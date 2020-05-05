हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 5: Telangana govt proposes 40 special trains for stranded migrant workers

The coronavirus lockdown has been extended for a third time and starting on May 4 it will continue till May 17. The government has introduced a new set of guidelines and relaxations for the country to follow till the end of the lockdown.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 - 06:39
The Centre has classified districts across the country into 3 categories – Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone – according to the severity of the coronavirus situation in the areas.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 42,483 and 1,389 people have died already. Currently, there are 29,685 active cases in India and 11,761 people have recovered.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 36 lakh while the death toll has crossed 2.5 lakh with US being the most-affected country. Several countries have started work on vaccines while US President Donald Trump has said the country is hoping to get the coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

Follow the blog for live updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

5 May 2020, 06:33 AM

Telangana: State govt proposes 40 special trains a day for one week from Tuesday to send back home stranded migrant workers. (PTI input)

5 May 2020, 06:32 AM

Maharashtra: Death toll in Pune rises to 115 with 4 more fatalities; total cases in the district up by 71 to 2,122.

5 May 2020, 06:30 AM

Madhya Pradesh: The death toll due to coronavirus in the state rises to 165 with 9 more fatalities, including 5 in Ujjain; total cases 2,942 after 106 people, including 43 in Indore & 31 in Bhopal, test positive. (PTI report)

Corona Meter
  • 42836Confirmed
  • 11762Discharged
  • 1389Deaths

