India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 5: Telangana govt proposes 40 special trains for stranded migrant workers

The coronavirus lockdown has been extended for a third time and starting on May 4 it will continue till May 17. The government has introduced a new set of guidelines and relaxations for the country to follow till the end of the lockdown.

The Centre has classified districts across the country into 3 categories – Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone – according to the severity of the coronavirus situation in the areas.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 42,483 and 1,389 people have died already. Currently, there are 29,685 active cases in India and 11,761 people have recovered.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 36 lakh while the death toll has crossed 2.5 lakh with US being the most-affected country. Several countries have started work on vaccines while US President Donald Trump has said the country is hoping to get the coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

Follow the blog for live updates on coronavirus COVID-19: