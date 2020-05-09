India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 9: 224 new cases in Delhi today, case count rises to 6,542

9 May 2020, 19:36 PM First evacuation flight for Mumbai took off from London today with 326 Indians on board. First evacuation flight for Mumbai took off from London today with 326 Indians on board. We appreciate your patience More destinations being covered soon. Stay with us. @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @MEAIndia @CGI_Bghm @IndiaInScotland @RuchiGhanashyam https://t.co/iMC62errT3 — India in the UK (@HCI_London) May 9, 2020

9 May 2020, 19:06 PM One more Maharashtra Police constable died of coronavirus. Head Constable Sahebrao Jhipru Khare from Police Headquarters, Nashik Rural lost his life today. DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family.



9 May 2020, 19:01 PM Ghaziabad: No new case in the last 24 hours. Total - 133. Active - 56



9 May 2020, 18:59 PM Gurugram: 16 new confirmed cases reported on Saturday. Active cases- 78, recovered, and discharged - 64, total cases reported - 142.



9 May 2020, 18:36 PM Health Minister Harsh Vardhan engaged with the North Eastern States to review preparedness and containment measures taken for COVID-19 management; advised States to focus on converting the orange zones into green.

9 May 2020, 18:34 PM Meghalaya: Any person who has visited GMCH or Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati during the last 14 days, wef April 23, 2020 is requested to register by calling helpline no 108. Also advised to be under strict home quarantine. #ImportantCoronaUpdate: ▶️Any person from Meghalaya who has visited GMCH or Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati during the last 14 days w.e.f. 23rd April, 2020 is requested to register by calling helpline no. 108.

▶️Also advised to be under strict home quarantine.

9 May 2020, 18:31 PM Western Railways has made a significant contribution to serve the nation amid COVID-19 lockdown. So far, 3258 rakes have been loaded amounting to 6.14 Million tons of essential goods to different states including the North East region.

9 May 2020, 18:26 PM Uttarakhand: Four more test positive for COVID-19, state tally mounts to 67.

9 May 2020, 18:24 PM Dubai: Boarding started to Air India Express Flight to Lucknow. Boarding started to Air India Express Flight to Lucknow..we shd not forget great service of our national carrier Air India/Express, crew and ground handling staff for their unparalleled devotion in this Mission. @airindiain @MEAIndia @MoCA_GoI #VandeBharatMission @IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/CYhZEx7nV2 — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 9, 2020

9 May 2020, 18:19 PM Mumbai: 25 fresh positive cases, 1 death reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today, till now 833 positive cases and 27 deaths have been reported. 222 people discharged today.

9 May 2020, 18:17 PM Bihar: 4 more COVID-19 cases in the state take the total to 589.

9 May 2020, 18:12 PM Delhi’s case count rises up to 6.542. No death or recovery reported yesterday between 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM. 4,454 Active cases are remaining.

9 May 2020, 18:10 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 13 new positive cases have been reported since yesterday. The total number of positive cases is now 836.



9 May 2020, 17:52 PM Karnataka: 41 new cases have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 794 including 30 deaths and 386 discharges. The number of active cases stands at 377.



9 May 2020, 17:21 PM Kerala: Two foreign returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 today, taking the total number of active cases to 17 in the state.

9 May 2020, 17:15 PM West Bengal Home Sec Alapan Bandyopadhyay: 10 more trains are coming into Bengal. From, Karnataka, Punjab, TN and Kerala. We are hoping that things will be in order. One is coming to Malda tomorrow. People stuck in UP's Vrindavan and Mathura to be brought back. If anyone is stuck abroad, we have supported GOI's initiative to bring people back. They will be put under quarantine.

9 May 2020, 17:09 PM West Bengal: New cases reported in the last 24 hrs: 108. Total cases till today: 1,786. Discharged today: 48. Total discharged: 372. Total COVID-19 deaths: 99. Total active cases: 1,243.



