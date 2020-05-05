India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 5: India's total cases jump to 46,711 with 1,583 deaths

5 May 2020, 18:08 PM India's total cases jumped to 46,711. Cured - 13,161. Deaths - 1,583. In the last 24 hours, 3,875 new cases, 194 dead. The new cases and death toll in 24 hours is the second-highest in 24 hours. Today morning data showed the highest spike in cases and deaths at 3900 and 195 respectively.



5 May 2020, 17:56 PM Maharashtra: Coronavirus positive patients touch 2,202 in the Pune district. In the last 24 hours, 99 new cases were reported in Pune. So far 553 patients have been discharged. Mumbai: 11 new patients in Kalyan Dombivali. A total of 224 patients in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area while so far 74 people have been discharged after recovery.

5 May 2020, 17:47 PM In the first week starting May 7, the Government of India plans to evacuate approximately 14,800 stranded Indians. Air India to undertake 40 of these flights and Air India Express 24.



5 May 2020, 17:44 PM Here is the evacuation plan for Indians stranded in 12 countries abroad by 64 flights by Air India starting May 7. Here is the evacuation plan for Indians stranded in 12 countries abroad by 64 flights by @airindiain starting May 7 pic.twitter.com/4FL1xnFGtx — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 5, 2020

5 May 2020, 16:45 PM Health Ministry: Some states had not been reporting cases timely; after persuading them, they have reported such cases. This is the reason for the sudden spurt in the number of cases since yesterday. Lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. At the same time, it is important that we sustain the momentum.

5 May 2020, 16:44 PM Health Ministry: It is important that each and every contact of positive patients needs to be traced. Conducting surveillance for SARI and ILI symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise, yields very valuable data and guides further action.



5 May 2020, 16:40 PM The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has revealed a breakthrough coronavirus vaccine that attacks the virus and neutralizes it in the body. Defense Minister @naftalibennett: IIBR revealed a breakthrough #coronavirus vaccine that attacks the virus and neutralizes it in the body. Full story by @AAhronheim and @MaayanJaffe:https://t.co/PdTNEKbcif — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 4, 2020

5 May 2020, 16:34 PM Health Ministry: As we relax the lockdown, every citizen should contribute to break the chain of transmission, as part of his/her social responsibility, by following all precautionary measures.

5 May 2020, 16:33 PM Health Ministry: Group of Ministers held its 14th meeting on COVID-19 today, under the chairpersonship of the Health Minister. Infrastructure, such as PPE, oxygen and oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and N95 masks, has been reviewed.

5 May 2020, 16:17 PM Health Ministry: IN INDIA, Total number of people COVID-19 – 46,433. The number of people under active medical supervision – 32,138. In last 24 hours – 3,900 new cases, 195 deaths, 1,020 recoveries. The total number of deaths – 1,568. Recoveries – 12,726, recovery rate - 27.41%.



5 May 2020, 16:12 PM Home Ministry: At workplaces, thermal scanning, hand wash, sanitizers need to be made available in adequate quantity. Social distancing needs to be ensured. Staggered shifts and lunch breaks need to be provided. Employees need to be registered on the Aarogya Setu app.

5 May 2020, 16:10 PM Home Ministry: No organization is allowed to gather 5 or more people in one place; not more than 50 people can be allowed to gather in wedding-related functions, Not more than 20 people permitted at funerals; social distancing too needs to be followed on all these occasions.



5 May 2020, 16:09 PM Home Ministry: Return of nationals would be arranged via either non-scheduled commercial flights or ships of the Indian Navy.

5 May 2020, 16:08 PM Home Ministry: Everyone has to wear face covers/masks and maintain "Do Gaj Ki Doori" in public places, spitting in public places is a punishable offence, use of paan, gutka, alcohol and tobacco in these places is prohibited.

5 May 2020, 16:07 PM Indian Railways has so far run 62 Shramik Special Trains for migrant labourers, and around 70,000 people are taking advantage of this facility; 13 more trains are expected to run today.



5 May 2020, 16:00 PM GoI will operate two special flights from Doha to India. First on May 7 from Doha to Kochi and second on May 10 from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram.

5 May 2020, 15:59 PM Maharashtra: An Officer in Mumbai's Ministry found corona positive. The officer associated with the Home Ministry has been admitted to the hospital. So far, a total of five employees of the ministry have been tested positive. Earlier, two sanitation workers of the ministry, contract worker working in PWD, and an ambulance doctor were found positive.

5 May 2020, 15:55 PM Maharashtra: Three people, including an 11-year-old child, died of COVID-19 in Pune district. The total death toll in the Pune district increased to 118. Total active cases in Pune district - 2,132.

5 May 2020, 15:24 PM Delhi: More than 15 COVID-19 positive cases at AIIMS Delhi. The doctors and staff from the Department of Emergency Medicine, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, and Neurology have contracted the deadly virus.

5 May 2020, 14:56 PM Rajasthan: 66 new cases reported from Rajasthan taking the total tally to 3127 out of which 1581 are active cases, 1464 are cured/discharged cases and 82 death. 3563 sample reports yet to come.

5 May 2020, 14:35 PM Maharashtra: 14 SRPF jawans test coronavirus positive in Hingoli. After the new cases, the total number of cases in security force jawans rises to 83. Total 90 cases reported in Hingoli till date.

