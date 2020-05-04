India coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, May 4: 349 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take total count to 4,898

4 May 2020, 23:23 PM More than 36 lakh COVID-19 world cases with 2.5 lakh deaths.

4 May 2020, 22:27 PM Delhi: 349 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the national capital today, taking the total number of cases to 4,898; no death recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.



4 May 2020, 22:09 PM Mumbai: 510 new COVID-19 positive cases, 18 deaths recorded in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 9,123, death toll at 361.



4 May 2020, 22:08 PM Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the June 2020 Term End Examinations, which were originally scheduled from June 1, 2020. The new revised set of dates for exams will be decided later.



4 May 2020, 22:04 PM Madhya Pradesh: 106 more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,942.



4 May 2020, 21:50 PM Rajasthan: 6 deaths and 175 new Coronavirus positive cases reported today taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,061. Total Deaths - 77 recorded in the state so far.

4 May 2020, 21:39 PM Uttar Pradesh: Checking of Class 10th and 12th board examination copies will be started from May 5 in the green zone districts. Green Zone districts - Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra & Amethi.

4 May 2020, 21:22 PM 443 flights operated under Lifeline Udan covering 4,34,531 km and 821.07 tonnes of essential and medical cargo transported across the country till date.

4 May 2020, 20:42 PM TELANGANA: CONFIRMED POSITIVE CASES TODAY - 3, TOTAL POSITIVE CASES - 1,085, DEATHS - 29.

4 May 2020, 20:41 PM Jharkhand: Total COVID-19 cases increased to 115. Active - 85. Deaths - 3.





4 May 2020, 20:39 PM GUJARAT: TOTAL CASES - 5,804 (Last 24hrs: 376). ACTIVE CASES - 4,290. DEATHS - 319 (Last 24hrs: 29). RECOVERED - 1,195 (Last 24hrs: 153)

4 May 2020, 20:16 PM Karnataka: First Day Liquor Sale is Rs 45 Crore, says Excise Department.



4 May 2020, 19:48 PM Tamil Nadu government announces the opening of Tasmac outlets (state-run liquor shops) from May 7, except in COVID-19 containment zones.



4 May 2020, 19:46 PM Haryana: 75 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the state to 517.



4 May 2020, 19:41 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 25 new positive cases reported today. 1 from Jammu and 24 from Kashmir. Total cases in the UT stand at 726 including 415 active cases.



4 May 2020, 19:39 PM Mumbai: 42 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi today; the total number of positive cases in Dharavi rise to 632 including 20 deaths.



4 May 2020, 19:23 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Some relaxations have been given in Delhi as per the guidelines of Central govt. But please follow social distancing, wear masks and sanitize your hands frequently for your own safety. Some relaxations have been given in Delhi as per guidelines of Central govt. But please follow social distancing, wear masks and sanitize your hands frequently for your own safety https://t.co/hS8iS1ufa1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 19:21 PM Odisha: Four new cases have been reported in Jajpur and two in Bhadrak district, taking the total number of cases to 169 in the state out of which 108 cases are active while one person has died.



4 May 2020, 19:10 PM Odisha govt has modified it's earlier order to allow plying of buses on intra-district and inter-district routes in green zones. The buses will now ply with passengers up to 50% of their seating capacity. Odisha govt modifies it's earlier order to allow plying of buses on intra-district & inter district routes in green zones. The buses will ply with passengers up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/zTP38h1G4C — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 19:08 PM Punjab: 132 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported the state today, taking the total number of cases to 1,232 out of which 1,081 cases are active. 23 patients have lost their lives due to the infection. Three patients are on ventilator support.

4 May 2020, 18:35 PM West Bengal CS Rajiva Sinha: We have communicated to the Central govt in VCs that relaxations will dilute the lockdown. We will allow relaxations only in Green and Orange Zones. Standalone shops will only open from 10 am - 6 pm. The sweet and meat shops will also remain open till 6 pm. Industrial activities with a reduced workforce and all lockdown protocols have to be followed. Private offices can operate from 10 am-6 pm with a 25% workforce outside the containment zones. But we are still urging people to follow work from home. Any violation of the above protocols will lead to action as per the Disaster Management Act. Home Delivery will be allowed.



4 May 2020, 18:24 PM The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed 'UV Blaster' for disinfection in COVID-19 prone areas.

4 May 2020, 18:09 PM Karnataka: As of 5:00 PM today, cumulatively 651 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 27 deaths and 321 discharges. 37 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.



4 May 2020, 18:06 PM Tamil Nadu: Massive jump in cases in the state as 527 new cases were reported today. Total cases increased to 3,550. Active cases - 2,107. Samples tested - 1.62 lakh. Total discharged - 1,409. Total deaths - 31.

4 May 2020, 18:04 PM West Bengal: There are 1,259 total cases. 218 have been discharged. Active cases 908. The recovery rate is 17.28%. Total deaths stand at 61.

4 May 2020, 17:59 PM India's COVID-19 cases surged to 42,836. The death count increased to 1389. Over 11,761 people recovered. In the last 24 hours, 2,573 new cases and 83 dead.