9 May 2020, 17:02 PM Odisha: 2 new positive cases reported in Ganjam and Nayagarh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 289.



9 May 2020, 16:14 PM Uttar Pradesh: The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,800 and 1,399 patients have been recovered. Our average recovery rate stands at around 43 per cent as against the national average of 30 per cent.

9 May 2020, 15:32 PM Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: More than 1,500 Health Care Assistants, who have been trained under skill development programme of Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in the treatment and well-being of COVID-19 patients. Different waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore in PM and CM relief funds for Corona pandemic with the support of various religious, social and educational organisations. Besides, these waqf boards are also distributing food and other essential commodities among the needy. 16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for Corona affected people. Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs.

9 May 2020, 15:27 PM Shobit Saxena, Goa, SP, Special Branch: Number of criminal cases has gone down drastically in Goa, there has been as much as a 67% reduction in the number of cases. During the lockdown period, drug seizure has also gone down completely as tourists have gone out & there is no demand.

9 May 2020, 14:58 PM Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on COVID-19 situation: Doubling rate of cases for the last three days has been about 11 days. For the past seven days the doubling rate has been 9.9. and, for the last 14 days it is 10.7 today. We do not anticipate the worst kind of situation in India like other developed countries, but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation. As we talk of relaxations to lockdown, we have to deal with the challenge of learning to live with the virus, for this we need to make the required prevention measures a part of our life, through a behaviour change process. Across the country, there are 1, 991 dedicated COVID-19 health centres which have 1,35,643 beds. They include isolation as well as ICU beds. We have distributed 69 lakhs N-95 masks to various state governments. A total of 32.76 Lakhs PPEs have been distributed to state governments by the centre.

9 May 2020, 14:55 PM Telangana: The Telangana Police will soon rollout an Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based system through CCTVs to check face mask norm violations. (PTI report)

9 May 2020, 14:44 PM Rajasthan: 76 new positive cases reported from the state, taking the total tally to 3655 which includes 1526 active cases, 2026 recovered cases. The death toll stands at 103.

9 May 2020, 14:35 PM TMC responds to Union Minister Amit Shah's letter on migrants: West Bengal is running 711 camps for migrants in state, we are taking good care of them. Not right to say CM Mamata Banerjee not allowing migrants; 16 migrants died on your watch, will rail minister take responsibility Centre is lying, eight trains ready to ferry passengers to West Bengal from different states. (PTI report)

9 May 2020, 14:20 PM Air India's first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. Screening of passengers underway.

9 May 2020, 14:20 PM We are getting around 2000-2500 calls a day from all over the country by people of the state. About 90% of calls are of those who want to return to their homes. 8 phone lines are functional 24×7: Dinesh Karush, Management Officer, Control Room UP Bhawan

9 May 2020, 14:20 PM Uttarakhand: 4 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of positive cases to 67, says State Health Department.

9 May 2020, 13:37 PM Indian Railways: A total of 56 railway staffers test COVID-19 positive which includes 36 staff from Central railways and 20 from Western Railways.

9 May 2020, 13:32 PM Uttar Pradesh: The Aligarh District Basic Education Officer, Lakshmikant Pandey on Saturday issued clear instructions that no school is allowed to open after some teachers opened schools at a few places in the district, owing to some confusion.

9 May 2020, 13:17 PM Karnataka: 36 new positive cases reported in the state. Total tally rises to 789 which includes 379 recovered cases and 30 deaths.

9 May 2020, 13:06 PM China reports 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus COVID-19 cases. (Read here)

9 May 2020, 12:49 PM Maharashtra: Cyber cell has registered 363 offences of rumour mongering, spreading misinformation, hatred and fake news on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday. (PTI input)

9 May 2020, 12:41 PM Only severe COVID-19 patients to be tested before discharge: Coronavirus infected patients developing severe illness or having compromised immunity will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before being discharged by a hospital, the Union health ministry on Friday said in its revised discharge policy for COVID-19 cases.

