India coronavirus COVID-19 live updates, May 6: Gujarat's COVID-19 cases increase by 380 to 6,625, over 396 dead

6 May 2020, 20:52 PM Jharkhand: Two more cases have been reported in Ranchi, taking the total number of cases in the state to 127 out of which 37 patients have recovered.

6 May 2020, 20:50 PM Tamil Nadu: 771 new cases today. 4,829 total cases. 3,275 active cases. Over 1.88 lakh samples tested. 1,516 discharged. 2 deaths today take death count to 35. 1,975 active cases in Chennai. 2,328 total cases in Chennai.



6 May 2020, 20:48 PM Maharashtra: 34 deaths and 1,233 new confirmed cases reported today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16,758; death toll stands at 651.

6 May 2020, 20:40 PM Gujarat: 380 fresh positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now at 6,625, including 1500 cured/discharged and 396 deaths.

6 May 2020, 20:39 PM Uttar Pradesh: 118 more COVID-19 cases reported as of 6 pm. The total number of cases in the state is now at 2,998, including 1,808 active cases, 1,130 discharged, and 60 deaths.

6 May 2020, 20:37 PM Nagpur: 44 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 200 out of which 139 cases are active. 58 patients have recovered while three have succumbed to the infection in the city.



6 May 2020, 20:15 PM Maharashtra: Over 12.50 lakh litre alcohol worth 43.75 crores sold today despite Mumbai being barred from selling liquor.

6 May 2020, 19:25 PM US President Donald Trump: The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future.

6 May 2020, 19:17 PM At least 90,000 health-care workers worldwide are believed to have been infected with COVID-19, and possibly twice that, amid reports of continuing shortages of protective equipment, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said today.



6 May 2020, 19:05 PM Bihar: 10 new cases reported and 46 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases jumped to 539. Deaths - 4.



6 May 2020, 18:41 PM India bans export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

6 May 2020, 18:26 PM West Bengal reports 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours; total active cases now 1,047.

6 May 2020, 18:24 PM Aarogya Setu IVRS facility launched, to cater to people having feature phone or landline. The input provided by the citizen will be processed to send alerts to the citizen on the action to be taken to ensure their safety.

6 May 2020, 18:21 PM 465 flights operated under Lifeline Udan. 836 tons of cargo transported. 4,51,038 km aerial distance covered by Lifeline Udan.

6 May 2020, 18:20 PM Kerala: No positive case reported today. The number of total cases in the state stands at 502, including 30 active cases.



6 May 2020, 18:19 PM Ahmedabad: All shops except those providing milk and medicines to remain closed from 12 am on May 7 to 6 am on May 15.



6 May 2020, 18:18 PM Mumbai: Entire JJ Marg Police Station is quarantined after 4 more men tested positive. A total of 16 officials tested positive now. Maharashtra prisons record its first case of COVID-19. A 50-year-old undertrial from Arthur Road prison in Mumbai tested positive and being treated at JJ hospital.



6 May 2020, 18:16 PM Bihar: Shops to be re-opened with conditions.

6 May 2020, 18:13 PM Maharashtra: Number of Corona positive patients in Aurangabad increased to 356. Seven new cases reported today



6 May 2020, 18:03 PM Haryana: Total COVID-19 cases in the state are 555, it includes 289 active cases, 260 recovered, and 6 deaths.



6 May 2020, 17:49 PM Odisha: 5 new positive cases reported, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 185 including 122 active cases, 2 deaths, and 61 cured/discharged.

6 May 2020, 17:31 PM Karnataka: 20 new cases as of 5:00 PM, cumulatively 693 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. It includes 29 deaths and 354 discharges.

6 May 2020, 17:30 PM Gautam Buddha Nagar: No new case in the last 24 hours. 192 total cases till date. 109 cured and 83 active patients.



6 May 2020, 16:30 PM Uttar Pradesh: The number of cases has jumped to 1,831 out of which 1,080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection. There is no active case in six districts of the state.

6 May 2020, 16:28 PM West Bengal Home Secretary: 15 laboratories in the state, 10 government and 5 private, are conducting tests for COVID-19. Tests are being conducted every day at an average of 2500.



6 May 2020, 16:00 PM West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee notifies that Calcutta Medical College and Hospital will be a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, making it the 68th dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the state. This will be a 500-beds hospital for COVID-19 and SARI.



6 May 2020, 15:40 PM 85 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19, taking total to 154.



6 May 2020, 15:38 PM Uttarakhand: No new positive case has been reported today till 2 pm. The total number of positive cases stands at 61 with 1 death. Active cases remain 21 in the state.

6 May 2020, 14:21 PM Karnataka reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in the last 18 hours. A total of 692 cases which includes 345 discharges and 29 deaths.

6 May 2020, 14:15 PM Even as the Goa government eased restrictions on tourist taxis amid the COVID-19 lockdown, operators claimed that the move was of no help, as tourism in the coastal state remains suspended.

6 May 2020, 12:51 PM Maharastra minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced: "Those who are stuck in different districts of Maharashtra (due to COVID-19 lockdown), they will be dropped at their villages in the next four days. State govt will run 10,000 state transport buses. It will be free for all travelers."

6 May 2020, 12:37 PM Andhra Pradesh reports 60 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Total tally touches 1,777 and death toll stands at 36.

6 May 2020, 12:13 PM Karnataka govt's Rs 1,610 cr relief package for farmers, MSMEs others affected by lockdown Karnataka government announces relief package benefiting farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto and taxi drivers among others — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2020

6 May 2020, 11:55 AM Karnataka government announces Rs 1,610 crore package to provide relief to those in distress due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. (PTI)

6 May 2020, 11:52 AM A constable with the Delhi Police, Amit Kumar, aged 31 years, posted at Bharat Nagar police station was reported to have been brought dead at RML hospital in Delhi yesterday evening. The post mortem is yet to be conducted. He had been tested for coronavirus the report of which is awaited.

6 May 2020, 11:32 AM The Disneyland theme park in China's Shanghai will reopen on May 11 under 'enhanced health and safety measures', the company said. Only limited attendance will be allowed initially, and visitors will need to book tickets and make reservations in advance. Social distancing will be maintained in lines for amenities, in restaurants, on rides and other facilities and sanitization and disinfection will be boosted, the company said in a news release.

6 May 2020, 11:14 AM A Shramik Special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant workers left from Navi Mumbai for Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at the wee hours of Wednesday, the Central Railway said. (PTI)

6 May 2020, 10:56 AM Domestic manufacturers have reached the capacity of producing nearly 2.5 lakh PPE and 2 lakh N-95 masks per day which is sufficient to meet the country's requirement in dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic in the near future, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 informed, reported PTI.

6 May 2020, 09:29 AM At least 95 policemen in Maharashtra's Malegaon were found to be coronavirus positive including 29 CRPF personnel.

6 May 2020, 09:20 AM India records total 49,391 cases with 1,694 fatalities and 14,183 cured cases. In 24 hours, 2,958 cases and 126 deaths have been reported. Recovery rate is at 28.71%.

6 May 2020, 08:50 AM Malegaon in Maharashtra reports 37 fresh coronavirus cases, in the past 24 hours Nashik district has reported 83 new cases.

6 May 2020, 07:45 AM LIVE: Bihar government cancels leaves of all healthcare workers, reported PTI.