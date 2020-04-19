India coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, April 19: COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking, says PM Modi

19 April 2020, 17:34 PM PM Modi on LinkedIn: India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity. Read the full statement here



19 April 2020, 17:26 PM PM Modi: COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together.



19 April 2020, 17:25 PM PM Narendra Modi writes on LinkedIn: It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions. Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life.



19 April 2020, 17:22 PM Health Ministry: Masks and face covers will function as a barrier to infection, mainly in densely populated areas. Guidelines in this regard have already been issued. MHA too has said that wearing face cover is mandatory in all public and workplaces.



19 April 2020, 17:22 PM Health Ministry: 17 groups are working on the coronavirus vaccine development, 5 groups have passed animal study phase and are studying the effect of drugs in humans.



19 April 2020, 17:18 PM Health Ministry: High-level task force to work on frontiers of science related to vaccines and drug testing formed on Sunday.



19 April 2020, 17:15 PM Health Ministry: 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent have been cured.



19 April 2020, 17:12 PM ICMR: 3,86,791 tests for coronavirus conducted so far and 37,173 tests done on Saturday.



19 April 2020, 17:00 PM Punjab: Procurement of wheat in Mansa district going on smoothly as per guidelines in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Procurement of Wheat in Mansa district of #Punjab going on smoothly as per guidelines in view of #COVID19outbreak#IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaMoves#Lockdown2@MIB_India @PunjabGovtIndia @AgriGoI @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/3q5p28mLlx — ROB Chandigarh (@ROBChandigarh) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 16:58 PM Goa: A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active COVID-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserve applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020, tweets CM Pramod Sawant. A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 16:56 PM CBDT revising return forms to enable taxpayers to avail benefits of timeline extension due to the coronavirus.



19 April 2020, 16:54 PM Health Ministry: As mentioned by the PM, from April 20 onwards, i.e. today night, selective relaxation will be given in non-containment areas. Areas in hot spot districts will not be given any relaxation.



19 April 2020, 16:53 PM Health Ministry: No relaxation will be permitted in containment zones, strict perimeter control will have to be done. Only essential services will be allowed here.



19 April 2020, 16:51 PM Health Ministry: For places where selective relaxations are granted, states and districts must ensure that existing lockdown measures are strictly complied with and preparatory actions as per SOPs related to social distancing are followed. For places where selective relaxations are granted, states and districts must ensure that existing lockdown measures are strictly complied with and preparatory actions as per SOPs related to social distancing are followed - @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/0Mz97J72K5 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 16:50 PM Health Ministry: Agriculture and rural economy to be functional, employment opportunities for daily wage earners, health services, supply chain of essential goods - some activities have been permitted, the effort is to restore normalcy gradually, ensuring "Jaan bhi hai Jahan bhi Hai."



19 April 2020, 16:49 PM Health Ministry: Passenger traffic, educational institutions, industrial/commercial activities (unless exempted specifically), cinema halls, malls, social & religious gatherings, religious places of worship, taxis and cab aggregators will be prohibited all over the country till May 3.



19 April 2020, 16:31 PM Health Ministry: 54 Districts from 23 States/UTs have not reported fresh cases in last 14 days.



19 April 2020, 16:22 PM Health Ministry: There are 755 dedicated hospitals and 1,389 dedicated health care centers in the country, which take the total dedicated facilities - where severe or critical patients can be treated - to 2144.

19 April 2020, 16:20 PM Health Ministry: 1,334 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 15,712 and deaths to 507 in India. No new case reported in Mahe in Puducherry and Karnataka's Kodagu in the last 28 days.

19 April 2020, 16:07 PM Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 positive cases in the state take the total to 92.

19 April 2020, 15:59 PM Prakash Javadekar to PTI: India with its huge population has managed COVID-19 well; if this continues, lockdown norms bound to be eased further.



19 April 2020, 15:58 PM MHA: Stranded labourers allowed to go to places of work within the state with conditions during lockdown; SOPs issued.



19 April 2020, 15:37 PM Under the government schemes during the lockdown, the government has deposited over 36,659 crore rupees to 16 crore account holders. While, under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana of Rs 500, over Rs 9,930 crores have been deposited to 19.89 crore accounts of women.

19 April 2020, 15:15 PM Haryana: A total of 246 COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state so far. Out of the total 246 confirmed cases, 24 are foreign nationals and 64 are from other states. (ANI input)

19 April 2020, 15:10 PM Jharkhand: Four new cases of COVID-19 in the state - 3 from Ranchi and 1 from Simdega. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 38. (ANI input)

19 April 2020, 15:06 PM Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav: Women facing domestic violence to approach police on the number 100 or on two helplines being run by private players for complaints and counseling.

These private-operated numbers are 1800120820050 and 18001024040.

