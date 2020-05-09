India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 9: With 21 new cases, Jharkhand records highest single-day spike; state's tally at 153

In total, India's coronavirus count has mounted to 56,342 which includes 1,273 recovered coronavirus patients. The recovery percentage is now 29.36 percent, as per the health ministry. Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision. Over the past few days, coronavirus cases have seen a major rise by over 3,000 cases being reported every day.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state in the country -- reached 19,063, with 1,089 more people reporting positive on Friday. Thirty-seven people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 731, said the Maharashtra Health.

At least 216 districts in India have not reported any COVID-19 cases till date. In the last 24 hours, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said, 3,390 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported.

India has launched its biggest repatriation mission - the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the first two flights of the Vande Bharat Mission, 363 Indians, who were stranded in UAE, were brought back on Air India flights that landed in Kerala.

