crowds and lack of social distancing.

4 May 2020, 13:40 PM Uttar Pradesh: Social distancing norms thrown to wind in Uttar Pradesh; long queues outside liquor shops. (Read here)

4 May 2020, 13:38 PM West Bengal: IMCT writes to Bengal Chief Secretary on final observation before leaving from Kolkata. The letter mentions that the state took antagonist view of the IMCT and has not supported the IMCT in the performance of its duties. This contrasts with the experience of IMCTs deputed to other states at the same time where the daily schedule of visits by IMCTs were prepared & meetings were held by the IMCTs from the highest levels of the state government to the field level functionaries. In its report, it further informed that the mortality rate - 12.8% is by far the highest in the country. This high mortality rate is a result of low testing and weak monitoring & surveillance. There are discrepancies in numbers. The later read, ''While state govt claims high level of daily surveillance in containment zones, no database was shown or results made available.''

4 May 2020, 13:26 PM Andhra Pradesh: 67 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 1650. There are 1093 active cases in the state.

4 May 2020, 13:25 PM Hero MotoCorp resumes operations: Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp resumes operations at three facilities on Monday. (PTI report)

4 May 2020, 13:21 PM Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at the Centre over the issue of the migrants being reportedly charged for rail tickets, said, ''if Indians stuck abroad can be brought back to India free of cost, then why can't the labourers be shifted free of cost by the railways.'' . 1/2#CongressForIndia pic.twitter.com/KF0t5JcYYG — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 13:18 PM Delhi: More stringent action needs to be taken in Delhi given the current Covid-19 situation in the national capital, says Union Health Minister. #WATCH Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken. I think that minimum relaxations should be given by Delhi Govt amid #CoronavirusLockdown to curb the spread of #COVID19: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/hHB5xQdXWe — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 13:11 PM Delhi: Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed after staff test positive of COVID-19. Sanitisation process underway. (Read here)

4 May 2020, 12:57 PM Karnataka: The total number of cases in the state surged to 642 including 304 discharged cases and 26 deaths. 28 new cases were reported in the last 14 hours.

4 May 2020, 12:21 PM Maharashtra: 678 new cases reported in the state, total tally inch to 12974. With reports of 27 new deaths, the toll rises to 548. Maharashtra mortality rate at 4.22 %.

4 May 2020, 12:01 PM Bihar: 13 green zone areas bought under the orange zone category. Now Bihar only has red and orange zones.

4 May 2020, 11:50 AM Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government for charging migrant workers for rail travel during the Covid-19 lockdown. In a tweet in Hindi he said, "On the one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fare from migrant workers stranded in various states of the country, on the other hand, the Ministry of Railways is donating ₹151 crore in PM-CARES Fund. Solve this puzzle!

4 May 2020, 11:35 AM Know what's allowed and what's not on COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 - Read here

4 May 2020, 11:08 AM Uttar Pradesh: 391 liquor shops to remain open in Gautam Budh Nagar from today. The shop timings are fixed from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Only five people will be allowed to make purchase at a time and all the customers will maintain a distance of two feet. There are 482 liquor shops all over Gautam Budh Nagar.

4 May 2020, 11:02 AM Maharashtra: Wine, liquor shops not to open in Mumbai from May 4. (Read more)

4 May 2020, 10:56 AM Delhi: Thousands of people gathered outside liquor shops in different parts of the country including Delhi on Monday (May 4) as the Centre allowed the state governments to open liquor shops with some conditions during the lockdown 3.0 which will end on May 17. Over 100 people crowded outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Malviya Nagar forcing the shop owner to call the police in order to keep things under control. Similar scenes were witnessed outside other liquor shops too as people flouted social distancing norms in order to lay their hands on liquor bottles. (Read more)

4 May 2020, 10:40 AM Maharashtra: Minister Balasaheb Thorat slams Modi govt on issue of shifting migrant, says, ''The Modi govt left the stranded workers to fend for themselves.'' Agrees on Sonia Gandhi's decision to bear the traveling cost of migrants. The Modi govt left the stranded workers to fend for themselves.

