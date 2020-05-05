India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 5: Telangana govt proposes 40 special trains for stranded migrant workers

5 May 2020, 06:33 AM
Telangana: State govt proposes 40 special trains a day for one week from Tuesday to send back home stranded migrant workers. (PTI input)
5 May 2020, 06:32 AM
Maharashtra: Death toll in Pune rises to 115 with 4 more fatalities; total cases in the district up by 71 to 2,122.
5 May 2020, 06:30 AM
Madhya Pradesh: The death toll due to coronavirus in the state rises to 165 with 9 more fatalities, including 5 in Ujjain; total cases 2,942 after 106 people, including 43 in Indore & 31 in Bhopal, test positive. (PTI report)