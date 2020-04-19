India coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, April 19: No lockdown relaxation in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram from Monday

19 April 2020, 21:38 PM No lockdown relaxation in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram from tomorrow.



19 April 2020, 21:10 PM Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal: The testing kits supplied by ICMR-NICED about two weeks ago have started to throw up a large number of ‘inconclusive’ results, necessitating a repeat/ ‘confirmatory’ test run, thereby causing a delay in the generation of the final test report. The apparently defective test kits supplied by ICMR-NICED, Kolkata are resulting in a high number of repeat/ confirmatory tests and causing delays and other attendant problems at a time when we are battling a pandemic. This is an issue that ICMR needs to look into immediately. 2/5 The testing kits supplied by ICMR-NICED about two weeks ago have started to throw up a large number of ‘inconclusive’ results, necessitating a repeat/ ‘confirmatory’ test run, thereby causing a delay in the generation of the final test report. — Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal (@wbdhfw) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 20:58 PM Jharkhand: Three new coronavirus positive cases reported in Hindpiri today. All have contact history with previous confirmed cases. The total number of cases in the state increased to 41 now.



19 April 2020, 20:48 PM Haryana: Wheat procurement will start in the state from tomorrow, says State Agriculture Minister JP Dalal.

19 April 2020, 20:45 PM Maharashtra: 552 new cases and 12 deaths reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases jumped to 4,200. Total of 223 deaths reported till now, while 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery.



19 April 2020, 20:41 PM Delhi: The total number of containment zones in the national capital increases to 78, after 2 new areas - Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office Kapashera and EA Block in Inderpuri - included in the list today.

19 April 2020, 20:37 PM Gujarat: 367 new COVID-19 cases take state tally to 1,743. 10 more deaths take the death toll to 63.

19 April 2020, 20:22 PM PM Modi lauds contribution of shopkeepers, businessmen amid COVID-19 lockdown. भविष्य में भी दुकानें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए चलें, हमें यह सुनिश्चित करना है। संकट की घड़ी में इस योगदान के लिए सभी दुकानदार और व्यापारी बधाई के पात्र हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 20:21 PM DGCA order: No airlines can book air tickets from May 4 onwards.

19 April 2020, 20:14 PM Uttar Pradesh: 42 people arrested across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown.

19 April 2020, 20:03 PM Assam: Total 17 active COVID-19 cases in the state now. 16 patients have been discharged.



19 April 2020, 19:55 PM Haryana: Cumulative positive COVID-19 cases (including 14 Italian nationals) in the state jump to 250, of which 104 have been discharged. Total 2 deaths have been reported in the state till now.

19 April 2020, 19:54 PM Andhra Pradesh: Doctors have set a record by conducting 5,508 COVID-19 tests per day taking second place among states conducting the maximum number of COVID-19 tests per million.



19 April 2020, 19:47 PM Rajya Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday.



19 April 2020, 19:43 PM West Bengal: Fresh 24 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state, taking total active cases in the state to 198. Deaths due to COVID-19 static at 12. Total of 66 persons have recovered so far.

19 April 2020, 19:18 PM Indian Railways: Transported 1,150 tonnes of medical items during lockdown.



19 April 2020, 19:16 PM 1,324 new cases, 31 deaths in the last 24 hours in India.



19 April 2020, 19:13 PM Over 2,302 people have been cured/discharged/migrated in India.



19 April 2020, 19:04 PM India's COVID-19 confirmed cases surge to 16,116 with 519 deaths.



19 April 2020, 18:58 PM Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday. Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday: Official order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 18:53 PM Punjab: 4 positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 238, including 16 deaths and 35 cured.



19 April 2020, 18:51 PM Tamil Nadu: 105 new cases today. 1,477 total recorded cases. 1,048 active cases. Deaths 15 (none today). Total Discharged patients 411. Discharged today 46. 50 cases today in Chennai. Total cases in Chennai 285.



19 April 2020, 18:35 PM Ministry of Home Affairs issues Standard Operating Procedure for the movement of stranded labourers within the state/union territory.

19 April 2020, 18:18 PM Madhya Pradesh: Number of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,407 including 72 deaths and 131 cured patients. 890 cases in Indore and 214 in Bhopal till now.

