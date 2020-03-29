India coronavirus, COVID-19, March 29: India's confirmed cases jumped from 5 on March 2, to 1,000 cases on March 29

29 March 2020, 22:57 PM Smriti Irani sends over 100 food grain packets to Amethi. 100 packets containing essential edible items were distributed in different parts of Amethi on Sunday.

29 March 2020, 22:55 PM New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths. The state accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the US. The number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped Sunday to 965 from 728 the day before,

29 March 2020, 22:52 PM Syria reports first death from coronavirus.



29 March 2020, 22:49 PM Former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed: A big thank you to the Government and people of India for sending us vital food and medicine at this difficult time. A big thank you to the Government and people of India for sending us vital food and medicine at this difficult time. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) March 29, 2020

29 March 2020, 22:45 PM Jammu and Kashmir Govt: 3,260 persons have been kept under home quarantine while 307 are in hospital quarantine. 2,163 persons are under home surveillance, 735 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. 588 samples sent for testing of which 542 tested negative, 8 reports awaited.



29 March 2020, 22:44 PM Andhra Pradesh: Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam today; both have contact history with case no. 7 who had returned from Birmingham. The total number of cases rises to 21 in the state.

29 March 2020, 22:43 PM West Bengal: A 59-year-old male has tested positive for coronavirus. The person has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital. The total number of cases of Coronavirus stands at 21 in the state.

29 March 2020, 22:42 PM Odisha: Facing a shortage of doctors, Odisha govt to train MBBS students for treatment of COVID-19 patients.



29 March 2020, 22:41 PM K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana CM: It is our responsibility to take care of migrants who have come to work in Telangana, we will take care of them like our family. Rs 500 along with 12 kg ration will be provided to each person, there is no need to panic.



29 March 2020, 22:36 PM New Delhi: Initiation of Disciplinary Proceedings against Four Officers of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for Dereliction of Duty regarding containment of the spread of COVID-19. These officers have failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19. Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the following officers: 1. Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department, GNCTD - Suspended with immediate effect.

2. Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Land Buildings Departments, GNCTD - Show Cause Notice.

3. Principal Secretary, Finance, GNCTD & Divisional Commissioner, GNCTD - Suspended with immediate effect.

4. SDM Seelampur - Show Cause Notice.



29 March 2020, 21:34 PM India's coronavirus confirmed cases jumped from 5 on March 2, to over 1,000 cases on March 29. Chronology of COVID-19 cases in India: Date Cases January 30 1 February 27 3 March 2 5 March 9 42 March 16 110 March 23 467 March 24 536 March 25 606 March 26 694 March 27 724 March 28 873 March 29 1024

29 March 2020, 21:10 PM Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the petition filed by Advocate, Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, seeking food, water, shelter & urgent indulgence to the plight of migrant workers & their families, who are walking on foot to their villages

29 March 2020, 20:23 PM The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumps to 1024 with 27 deaths.

29 March 2020, 20:05 PM COVID-19: Jack Ma Foundation extends support to India, sends masks, ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

29 March 2020, 19:45 PM Maharashtra: A farmer from Nashik is distributing wheat harvested from 1 acre of his 3-acre land to needy. Datta Ram Patil says, "I am a small farmer. We're not financially stable but if we have 1 chapatti then we can give half to others who are in dire need".



29 March 2020, 19:42 PM Delhi: DTC buses to allow only essential services provider. No one else.



29 March 2020, 19:37 PM NOIDA COMMUNITY KITCHEN STARTED AT 4 PLACES: 1. MAMURA

2. HAROLA

3. SORKHA JAHIDABAD

4. BHANGEL BEGAMPUR FOOD FOR 13,500 PEOPLE WILL BE AVAILABLE EVERY DAY.



29 March 2020, 19:30 PM The number of people who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228, according to figures released today, an increase of 209.



29 March 2020, 19:27 PM Uttarakhand: A 47-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19; total number of positive cases in the state rises to 7, of which 3 have been discharged after they tested negative.

29 March 2020, 19:26 PM Maharashtra: Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 8, after 2 deaths today.



29 March 2020, 19:21 PM As part of the Government’s preparedness to fight the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has decided to make available all National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and their hostels across the country for conversion into quarantine/isolation facilities.



29 March 2020, 19:20 PM Government of Himachal Pradesh: 240 tourists, 100 Indian nationals and 140 foreign nationals are currently stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to the Coronavirus Lockdown.

29 March 2020, 19:16 PM Bihar: Coronavirus positive cases in the state touch 15.



29 March 2020, 19:03 PM Maharashtra: Total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 200 in the state. 22 new cases on Sunday take the total to 203.



