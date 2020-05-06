India coronavirus COVID-19 live updates, May 6: 112 new cases in West Bengal in 24 hours take total to 1,047

As India battles coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases in the country reached 49,391 while the death toll is at 1, 694. There are 33,514 active cases in India and 14,183 people have recovered, as per the last update by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning.

As India entered its third phase of the coronavirus lockdown several non-essential shops have been allowed to open in the Orange and Yellow zones selling items including clothes, shoes, stationery, and liquor. The lockdown will be in effect till May 17.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 37 lakh and the death toll is more than 2.52 lakh with the US being the most-affected country.