19 April 2020, 18:06 PM Karnataka: 2 more deaths, one in Bangalore and the other in Dakshin Kannada. The death toll rises to 16 in the state. As of 5:00 PM, cumulatively 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges.



19 April 2020, 18:04 PM Bihar: 1 more positive case in the state takes the total to 93.



19 April 2020, 17:34 PM PM Modi on LinkedIn: India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity. Read the full statement here



19 April 2020, 17:26 PM PM Modi: COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together.



19 April 2020, 17:25 PM PM Narendra Modi writes on LinkedIn: It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions. Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life.



19 April 2020, 17:22 PM Health Ministry: Masks and face covers will function as a barrier to infection, mainly in densely populated areas. Guidelines in this regard have already been issued. MHA too has said that wearing face cover is mandatory in all public and workplaces.



19 April 2020, 17:22 PM Health Ministry: 17 groups are working on the coronavirus vaccine development, 5 groups have passed animal study phase and are studying the effect of drugs in humans.



19 April 2020, 17:18 PM Health Ministry: High-level task force to work on frontiers of science related to vaccines and drug testing formed on Sunday.



19 April 2020, 17:15 PM Health Ministry: 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent have been cured.



19 April 2020, 17:12 PM ICMR: 3,86,791 tests for coronavirus conducted so far and 37,173 tests done on Saturday.



19 April 2020, 17:00 PM Punjab: Procurement of wheat in Mansa district going on smoothly as per guidelines in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Procurement of Wheat in Mansa district of #Punjab going on smoothly as per guidelines in view of #COVID19outbreak#IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaMoves#Lockdown2@MIB_India @PunjabGovtIndia @AgriGoI @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/3q5p28mLlx — ROB Chandigarh (@ROBChandigarh) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 16:58 PM Goa: A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active COVID-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserve applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020, tweets CM Pramod Sawant. A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 16:56 PM CBDT revising return forms to enable taxpayers to avail benefits of timeline extension due to the coronavirus.



19 April 2020, 16:54 PM Health Ministry: As mentioned by the PM, from April 20 onwards, i.e. today night, selective relaxation will be given in non-containment areas. Areas in hot spot districts will not be given any relaxation.



19 April 2020, 16:53 PM Health Ministry: No relaxation will be permitted in containment zones, strict perimeter control will have to be done. Only essential services will be allowed here.



19 April 2020, 16:51 PM Health Ministry: For places where selective relaxations are granted, states and districts must ensure that existing lockdown measures are strictly complied with and preparatory actions as per SOPs related to social distancing are followed. For places where selective relaxations are granted, states and districts must ensure that existing lockdown measures are strictly complied with and preparatory actions as per SOPs related to social distancing are followed - @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/0Mz97J72K5 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 16:50 PM Health Ministry: Agriculture and rural economy to be functional, employment opportunities for daily wage earners, health services, supply chain of essential goods - some activities have been permitted, the effort is to restore normalcy gradually, ensuring "Jaan bhi hai Jahan bhi Hai."



19 April 2020, 16:49 PM Health Ministry: Passenger traffic, educational institutions, industrial/commercial activities (unless exempted specifically), cinema halls, malls, social & religious gatherings, religious places of worship, taxis and cab aggregators will be prohibited all over the country till May 3.



19 April 2020, 16:31 PM Health Ministry: 54 Districts from 23 States/UTs have not reported fresh cases in last 14 days.



19 April 2020, 16:22 PM Health Ministry: There are 755 dedicated hospitals and 1,389 dedicated health care centers in the country, which take the total dedicated facilities - where severe or critical patients can be treated - to 2144.

19 April 2020, 16:20 PM Health Ministry: 1,334 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 15,712 and deaths to 507 in India. No new case reported in Mahe in Puducherry and Karnataka's Kodagu in the last 28 days.

19 April 2020, 16:07 PM Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 positive cases in the state take the total to 92.

19 April 2020, 15:59 PM Prakash Javadekar to PTI: India with its huge population has managed COVID-19 well; if this continues, lockdown norms bound to be eased further.



19 April 2020, 15:58 PM MHA: Stranded labourers allowed to go to places of work within the state with conditions during lockdown; SOPs issued.