29 March 2020, 18:49 PM Karnataka: Till date 83 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths and 5 discharges.

29 March 2020, 18:43 PM Coronavirus enters a new stage in Russia's capital, says Moscow Mayor

29 March 2020, 18:35 PM Tamil Nadu: 8 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today bringing the total cases in the state to 50.



29 March 2020, 18:32 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day. We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food and water.

29 March 2020, 18:27 PM BJP MLA from Mussoorie Ganesh Joshi has started a Modi Kitchen to help poor and needy people at a time when the country has gone into a 21-day lockdown period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

29 March 2020, 18:14 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: House-lords shouldn't ask for rents.



29 March 2020, 18:13 PM Uttar Pradesh: One fresh COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Noida sector-27. Near-by areas have been sealed till March 31.



29 March 2020, 18:12 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: I assure you that we have all the arrangements for people in Delhi.



29 March 2020, 18:10 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: We will lose this battle if people will go out and break the lockdown.

29 March 2020, 18:07 PM Kerala Health Minister's Office: 20 more positive cases in Kerala; 18 have travel history and 2 have contact history with positive cases. Total number of cases in the state rise to 202, of which 181 are active. 4 people under treatment tested negative today.



29 March 2020, 17:47 PM Indian Railways to run Special Parcel Trains for the carriage of essential items in small parcel sizes during the complete lockdown in the fight against COVID-19



Parcel trains are expected to be of great utility to E-Commerce Companies



Parcel Trains very useful for mass quick transportation across the nation for movement of medicines, medical equipment, masks, food items, etc.





29 March 2020, 17:41 PM INDIAN ARMY: COMBATING COVID WITH CARE AND COMPASSION Bangalore: Today Pioneer Corps Trg Centre (PCTC) carried out Sahayata as part of Op Namaste and distributed food packets, biscuit packets and soaps in Gen A Kormangala and Vanerpet in Bengaluru. They also disinfected the areas using disinfectant spraying machines. Few glimpses

29 March 2020, 17:34 PM In a heart warming gesture, Judge K.Sai Rama Devi in Sangareddy town of Telangana has opened court premises to feed those migrant poor people who are walking their way towards their respective villages in and around Medak, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad districts of Telangana adjoining due to lockdown. "In these unprecedented times everyone has to do their bit because we all are human beings first. The governments are doing their best but I feel we all should also contribute in whichever way we can to save humanity,'' opines Judge K.Sai Rama Devi.

29 March 2020, 17:26 PM According to Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 figures around the globe at 05:09 PM IST. Coronavirus update COUNTRY CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS US 1,24,686 2,191 ITALY 92,472 10,023 CHINA 82,120 3,304 SPAIN 78,797 6,528 GERMANY 58,247 455 IRAN 38,909 2,640 FRANCE 38,105 2,317 UK 17,320 1,021 SWITZERLAND 14,352 282 BELGIUM 10,836 431

29 March 2020, 17:19 PM National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru has opened a helpline number for mental health-related concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; People needing assistance can call toll free helpline number 080-4611 0007.



29 March 2020, 17:18 PM Ministry of Health: 35 thousand tests have been conducted so far; 113 labs are functioning now and 47 private labs have been given clearance.

29 March 2020, 17:15 PM National Book Trust to launch ‘Corona Studies Series’ books to provide relevant reading materials for all age-groups for the post-Corona readership needs.

29 March 2020, 16:51 PM Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours.



29 March 2020, 16:39 PM The Railway Loco Carriage Workshop of Ajmer develops a coach to be used as an isolation ward. The report of this coach has been sent to the Ministry of Railways by the Loco Workshop.

29 March 2020, 16:19 PM Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister: Discharges till date - Mumbai 14, Pune 15, Nagpur 01, Aurangabad 01, Yavatmal 03, such 34 people have been discharged from the respective hospitals. Active COVID-19 cases - 155.



29 March 2020, 16:18 PM Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call, me and MoS Suresh Angadi will donate 1 month’s salary & 13 lakh railway & PSU employees will donate 1 day’s salary, equal to ₹151 crores to PM CARES.



29 March 2020, 16:16 PM Punjab's Chief Minister Office: Banks will remain open in Punjab on March 30 and 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions amid the curfew restrictions. From April 3 onwards, all bank branches shall be open only two days a week on a rotation basis.



29 March 2020, 16:15 PM Nepal extends the suspension of international flights till April 15, 2020.

29 March 2020, 15:54 PM Odisha govt directs District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to intensify surveillance and contact tracing people who returned from abroad and COVID-19 affected states.



29 March 2020, 15:48 PM Uttar Pradesh: First COVID-19 positive case reported in Bareilly.