9 May 2020, 12:40 PM Bihar Military Police personnel test positive for COVID-19; count rises to 579: Five Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel have tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 579, a top health official said. (PTI input)

9 May 2020, 12:32 PM Surat: Workers descended on the road near Mora village in the Ichhapore area of ​​Surat and created a ruckus while demanding to go back to their homeland. Police arrested more than 50 laborers. SRP contingent deployed in the area to manage the situation.



9 May 2020, 11:51 AM Maharashtra: Total of 714 policemen test coronavirus positive in the state which includes 648 active cases and 61 cured cases. Five policemen have died in Maharashtra due to coronavirus.

9 May 2020, 11:31 AM Ministry of Health: More than 15.25 lakh COVID-19 tests done in India till now. Per day testing capacity has jumped to 95,000. .@drharshvardhan: more than 15.25 lakh tests done till now. Our per day testing capacity has jumped to 95,000; more than 84,600 tests done yesterday. We have 453 test labs in Govt & Pvt sectors today.#coronavirus #IndiaFightsCoronavirus @ICMRDELHI — Ministry of Health #StayHome #StaySafe (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 9, 2020

9 May 2020, 11:23 AM Bihar: Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha slams Delhi government for asking reimbursement of money from the Bihar government for the ticket amount paid for 1200 migrants. I saw a tweet by a Delhi minister saying they are paying for the tickets of 1200 migrants who are travelling from Delhi to Muzaffarpur. I have a letter here sent by their government asking for the reimbursement of money from the Bihar government: Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar Minister pic.twitter.com/GBNLWJr6W2 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

9 May 2020, 11:18 AM Maharashtra: There will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21. Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of the academic year 2019-20 & the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options, says Maharashtra Education Department.

9 May 2020, 11:14 AM AIIMS director meets doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital over COVID-19 treatment: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director, Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday met doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to give them advice on COVID-19 treatment. Guleria and Dr Manish Sureja had left for Ahmedabad by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on May 8 as per instructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Civil Hospital and SVP hospital in Gujarat and to give expert advice to doctors on COVID-19 treatment. (PTI input)

9 May 2020, 11:02 AM Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mamata Banerjee: Migrant workers from West Bengal are also eager to reach home and the central government is also facilitating the train services.

9 May 2020, 10:36 AM Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants to reach the state. This is an injustice done to migrant labourers; will create further hardship for them.

9 May 2020, 09:33 AM Rajasthan: 57 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 3636 in the state. Death toll is at 103. District-wise detail: Jaipur 15

Udaipur 20

Pali 3

Kota 1

Ajmer 11

Churu 2

Barmer 1

Rajsamand 2

Jalore 1

Dausa 1 Cumulative 3636

Total death in state 103



9 May 2020, 09:22 AM COVID-19 recovery rate: Recovery rate in India stands at 29.91%.

9 May 2020, 08:59 AM India COVID-19 cases: Total number of coronavirus cases rise to 59,662 which includes 39,834 active cases, 17,846 cured cases, 1 migrant patient and 1,981 deaths as per Ministry of Health data. 3320 new cases and 95 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

9 May 2020, 08:37 AM Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi demanding Rs 30,000 crore package to curb economic crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He has urged the PM to release Rs 10,000 crore immediately out of Rs 30,000 crore. (ANI input)

9 May 2020, 08:35 AM Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut takes dig at Centre, says, ''Only 20 people allowed to gather for a funeral - because the spirit has already left the body. 1000's allowed to gather near an alcohol shop because the shops have spirits in them.'' Only 20 people allowed to gather for a funeral -

because the spirit has already left the body. 1000's allowed to gather near an alcohol shop,

because the shops have spirits in them. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 8, 2020

9 May 2020, 07:56 AM Vande Bharat Mission: Four flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today — Dhaka to Delhi (arrival at 1500 hrs), Kuwait to Hyderabad (arrival at 1830 hrs), Muscat to Cochin (arrival at 2050 hrs) and Sharjah to Lucknow (arrival at 2050 hrs).