Many have been walking for hundreds of kilometres to reach home. Now, as per the announcement made by @INCIndia president Hon.@Soniaji Gandhi, the ticket cost of these migrants will be borne by the @INCMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/gqcqsJMnNd — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 10:17 AM Maharashtra: Wine, liquor Shops are not to open from today in Mumbai. There is a meeting of all excise officers at 12 noon to take a decision on the matter only after which the further plan will be decided.

4 May 2020, 09:54 AM Tamil Nadu: State government issues guidelines for resumption of economic and commercial activities in the state, which has robust manufacturing and software sectors. (PTI input)

4 May 2020, 09:53 AM Delhi: Delhi records biggest jump in Covid-19 cases as 427 new cases have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state now stand at 4,549.

4 May 2020, 09:38 AM India sample testing: A total of 1107233 samples have been tested as on 4th May, 9 AM, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

4 May 2020, 09:13 AM Maharashtra: 9 new cases reported from Aurangabad, total cases rise to 291. Death toll in the city stands at 10.

4 May 2020, 08:54 AM India COVID-19 data: Total number of cases mounts to 42,533 which includes 29,453 active cases, 11,706 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient and 1,373 deaths as per the Ministry of Health.

4 May 2020, 08:32 AM Congress President Sonia Gandhi on migrant workers travel: If govt can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants. Despite repeated demands by Congress, central govt and Rail Ministry have chosen to ignore migrants' free travel home. State units of Congress will bear cost of rail travel of every needy worker, migrant labourer.

4 May 2020, 08:16 AM Congress President Sonia Gandhi on COVID-19 situation in India: Indian National Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker & migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. Statement Of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi The Indian National Congress has

taken a decision that every Pradesh

Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard pic.twitter.com/kxruKa0xgI — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 07:53 AM Uttar Pradesh/Ghaziabad: 8 more test COVID-19 positive in Ghaziabad, total cases rise to 82. (PTI info)

4 May 2020, 07:22 AM BSF jawans COVID-19 positive: A total of 56 BSF jawans have been tested coronavirus positive across India which includes 14 from Tripura and 43 from Delhi.

4 May 2020, 07:20 AM COVID-19 global data: Total number of cases cross 35,00,000, death toll more than 2.47 lakh as per Johns Hopkins university data.

4 May 2020, 07:01 AM Northern Railways extends run of 10 Parcel Cargo Express trains: In order to ensure the faster supply of essential commodities, Northern railway in association with other Zonal Railways, has decided to extend the run of 10 Parcel Cargo Express trains (PCETs), according to a press release. As per the release, these include -- New Delhi - Guwahati Parcel Express; Guwahati- New Delhi Parcel Express; Amritsar - Howrah Parcel Express; Howrah - Amritsar Parcel Express; New Delhi - Jammu Tawi. Parcel Express; JammuTawi - New Delhi Parcel Express; Kalka - Ambala Parcel Express; Ambala - Kalka Parcel Express; Dehradun - New Delhi Parcel Express and New Delhi - Dehradun Parcel Express. (ANI input)

4 May 2020, 06:59 AM Jharkhand migrant labourers: Jharkhand government sent around 15 buses from 6 districts to Raipur on Sunday to bring back the migrant labourers stuck here amid COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI input)

4 May 2020, 06:31 AM Special train for migrants: A special train, carrying 1200 migrant workers who were stuck in Gujarat's Sabarmati due to coronavirus lockdown, reached UP's Kanpur on Sunday. Kanpur: A special train, carrying 1200 migrant workers who were stuck in Gujarat's Sabarmati amid #CoronavirusLockdown, reached Kanpur yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qmYKWbRoOV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 06:29 AM Rajasthan: Coronavirus cases in the state rise to 2,886 after 114 people, including 40 in Chittorgarh, 32 in Jaipur and 27 in Jodhpur, test positive. (PTI input)