5 May 2020, 14:20 PM Vistara airlines: Vistara CEO says senior employees to go on leave without pay for up to 4 days per month in May and June. (PTI info)

5 May 2020, 13:55 PM Karnataka: 8 new positive cases reported in the state, total tally rises to 659 which includes 28 deaths and 324 recovered cases.

5 May 2020, 13:42 PM Delhi: People kept in the shelter home of Delhi's Chand Nagar escaped by breaking the lock of the school. The school is in the Vishnu Garden area of West Delhi.

5 May 2020, 13:01 PM Rajnath Singh lauds the role of NCC in India's fight against pandemic: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the contribution of 17 NCC directorates in India’s fight against Covid-19 via video conference on Tuesday. "The NCC cadets played a significant role in assisting the civilian administration by performing various tasks. I congratulate the NCC directorates for their positive role and contribution," he said in a tweet. Reviewed the contribution of 17 NCC Directorates in India’s fight against COVID-19 via VC facility. The NCC cadets played a significant role in assisting the civilian administration by performing various tasks.

I congratulate @HQ_DG_NCC for their positive role and contribution. pic.twitter.com/ja8WdWdbEq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 5, 2020

5 May 2020, 12:29 PM Delhi: Coronavirus social distancing norms flouted at wine shops, police orders closure in Karol Bagh. (Read here)

5 May 2020, 12:17 PM Andhra Pradesh: State government once again hiked liquor price by 50 % taking the total percent to 75. On Monday, the govt had hiked 25%. This is done in view of controlling liquor consumption.

5 May 2020, 12:02 PM Rajasthan: Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3099 out of which 1,577 are active cases, 1,440 patients recovered and 82 died.

5 May 2020, 11:47 AM GoM meets to review COVID-19 situation in the country: Union Group of Ministers (GoM) is holding a meeting on COVID-19 pandemic here at the Health Ministry on Tuesday.Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat are among those present at the meeting.The meeting is currently underway.

5 May 2020, 11:44 AM Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19: India needs a stimulus package; we have not dedicated on large enough financial package yet. We should try to be optimistic about overall economic revival in India post-lockdown. Give temporary ration cards to everybody; use those for transferring money, wheat and rice to them. Aadhaar-based claims for PDS would have saved a lot of misery for poor; bunch of poor still not in system. (PTI input)

5 May 2020, 11:10 AM 58 jawans from ITBP, BSF, & CISF are admitted in Referral hospital, Greater Noida, says, DG ITBP SS Deswal. Referral hospital in Gr Noida, dedicated for #COVID19 patients has received patients from all central armed police forces. Currently 58 jawans from ITBP, BSF, & CISF are admitted at the hospital. Teams of specialist doctors are treating our jawans 24×7: DG ITBP SS Deswal to ANI pic.twitter.com/uJaNWH5ZQJ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

5 May 2020, 10:29 AM Migrant workers from UP, Bihar protest in Bengaluru amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, block Tumakuru highway. (Read here)

5 May 2020, 10:26 AM Maharashtra: 12 police personnel have tested positive including 6 sub-inspectors from JJ Marg police station. An IPS officer is also quarantined. 8 of them are asymptomatic. 40 other people who had come in contact with them have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

5 May 2020, 09:39 AM Maharashtra: 24 new cases reported in Aurangabad, the total number rises to 321 in the district.

5 May 2020, 09:29 AM India COVID-19 data: Recovery rate in India stands at 27.40 percent.

5 May 2020, 09:13 AM India COVID-19 data: With 3900 new cases and 195 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India records massive jump in coronavirus cases. This is the highest spike reported in the country till date.

5 May 2020, 09:01 AM India COVID-19 data: Total number of cases rises to 46,433 which includes 32,138 active cases, 12,726 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 1,568 deaths as per Ministry of Health data.

5 May 2020, 08:51 AM Maharashtra: 35 NRPF jawans test coronavirus positive in Hingoli. The 35 infected army personnel were in the group of 87 jawans who came from Hingoli to Mumbai.

5 May 2020, 08:40 AM Delhi: People stand-in queue outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar as govt uplifts few restrictions. #WATCH People line up outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. Delhi Government has imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price of the liquor. pic.twitter.com/rRnk1cuPCr — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

5 May 2020, 08:03 AM Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE, says Defence Official. (Read here)

5 May 2020, 07:09 AM COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases rise to 35,80,247 and the total number of deaths at 251,365 as per Johns Hopkins University data at 7 am IST.

5 May 2020, 06:41 AM Special train for migrant labourers: 905 migrant labourers of Jharkhand reached Barkakana railway station of Ramgarh district, from Rajasthan's Nagaur, on Monday. Jharkhand: 905 migrant labourers of the state reached Barkakana railway station of Ramgarh district, from Rajasthan's Nagaur, yesterday. They were later sent to their respective districts on buses arranged by the state government. pic.twitter.com/Lbck8rkYvn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

5 May 2020, 06:39 AM Delhi: Total number of containment zones in the national capital stands at 90. Three more zones in Delhi were de-contained y'day, total number of containment zones in the national capital now stand at 90. In & around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar, A 36/4, East Patel Nagar and G-174 and Capital Greens, DLF, Moti Nagar were removed from the list y'day. pic.twitter.com/QiMTDQcIcm — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

5 May 2020, 06:33 AM Telangana: State govt proposes 40 special trains a day for one week from Tuesday to send back home stranded migrant workers. (PTI input)

5 May 2020, 06:32 AM Maharashtra: Death toll in Pune rises to 115 with 4 more fatalities; total cases in the district up by 71 to 2,122.