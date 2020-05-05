India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 5: Over 16.10 lakh litre liquor worth Rs 62.55 cr sold today in Maharashtra

5 May 2020, 22:37 PM Rajasthan: 97 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported today. The total number of cases rise to 3,158 with the death toll at 89. 1,120 people have been cured/discharged until now.



5 May 2020, 22:34 PM Telangana: Till today, 1,096 positive cases have been reported in the state, of which 628 patients were discharged. Today 11 new positive cases have been reported. There are 439 active cases in the state now.



5 May 2020, 22:33 PM Himachal Pradesh: 1 new death has been reported in the state today taking the death toll to 2. The number of active cases stands at 2. Total of 34 people have been cured/discharged.



5 May 2020, 22:23 PM Odisha: One new positive case has been reported in Jajpur; taking the total number of positive cases to 176 in the state.

5 May 2020, 22:22 PM Lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29.



5 May 2020, 22:12 PM Maharashtra: 16.10 lakh litre liquor worth Rs 62.55 cr sold today.

5 May 2020, 21:10 PM Assam: Total positive cases in the state now stand at 43, active cases at 10.

5 May 2020, 21:09 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 15 new cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 1 from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 741, including 413 active cases.



5 May 2020, 21:07 PM Wipro Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra under which it will repurpose one of its IT-campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune to 450-bed intermediary care COVID-19 hospital and hand it over to State Govt by May 30.



5 May 2020, 21:06 PM Haryana: 31 fresh COVID-19 positive cases take the total number of positive cases in the state to 548.



5 May 2020, 21:01 PM Delhi: 206 new cases registered in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The total count touches 5,104.



5 May 2020, 20:54 PM Maharashtra: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 15,525. New cases today - 841. Death count increased by 34 to 617.



5 May 2020, 20:53 PM Tamil Nadu: 508 new cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,058. Two deaths have been reported today; the death toll is at 33.

5 May 2020, 20:49 PM Gujarat: In the last 24 hours, 49 deaths and 441 new positive cases have been reported. 39 deaths and 349 new cases are from Ahmedabad. Total positive cases stand at 6,245 and the death toll is at 368.



5 May 2020, 20:48 PM Delhi: Two more containment zones in the national capital have been de-contained today. The total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 88.

5 May 2020, 20:47 PM Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate: Those living in the containment zone should register on the Arogya Setu App. This is meant for your well being.

5 May 2020, 20:46 PM Uttar Pradesh: 118 new patients have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive since yesterday evening. The total number of positive cases jumped to 2,880. Out of the total cases, 987 patients have been discharged while 56 have lost their lives in the state.



5 May 2020, 20:41 PM Mumbai: 635 new positive cases, 26 deaths recorded today, taking the total number of positive cases to 9,758, death toll to 387.

5 May 2020, 19:25 PM Karnataka: 22 new cases as of 5:00 PM today. COVID-19 positive cases in the state jumped to 673, it includes 29 deaths and 331 discharges.



5 May 2020, 19:24 PM Bihar: 6 more coronavirus confirmed cases in the state take the total to 535.

5 May 2020, 19:23 PM Jharkhand: COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 119.



5 May 2020, 19:22 PM West Bengal: A traffic sergeant from Jorabagan Traffic Guard, Kolkata Police has tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier, a constable from the same TG had tested positive. A total of seven policemen from Kolkata Police have been tested positive for Coronavirus so far.



5 May 2020, 18:08 PM India's total cases jumped to 46,711. Cured - 13,161. Deaths - 1,583. In the last 24 hours, 3,875 new cases, 194 dead. The new cases and death toll in 24 hours is the second-highest in 24 hours. Today morning data showed the highest spike in cases and deaths at 3900 and 195 respectively.



5 May 2020, 17:56 PM Maharashtra: Coronavirus positive patients touch 2,202 in the Pune district. In the last 24 hours, 99 new cases were reported in Pune. So far 553 patients have been discharged. Mumbai: 11 new patients in Kalyan Dombivali. A total of 224 patients in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area while so far 74 people have been discharged after recovery.

5 May 2020, 17:47 PM In the first week starting May 7, the Government of India plans to evacuate approximately 14,800 stranded Indians. Air India to undertake 40 of these flights and Air India Express 24.



5 May 2020, 17:44 PM Here is the evacuation plan for Indians stranded in 12 countries abroad by 64 flights by Air India starting May 7. Here is the evacuation plan for Indians stranded in 12 countries abroad by 64 flights by @airindiain starting May 7 pic.twitter.com/4FL1xnFGtx — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 5, 2020

5 May 2020, 16:45 PM Health Ministry: Some states had not been reporting cases timely; after persuading them, they have reported such cases. This is the reason for the sudden spurt in the number of cases since yesterday. Lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. At the same time, it is important that we sustain the momentum.

5 May 2020, 16:44 PM Health Ministry: It is important that each and every contact of positive patients needs to be traced. Conducting surveillance for SARI and ILI symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise, yields very valuable data and guides further action.