19 April 2020, 15:04 PM Indonesia confirms 327 new coronavirus cases, total 6,575: Indonesia reported 327 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 6,575.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 47 new deaths, taking the total to 582. (ANI input)

19 April 2020, 14:56 PM Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on COVID-19: Troops who have been medically validated as having no symptoms of coronavirus are being posted on borders. Measures are taken to augment existing resources by instituting a coherent 'Medical Management Plan'. (PTI report)

19 April 2020, 14:52 PM Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on COVID-19: Mandatory 14-day quarantine being enforced for all personnel coming from outside any station, irrespective of rank. Special precautions being taken on ships, submarines where it is difficult to strictly follow social distancing norms. Every rank has been told to maintain contact diary on daily basis; all collective training has been stopped. (PTI report)

19 April 2020, 14:51 PM Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on COVID-19 lockdown: Armed forces taking steps like curtailing troop movement, restricting leave, enforcing work from home to check coronavirus. In case of ships,strict monitoring of sailors being undertaken; disembarkation at foreign ports authorised only in emergencies. (PTI input)

19 April 2020, 14:38 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey on COVID-19 lockdown: The state will get back to normalcy soon, Maharashtra govt will take you to your homes, the day this crisis ends. I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily and not out of fear. (ANI input)

19 April 2020, 14:37 PM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey on COVID-19 lockdown: Finacial activities to start from April 20 as the state will face a financial crisis if work not resumed. We have done over 66,000 tests so far, 95% of these are negative. Around 3600 are positive, 300-350 of these have recovered and have been discharged. 75% are either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. 52 patients are serious. We are looking at saving their lives

19 April 2020, 14:25 PM Uttar Pradesh: 3 booked in Ghaziabad for sharing objectionable post against mediapersons

19 April 2020, 14:19 PM Bihar: Two more COVID-19 positive cases in the state taking the total to 89. A 30-year-old male and 28-year-old female from Buxar district found COVID-19 positive.

19 April 2020, 13:43 PM Karnataka: 4 new positive cases reported in the state taking the total number to 388 including 14 deaths and 105 cured cases.



19 April 2020, 13:24 PM Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan visits Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital to inspect COVID-19 situation. Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital today. It is one of the dedicated #COVID19 centres in the national capital. A total of 1893 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far. pic.twitter.com/mvBjgN4L7l — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 12:50 PM Delhi Lady Hardinge hospital: A 10 months old baby boy who was brought by his father at the emergency dept for having respiratory ailments was tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the father has also tested corona positive. The mother’s test report is awaited. The infected baby was kept in Pediatric ICU and now the entire Pediatric ICU is being sanitized. Hospital authorities are holding a meeting for the containment plan of Lady Hardinge.

19 April 2020, 12:41 PM Maharashtra: Total number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 3648 which includes 365 cured/discharged cases, death toll at 211. Out of the total cases 2268 are reported from Mumbai and 126 people have lost their lives. Total of 344 containment zone in the state.



19 April 2020, 12:34 PM Bihar: Total number of cases rise to 87 in the state. 55-year-old found corona positive in Bihar's Nalanda. Total cases in Nalanda district stands at 8.



19 April 2020, 12:23 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Coronavirus cases increasing due to Tablighi Markaz incident; 12 per cent of cases detected across the country in Delhi. Containment zones increasing, but situation under control.

19 April 2020, 12:20 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain there will be no relaxation. Will conduct review again after a week.

19 April 2020, 12:19 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: All the 186 COVID-19 positive cases that were reported yesterday were asymptomatic, they didn't know they had coronavirus. This is more worrying.

19 April 2020, 12:07 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Currently, lockdown is necessary. No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city. On 27th April, a review meeting will be held again.

19 April 2020, 11:56 AM Ban on non-essential items: Ban on delivery of non-essential items to remain during lockdown, MHA tells e-commerce companies.



19 April 2020, 11:45 AM Gujarat: 228 new coronavirus cases in the state out of which 140 cases are from Ahmedabad, 67 from Surat. Total number of cases in the state stands at 1604 out of which 94 have been recovered and death toll stands at 58.

19 April 2020, 11:22 AM Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting of senior government officers to review COVID-19 situation Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting of senior government officers to review situation regarding #COVID19 in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cE6SziFZ2J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 10:59 AM Delhi: Total number of positive cases at 1,893 in the national capital. 186 were reported on Saturday. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, ''We have got 42,000 rapid testing kits, a trial run being done at LNJP hospital. Our target is to do 42,000 tests in one week's time.''

19 April 2020, 10:52 AM Maharashtra: Coronavirus themed effigy near Shanti Nagar in Nagpur. Maharashtra: Police puts up a #COVID themed effigy near Shanti Nagar in Nagpur to spread awareness regarding the precautionary measures to be taken amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the district stand at 72. pic.twitter.com/5IKLeBcZIE — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020