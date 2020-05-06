India coronavirus COVID-19 live updates, May 6: Uttar Pradesh's cases jump to 1,831, over 58 dead

6 May 2020, 16:30 PM
Uttar Pradesh: The number of cases has jumped to 1,831 out of which 1,080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection. There is no active case in six districts of the state.
6 May 2020, 16:28 PM
West Bengal Home Secretary: 15 laboratories in the state, 10 government and 5 private, are conducting tests for COVID-19. Tests are being conducted every day at an average of 2500.
6 May 2020, 16:00 PM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee notifies that Calcutta Medical College and Hospital will be a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, making it the 68th dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the state. This will be a 500-beds hospital for COVID-19 and SARI.
6 May 2020, 15:40 PM
85 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19, taking total to 154.
6 May 2020, 15:38 PM
Uttarakhand: No new positive case has been reported today till 2 pm. The total number of positive cases stands at 61 with 1 death. Active cases remain 21 in the state.
6 May 2020, 14:21 PM
Karnataka reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in the last 18 hours. A total of 692 cases which includes 345 discharges and 29 deaths.
6 May 2020, 14:15 PM
Even as the Goa government eased restrictions on tourist taxis amid the COVID-19 lockdown, operators claimed that the move was of no help, as tourism in the coastal state remains suspended.
6 May 2020, 12:51 PM
Maharastra minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced: "Those who are stuck in different districts of Maharashtra (due to COVID-19 lockdown), they will be dropped at their villages in the next four days. State govt will run 10,000 state transport buses. It will be free for all travelers."
6 May 2020, 12:37 PM
Andhra Pradesh reports 60 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Total tally touches 1,777 and death toll stands at 36.
6 May 2020, 12:13 PM
Karnataka govt's Rs 1,610 cr relief package for farmers, MSMEs others affected by lockdown
Karnataka government announces relief package benefiting farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto and taxi drivers among others
6 May 2020, 11:55 AM
Karnataka government announces Rs 1,610 crore package to provide relief to those in distress due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. (PTI)
6 May 2020, 11:52 AM
A constable with the Delhi Police, Amit Kumar, aged 31 years, posted at Bharat Nagar police station was reported to have been brought dead at RML hospital in Delhi yesterday evening. The post mortem is yet to be conducted. He had been tested for coronavirus the report of which is awaited.
6 May 2020, 11:32 AM
The Disneyland theme park in China's Shanghai will reopen on May 11 under 'enhanced health and safety measures', the company said. Only limited attendance will be allowed initially, and visitors will need to book tickets and make reservations in advance. Social distancing will be maintained in lines for amenities, in restaurants, on rides and other facilities and sanitization and disinfection will be boosted, the company said in a news release.
6 May 2020, 11:14 AM
A Shramik Special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant workers left from Navi Mumbai for Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at the wee hours of Wednesday, the Central Railway said. (PTI)
6 May 2020, 10:56 AM
Domestic manufacturers have reached the capacity of producing nearly 2.5 lakh PPE and 2 lakh N-95 masks per day which is sufficient to meet the country's requirement in dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic in the near future, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 informed, reported PTI.
6 May 2020, 09:29 AM
At least 95 policemen in Maharashtra's Malegaon were found to be coronavirus positive including 29 CRPF personnel.
6 May 2020, 09:20 AM
India records total 49,391 cases with 1,694 fatalities and 14,183 cured cases. In 24 hours, 2,958 cases and 126 deaths have been reported. Recovery rate is at 28.71%.
6 May 2020, 08:50 AM
Malegaon in Maharashtra reports 37 fresh coronavirus cases, in the past 24 hours Nashik district has reported 83 new cases.
6 May 2020, 07:45 AM
LIVE: Bihar government cancels leaves of all healthcare workers, reported PTI.
6 May 2020, 06:33 AM
A Sub-Inspector of Noida Police posted on dial 112 duty in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar police has been found corona positive on Tuesday.