5 May 2020, 16:40 PM The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has revealed a breakthrough coronavirus vaccine that attacks the virus and neutralizes it in the body. Defense Minister @naftalibennett: IIBR revealed a breakthrough #coronavirus vaccine that attacks the virus and neutralizes it in the body. Full story by @AAhronheim and @MaayanJaffe:https://t.co/PdTNEKbcif — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 4, 2020

5 May 2020, 16:34 PM Health Ministry: As we relax the lockdown, every citizen should contribute to break the chain of transmission, as part of his/her social responsibility, by following all precautionary measures.

5 May 2020, 16:33 PM Health Ministry: Group of Ministers held its 14th meeting on COVID-19 today, under the chairpersonship of the Health Minister. Infrastructure, such as PPE, oxygen and oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and N95 masks, has been reviewed.

5 May 2020, 16:17 PM Health Ministry: IN INDIA, Total number of people COVID-19 – 46,433. The number of people under active medical supervision – 32,138. In last 24 hours – 3,900 new cases, 195 deaths, 1,020 recoveries. The total number of deaths – 1,568. Recoveries – 12,726, recovery rate - 27.41%.



5 May 2020, 16:12 PM Home Ministry: At workplaces, thermal scanning, hand wash, sanitizers need to be made available in adequate quantity. Social distancing needs to be ensured. Staggered shifts and lunch breaks need to be provided. Employees need to be registered on the Aarogya Setu app.

5 May 2020, 16:10 PM Home Ministry: No organization is allowed to gather 5 or more people in one place; not more than 50 people can be allowed to gather in wedding-related functions, Not more than 20 people permitted at funerals; social distancing too needs to be followed on all these occasions.



5 May 2020, 16:09 PM Home Ministry: Return of nationals would be arranged via either non-scheduled commercial flights or ships of the Indian Navy.

5 May 2020, 16:08 PM Home Ministry: Everyone has to wear face covers/masks and maintain "Do Gaj Ki Doori" in public places, spitting in public places is a punishable offence, use of paan, gutka, alcohol and tobacco in these places is prohibited.

5 May 2020, 16:07 PM Indian Railways has so far run 62 Shramik Special Trains for migrant labourers, and around 70,000 people are taking advantage of this facility; 13 more trains are expected to run today.



5 May 2020, 16:00 PM GoI will operate two special flights from Doha to India. First on May 7 from Doha to Kochi and second on May 10 from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram.

5 May 2020, 15:59 PM Maharashtra: An Officer in Mumbai's Ministry found corona positive. The officer associated with the Home Ministry has been admitted to the hospital. So far, a total of five employees of the ministry have been tested positive. Earlier, two sanitation workers of the ministry, contract worker working in PWD, and an ambulance doctor were found positive.

5 May 2020, 15:55 PM Maharashtra: Three people, including an 11-year-old child, died of COVID-19 in Pune district. The total death toll in the Pune district increased to 118. Total active cases in Pune district - 2,132.

5 May 2020, 15:24 PM Delhi: More than 15 COVID-19 positive cases at AIIMS Delhi. The doctors and staff from the Department of Emergency Medicine, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, and Neurology have contracted the deadly virus.

5 May 2020, 14:56 PM Rajasthan: 66 new cases reported from Rajasthan taking the total tally to 3127 out of which 1581 are active cases, 1464 are cured/discharged cases and 82 death. 3563 sample reports yet to come.

5 May 2020, 14:35 PM Maharashtra: 14 SRPF jawans test coronavirus positive in Hingoli. After the new cases, the total number of cases in security force jawans rises to 83. Total 90 cases reported in Hingoli till date.

5 May 2020, 14:20 PM Vistara airlines: Vistara CEO says senior employees to go on leave without pay for up to 4 days per month in May and June. (PTI info)

5 May 2020, 13:55 PM Karnataka: 8 new positive cases reported in the state, total tally rises to 659 which includes 28 deaths and 324 recovered cases.

5 May 2020, 13:42 PM Delhi: People kept in the shelter home of Delhi's Chand Nagar escaped by breaking the lock of the school. The school is in the Vishnu Garden area of West Delhi.

5 May 2020, 13:01 PM Rajnath Singh lauds the role of NCC in India's fight against pandemic: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the contribution of 17 NCC directorates in India’s fight against Covid-19 via video conference on Tuesday. "The NCC cadets played a significant role in assisting the civilian administration by performing various tasks. I congratulate the NCC directorates for their positive role and contribution," he said in a tweet. Reviewed the contribution of 17 NCC Directorates in India’s fight against COVID-19 via VC facility. The NCC cadets played a significant role in assisting the civilian administration by performing various tasks.

I congratulate @HQ_DG_NCC for their positive role and contribution. pic.twitter.com/ja8WdWdbEq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 5, 2020

5 May 2020, 12:29 PM Delhi: Coronavirus social distancing norms flouted at wine shops, police orders closure in Karol Bagh. (Read here)

5 May 2020, 12:17 PM Andhra Pradesh: State government once again hiked liquor price by 50 % taking the total percent to 75. On Monday, the govt had hiked 25%. This is done in view of controlling liquor consumption.