4 May 2020, 17:47 PM Empowered Group 6 Engages CSOs/NGOs/Industry/Intl Organisations in India’s fight against COVID-19.



4 May 2020, 17:22 PM Health Ministry: Everyone is a stakeholder. All of us need to understand that as part of our social commitment and responsibility, we need to follow physical distancing and other precautionary measures required need to contain the coronavirus.

4 May 2020, 17:19 PM Health Ministry: Permission has been given to run special trains for the movement of stranded people, based on the request of states. Govt of India has not ever talked of charging train fare from workers. 85% of the fare will be borne by Indian Railways, 15% by the state govt.



4 May 2020, 17:15 PM Health Ministry: In pandemics such as COVID-19, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.



4 May 2020, 17:14 PM MHA has asked states to ensure that there are no issues in inter state cargo movement. MHA Control Room Number 1930 and NHAI helpline number 1033 may be used by Drivers / Transporters to lodge any complaint pertaining to lockdown.



4 May 2020, 17:11 PM Health Ministry: We have 426 COVID-19 testing labs in the nation today - 315 govt. labs and 111 in the private sector. 57,474 tests were done yesterday. We have progressively increased our testing capacity as per need of the no. of tests rising as per sampling criteria.



4 May 2020, 16:34 PM Health Ministry: Till now, 11,706 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1,074 people have been cured. This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted to date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52%.

4 May 2020, 16:33 PM Chandigarh: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases to 102.



4 May 2020, 15:41 PM UPSC: Civil services prelim exams, scheduled to be held on May 31, deferred. As and when dates are decided for deferred tests, candidates will be given notice of at least 30 days.

4 May 2020, 15:40 PM Jharkhand govt says it will not implement any of relaxations granted by Centre from today, decides to extend 'total' lockdown in the state for 2 more weeks till May 17.

4 May 2020, 15:23 PM Madhya Pradesh: Shops, other commercial establishments open in 43 districts in green, orange zones with some curbs in accordance with Centre's guidelines

4 May 2020, 15:19 PM Bihar: 6 more COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state take the total to 523.

4 May 2020, 15:18 PM Rajasthan: 6 deaths and 130 cases have been reported today. Total positive cases stand at 3,016 and the death toll is 77.



4 May 2020, 15:16 PM West Bengal: The BSF driver who drove the escort car for IMCT in Kolkata has tested positive. The driver had a fever and was immediately removed on April 30 and quarantined. Yesterday, he tested positive. His contact tracing is on. BSF says that the driver didn’t come in contact with the members of IMCT.

4 May 2020, 15:15 PM Govt of Tripura along with the help of Central Govt has decided to send back 33,000 migrant workers to their respective States from Tripura largely by train. For orderly transport the migrant workers to their respective States we have formed a team consisting of senior officials.

Govt of Tripura along with the help of Central Govt have decided to sent back 33000 migrant workers to their respective States from Tripura largely by train For orderly transport the migrant workers to their respective States we have formed a team consisting of senior officials. pic.twitter.com/lHQkQJ9AER — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 4, 2020

4 May 2020, 14:56 PM Andhra Pradesh: After group of ladies protested against the opening of liquor shops in Papanaidupet, Chittoor District the shops were shut down.

4 May 2020, 14:24 PM Stone pelting in Surat: Thousands of workers in Surat's Palsana village pelt stone at police demanding the removal of restriction to go home. Police releases tear gas as the situation becomes uncontrollable.

4 May 2020, 14:19 PM Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on return of migrants labourer: All of them (migrant workers) will be staying at quarantine centre for 21 days, after which they will be given a minimum amount of Rs. 1000 each by Bihar government. Under this scheme, Rs. 1000 has been already given to 19 lakh people in the state. I want to thank Centre for considering the suggestion to run special trains to send the people of Bihar who are stranded in other states back to Bihar. Nobody will have to pay for the tickets. A quarantine centre has been set up here for them

4 May 2020, 14:13 PM Special trains for migrants: Two special trains carrying over 2,000 migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra due to coronavirus lockdown reach Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI input)

4 May 2020, 14:09 PM Delhi: East Delhi DCP orders closure of all liquor shops in the area due to massive crowds and lack of social distancing.

4 May 2020, 13:40 PM Uttar Pradesh: Social distancing norms thrown to wind in Uttar Pradesh; long queues outside liquor shops. (Read here)

4 May 2020, 13:38 PM West Bengal: IMCT writes to Bengal Chief Secretary on final observation before leaving from Kolkata. The letter mentions that the state took antagonist view of the IMCT and has not supported the IMCT in the performance of its duties. This contrasts with the experience of IMCTs deputed to other states at the same time where the daily schedule of visits by IMCTs were prepared & meetings were held by the IMCTs from the highest levels of the state government to the field level functionaries. In its report, it further informed that the mortality rate - 12.8% is by far the highest in the country. This high mortality rate is a result of low testing and weak monitoring & surveillance. There are discrepancies in numbers. The later read, ''While state govt claims high level of daily surveillance in containment zones, no database was shown or results made available.''

4 May 2020, 13:26 PM Andhra Pradesh: 67 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 1650. There are 1093 active cases in the state.